Originally published on Margaret Anna Alice’s substack.

The Great Eldercide

by Margaret Anna Alice

“[T]he extension of life expectancy is no longer an objective desired by the logic of power. Because as long as it was a question of extending life expectancy in order to reach the maximum profitability threshold of the human machine, in terms of work, it was perfect. “But as soon as you go beyond 60/65, people live longer than they produce and they cost society dearly.… “Indeed, from the point of view of society, it is much better for the human machine to come to an abrupt halt than for it to deteriorate gradually.… “As a socialist, I am objectively opposed to extending life because it is an illusion, a false problem.… “Euthanasia will be one of the essential instruments of our future societies in all cases.”

—Jacques Attali, interview conducted by Michel Salomon, 1981 (read more chilling excerpts in Letter to a Holocaust Denier)

With the June 20, 2025, passing of the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill in England and Wales, eugenicist philanthropaths and their advisors are rapidly realizing their longstanding dreams of normalizing thanatoriums and suicide parlors.

It’s not like medical murder is anything new. It’s just that it’s becoming legally and socially acceptable—from Canada’s popular Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) program to the Netherlands’s Termination of Life on Request and Assisted Suicide (Review Procedures) Act to Switzerland’s stylish suicide machines.

Canadians can be proud that their eugenization program is “the fastest growing in the world, now representing over 4 percent of all deaths.” Plus, look at how much money it’s saving!

Euthanizing the elderly is now such a permissible topic, a Yale professor can suggest the “only solution” to Japan’s growing elderly population is their “mass suicide and mass ‘seppuku’” and still keep his job—this at a time when professors’ thoughts are policed so closely, even an intended compliment can get one fired.

Those are the explicit forms of government-approved extermination, but then there’s the just-following-orders kind performed by the killing nurses of the Fourth Reich under the ruse of “healthcare.”

Excess mortality data shows it was financially incentivized hospicidal protocols that were responsible for the deaths attributed to COVID in 2020.

For over a year now, the Scottish Inquiry has been documenting heartbreaking testimonies of the neglect, torture, human rights abuses, toe-tagging, and “involuntary euthanasia” of elders and other vulnerable individuals such as the disabled in care homes starting in 2020.

This litany of testimonies documenting the neglect, isolation, and psychological torture of our precious elders is both infuriating and heartbreaking 💔

‘‘My uncle went through weeks of solitary confinement in his room for weeks. We wouldn’t accept this in prisons. It is immoral and dangerous.’’ biologyphenom

Eddie McConnell, Chief Executive of Downs Syndrome Scotland outlines the medical discrimination that took place during lockdown with regards to the NHS Clinical Frailty Scale and DNACPRs on healthy/young people.

1 year ago ‘The coast guy’ from Stirling found out about the Scottish COVID-19 inquiry. By the end of the following month himself and Jasmine Birtles never spoke of it on TV again. Why haven’t they kept up with the evidence?

‘It’s unbelievable testimony…it’s beyond neglect.’’ -Neil Oliver

Family members were pressured by staff to sign DNACPRs (do-not-resuscitate orders). In some cases, those signatures were forged.

Gillian Duncan of Care Home Relatives Scotland recalls the shocking impacts of lockdown on her father who was imprisoned, denied visits on his 86th birthday and later even at end of life unable to see his grandchildren.

‘‘The anger i felt was off the scale. ‘‘Dad was never allowed out again for a walk in the fresh air, we wanted to take him out in his wheelchair..this was not permitted.’’

Tressa Burke, Chief Executive of Glasgow Disability Alliance states how the lives of disabled people were being devalued during ‘the pandemic’.

‘‘People were ABSOLUTELY TERRIFIED and felt that the lives of disabled people were being DEVALUED.’’

NB: Disabled people were 7-8x more likely to die…

It was against this gruesome backdrop that the following message arrived from UK citizen and Apocaloptimist friend Karin Schroeder on July 1:

The worst thing has happened. The Salvation Army are giving up their care homes in the UK. That’s my mother tossed to the wind. I am devastated and the fighter in me has risen. Marc’s eyes filled with tears as I read back my response to them today. My mother needs a miracle. Devastated Karin

Below is the letter Karin received:

Karin and her husband, Marc, live off-grid on a property without gas or electricity—a hard-won victory in itself.

They are in no position to take over the care of her ninety-seven-year-old mother, who has dementia and requires special support. Even if they were, that would still leave 464 other residents facing an uncertain future, which—judging by the examples of care home experiences cited above—could involve isolation, abuse, administration of end-of-life drugs such as the lethal combination of midazolam and morphine without family consent, and accelerated death.

There is still hope, however. And you can help.

According to the letter above, the decision is not yet final. Public pressure on the Salvation Army to continue caring for the existing residents could save their lives.

Following is the letter Karin wrote to the Salvation Army general. She starts by introducing you to her mother and giving you context about her situation before segueing to her letter.

After that, you will find contact info for the Salvation Army. We ask that you take a moment to plead for the lives of the 465 residents and 170 staff members who would be affected by the proposed closures or transfers of its eleven care homes along with a link to this article so they can see one of the human beings whose life could be cut short by such a callous disposal.

