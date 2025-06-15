Real Left

Real Left

1

Continue and escalate: Yahya Abu Seido at the Real Left conference, 3 May 2025

Real Left
Jun 15, 2025
Transcript

As a student Yahya became involved in several charities working for Syrian refugees, before founding the student Society for Palestine at University College London and more recently the Association for Student Activism for Palestine. He has been involved in organising in the student movement for disinvestment. He has a number of extended family members currently fighting for their lives Gaza, but beyond the personal connection of his Palestinian heritage, Yahya believes the Palestinian struggle for justice is one of universal relevance and concern to us all.

