The Zio-Imperialist Global Mafia: Paul Cudenec at the Real Left Conference, 3 May 2025

Paul Cudenec is an independent journalist and author who founded the Winter Oak website. With a background in the UK anarchist movement, he now lives in France and in recent years has become known for his dissident position regarding Covid and his analysis and critique of global power structures. His latest books, which are available for free download on his website include ‘The Global Gang Running Our World and Ruining Our Lives’ and ‘The Single Global Mafia: The Rockefeller Foundation’s multiple links to Zionism and military-industrial-financial neo-imperialism’.