Please fight for Karin’s mum and all those she represents.

Introduction

by Karin Schroeder

In the latter part of 1927, the Danish Salvation Army Officer Sofus Larsen knelt by the cot of his firstborn. He thanked God for her life and dedicated the tiny baby back to God. That tiny baby grew up to serve God all her life. She is my mother, retired Salvation Army Officer Major Mirjam Claydon.

In April 1940, at the age of thirteen, she watched the German Luftwaffe fly over their home as the Nazis occupied Denmark. After liberation, her father was unable to afford for her to get her student’s cap, so she went to work, eventually working in a Salvation Army hotel in Sweden peeling potatoes. This was to save enough money to buy a uniform in order to enter the Salvation Army International Training College in London. Before entering the college, she was sent to the Salvation Army Orphanage, Strawberry Fields in Liverpool, as an assistant to improve her English.

At the training college, she met my father. He had recently been demobbed from the RAF. A few years later, they were married and offered their service as missionaries to Africa.

They were sent to run the Salvation Army Men’s Home in Bulawayo, Rhodesia, arriving with their baby, my eldest sister.

There, my other sister was born before they were appointed to a remote and rudimentary mission called Tshelanyemba, where there was one other missionary, a nurse. With two tiny toddlers, my mother endured the hardships of managing alone as my father spent the week away, inspecting the rural schools.

With water being eventually piped from the river, she frequently bathed with tadpoles. The youngest daughter contracted malaria, and the nearest doctor swam a flooded river to get to her. When the Land Rover broke down, my father stripped the engine, found the offending part, and hitchhiked to Bulawayo to get a new one. My mother sewed hundreds of Salvation Army uniforms for the local villagers who came to their services. Real pioneering mission work.

From there, they were appointed to Howard Mission, north of Salisbury, Rhodesia, and then to Chikankata, a large mission in Zambia. I was born just prior to that appointment. My father had gotten his degree by correspondence during the previous appointments and was appointed headmaster of the secondary school there until 1967.

During a hiatus from mission work, my mother successfully gained her teaching diploma and ended up as a lecturer at the Teachers Training College in Bulawayo, where she was head of the Arts and Needlework Department. My father was head of the Maths Department at the same college. In the 1980s, they both re-entered full service as Salvation Army officers but in Salisbury, England, this time.

When my father died at age sixty-two, my mother continued as a Salvation Army officer on her own, eventually running Emmarentia Eventide Home (a Salvation Army care home in Johannesburg, South Africa). There she took the books out of the red and raised enough money to buy an additional property to reduce the long waiting list for care. She also visited every resident morning and evening, pouring her efforts into providing holistic body, mind, and soul care for them all.

Now this hard-working and courageous woman is ninety-seven and in a Salvation Army care home herself. What a horrific battle I had to get her there. Although very active until she was eighty-eight in both the Army and community, her fierce independence and progressive undiagnosed dementia stopped her from seeking the help she needed. That combined with a fragmented NHS and social care service led to her health collapse in 2021 the day before her ninety-fourth birthday. There was no proper social care or NHS at the time. It was all COVID measures and the hysterical mania that stripped the elderly of any basic care.

She was found on the floor next to her bed by the carer I had employed on my mother’s behalf with power of attorney. We raced the 250 miles to her flat. It took a week before a doctor visited. After a cursory examination, I was informed that she had water on her lungs, her organs were failing, and she was dying. As she refused to go to hospital, the doctor simply left me to it after prescribing morphine. Alone. An immobile elderly person who couldn’t even roll over on her own who was struggling to breathe and had stopped eating or drinking.

Every NHS service that arrived did an assessment, left, and signed her off except the physio, who got her a hospital bed before signing her off. Over the next few weeks, I, the carer, and her experienced friend slowly got my mother to eat and drink. She recovered. The litany of blocks put in our way and lack of communication between departments are too many to report here but are detailed in a report sent to government. I had to break the system to get her safe, and it was only by miracles that in August 2022 she entered the spiritually safe environment of a Salvation Army care home.

On 30th of June, I received an email from the Salvation Army. They are divesting themselves of the eleven care homes they run, including my mother’s, which may be bought by another care provider. Five of the homes are being closed permanently.

465 elderly people, unable to care for themselves, whose families have all gone through the bureaucratic nightmare to get them safe, now face an uncertain future. I expect this kind of action from the heartless civil service—not the organization that “serves God.” The organization my mother served with such hard work and dedication. A care home is not a financial contract, it’s a dedication. It’s a responsibility taken for the most vulnerable on an individual basis and can’t be tossed away when the going gets tough. And the going has got tough. Money is short. Endless bureaucracy has tied up finances and personnel. It is intentional. The elderly are considered a burden to the state.

God’s people stand up at this time for those who can’t.

I am writing to the general of the Salvation Army as a call:

to spiritual arms and a return to a work of faith and not the work of analysts and accountants;

to put God back as head of the Salvation Army;

for the takeover by God and not the stranglehold of state capture though funding; and

for rejecting UN think tanks and Agenda 2030. (The International Headquarters website reads like Agenda 2030.)

