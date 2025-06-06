Real Left

Heather Brunskell-Evans at the Real Left conference, 3 May 2025

Jun 06, 2025
Heather Brunskell-Evans is a philosopher and social theorist with a particular interest in feminist philosophy and the bio-politics of the female and male body. She is co-founder of the Womens Human Rights Campaign (www.womensdeclaration.com) and has campaigned and advocated for women and girls’ rights in the face of their erosion by identity politics, queer theory, and Big Pharma since the earliest “no debate” days. Her published books include: ‘Transgender and Body Politics (2020)’, ‘Transgender Children and Young People: Born in Your Own Body’ and ‘The Sexualized Body and the Medical Authority of Pornography: Performing Sexual Liberation’.

