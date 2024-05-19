Real Left

The Fluoride Fascists in New Zealand…
…Are using exactly the same playbook as the fluoride fascists in the UK.
  
Rusere Shoniwa
11
Mayoral Campaign Reflections: Where do we go from here?
I recently stood as a candidate in the West Yorkshire Mayoral election. This is the seventh time I have stood in some form of election over the last…
  
Jonathan Tilt
3
The AImperor’s New Clothes – Part III: The Appeal of Relativity, Chimeras, and the Human as Machine
If AI is not real, what is AI's real game?
  
Rusere Shoniwa
The AImperor’s New Clothes – Part II: What Is Intelligence?
Originally published on A Plague on Both Houses
  
Rusere Shoniwa
3
The AImperor’s New Clothes – Part I: Hype, Artifice and the Mystery of Consciousness
Originally published on A Plague on Both Houses
  
Rusere Shoniwa
25
Russian Impressions
The Kant 300 Conference and Reflections on life in Kaliningrad
  
Bert Olivier
20

April 2024

The Case for UK Democracy
Originally published on 'Civilise' substack
  
John Nugent
1
Another Glitch in the Vaccine Matrix
Originally published on A Plague on Both Houses
  
Rusere Shoniwa
9
Clarity and focus
Article originally published on Paul Cudenec's substack.
  
Paul Cudenec
7
The Misrepresentation of UK Democracy
Originally published on Civilise substack
  
John Nugent
3

March 2024

Avoiding the Issue at our Peril
Bert Olivier resolves to start choosing truthfulness over keeping the peace at every opportunity
  
Bert Olivier
4
Public Health ‘Experts’ Effectively Say: “Take Your Fluoride and Shut Up”
Originally published on A Plague on Both Houses “Millions will get fluoride added to their tap water in biggest expansion of controversial scheme since…
  
Rusere Shoniwa
2