When the church of God on Earth

Relies on friends and wealth

She leans a great deal less on God

And more upon herself

—Commissioner John Gowan, Takeover Bid

Those who understand this have seen the place where miracles begin.

I cannot get this article or the following letter to the general. “Protocol” apparently prevents the Salvation Army Department from forwarding the letter to him.

Will you help me? I cannot remain silent when 465 helpless elderly people need a miracle.

#SaveTheElderly

#PutGodBackinTheChurch

#PutGodBackInTheSalvationArmy

Letter to the General of the Salvation Army, Lyndon Buckingham

by Karin Schroeder

The first I knew about the Salvation Army’s plans concerning Glebe Court was in announcement and the meeting minutes received last night. Sadly, I did not notice the meeting invite as I did not recognize the sender’s name, and I am used to receiving advertising or appeals from various NGOs. I would have expected to receive communication directly from Glebe concerning my mother’s welfare. I wrote in shock to the general last night. I now wish to clarify my position.

Let me rewrite in English what I read last night. The Salvation Army looks after 465 very vulnerable elderly people but has decided that it is too costly to look after them, and by comparison, they can do community work and reach many more people. The needs in the community being very different to those costly old 465 people, draining resources. Because the souls of the 465 are less important than the many more nameless souls out there that the Army imagines that it will help. Saving souls needs to be cost-effective. The condemned 465 costly souls must be sacrificed for the greater good. “Difficult choices must be made” is a euphemism for “choosing who lives and who dies.”

I am used to translating think-tank speak into reality. And when the Army did their research that led to this astounding conclusion, did they use an independent firm? Perhaps a firm that recognizes UN and WHO “one size fits all fits none” policies as being supreme? That write their intellectual think-tank fantasies in flowery language lacking in grassroots reality and humanity and doesn’t recognize God as being supreme?

I sit on meetings in the Cross Party Group on Elderly People and Aging in Wales and am in direct communication with Age Cymru, the NGO the Welsh Senedd uses as policy advisor. The gap between policy and reality at grassroots is huge. I had a very difficult fight and struggle to get my retired Salvation Army mother Major Claydon out of a physically unsafe situation into the safety of Glebe Court where she would receive Christian standard of care physically and spiritually. That contract between the Salvation Army Glebe Court and my mother is signed with the blood of Jesus.

My ninety-seven-year-old mother has dementia and is unable to walk. To move her at this stage or completely change things would kill her in a cruel way, undeserved and unfitting for the blood and fire organisation of William Booth. She has been there for nearly three years. She understands the routine. The room is her haven and the big window through which she observes the world her connection to life. The entertainment officer, Dina, is a spiritual lifeline. They sing together. Pray together. The previous chaplain saw Mum daily. Read scripture with her and prayed with her. Comforted her when she was downhearted or lonely. Jenni, the home manager, pops in often and is always willing to sort out queries.

My report on the treatment of the elderly is what got me onto the Cross Party Group. It is widely disseminated within that group and Age Cymru and submitted to both Westminster and Welsh Parliament Health and Social Welfare. The report contains two case studies. It is grassroots-level reality not intellectual think-tank fantasy.…

I fully understand that government policies (UN in origin) and guidelines from the various departments make caregiving a bureaucratic nightmare and expensive. That is intentional. I have read what they intend to do. It is time to stand up for the most vulnerable in our society. One of them served God and the Army all her life. Jesus died for her. She is my mother. I expect God’s people to protect her, body, mind, and soul. “Through His people, God Himself is close beside you and through them, He plans to answer all your prayers. Someone cares.”

And as Joy Webb, who was a Glebe resident, wrote, “In the fear, in the doubt, in the loneliness, in the struggle of right against wrong, somewhere amidst the confusion, there will be hope, there will be love, there will be God.”

Three things remain forever, faith, hope, and love. The greatest of these is love.

The Army’s decision about the care homes and 465 souls is morally bankrupt and spiritually wrong in my opinion. I will pray for a miracle and a touching of hearts and reigniting of the fire that once burned so brightly. “All that you need is available, the moment you turn to the Lord.”

Many thanks,

Karin Schroeder

Note: I made minor tweaks to Karin’s piece for clarity and stylistic consistency but left her British spelling intact.

Please Contact the Salvation Army

The general of the Salvation Army is their spiritual leader. If he could hear voices from across the world calling for the Salvation Army to keep their UK care homes with their vulnerable elderly 465 residents safe within their care, I believe it would make the difference. Please help me get my letter to the general. I am praying for a miracle.

Twitter/X

UK Headquarters

International Headquarters

Facebook

UK

International

Main UK & Ireland Office

Phone: (020) 7367 4500

Email: info@salvationarmy.org.uk

Mailing Address

The Salvation Army UK & Ireland Territorial Headquarters

1 Champion Park

London SE5 8FJ

UK

International Headquarters (IHQ)

Phone (within the UK): 020 7332 0101

Phone (international): +44 20 7332 0101

Mailing Address

The Salvation Army

International Headquarters

101 Queen Victoria Street

London EC4V 4EH

UK