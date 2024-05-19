Real Left
The Fluoride Fascists in New Zealand…
…Are using exactly the same playbook as the fluoride fascists in the UK.
May 19
•
Rusere Shoniwa
23
Mayoral Campaign Reflections: Where do we go from here?
I recently stood as a candidate in the West Yorkshire Mayoral election. This is the seventh time I have stood in some form of election over the last…
May 16
•
Jonathan Tilt
5
The AImperor’s New Clothes – Part III: The Appeal of Relativity, Chimeras, and the Human as Machine
If AI is not real, what is AI's real game?
May 8
•
Rusere Shoniwa
10
The AImperor’s New Clothes – Part II: What Is Intelligence?
Originally published on A Plague on Both Houses
May 7
•
Rusere Shoniwa
6
The AImperor’s New Clothes – Part I: Hype, Artifice and the Mystery of Consciousness
Originally published on A Plague on Both Houses
May 6
•
Rusere Shoniwa
10
Russian Impressions
The Kant 300 Conference and Reflections on life in Kaliningrad
May 4
•
Bert Olivier
21
April 2024
The Case for UK Democracy
Originally published on 'Civilise' substack
Apr 28
•
John Nugent
11
Another Glitch in the Vaccine Matrix
Originally published on A Plague on Both Houses
Apr 23
•
Rusere Shoniwa
25
Clarity and focus
Article originally published on Paul Cudenec's substack.
Apr 19
•
Paul Cudenec
17
The Misrepresentation of UK Democracy
Originally published on Civilise substack
Apr 5
•
John Nugent
11
March 2024
Avoiding the Issue at our Peril
Bert Olivier resolves to start choosing truthfulness over keeping the peace at every opportunity
Mar 17
•
Bert Olivier
16
Public Health ‘Experts’ Effectively Say: “Take Your Fluoride and Shut Up”
Originally published on A Plague on Both Houses “Millions will get fluoride added to their tap water in biggest expansion of controversial scheme since…
Mar 9
•
Rusere Shoniwa
15
