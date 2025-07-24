Real Left

JewsRejectZionistBilionareLies's avatar
JewsRejectZionistBilionareLies
1dEdited

Thank you for this. Agree with most of what you pointed out. And yes, that quote from Marx about how the ruling class domination of material production always leads to domination of mental production (the ideas/narratives that dominate society) really does hit the nail on the head. You can see it reflected today in how the ruling class privately owns the entire means (or platforms) of communication in society (including those that are presented to us as "alternative" to the mainstream).

And just a small side note regarding the assertion made here that the left focuses only on the capitalist phase (last 400 years or so) of the domination of the ruling class over us. As far as I know, that is not true. See for example this really brilliant book - "a people's history of the world" written by leftist Chris Harman (can be read or downloaded for free here http://digamo.free.fr/harman99.pdf ) which explores at depth the different phases of ruling class domination over the people, going back thousands of years, going back to even before class domination and coercive hierarachy even began (the early hunter-gatherer egalitarian/communist societies).

And even though this is really quite a profound and fascinating book, it is really just one small example of the vast leftist research and study (in anthropology, history, archeology etc) of class hierarchy and domination of the few over the many, studying it in its many forms, long before it took its current capitalist form.

John Thurloe
1d

When the left folded under the state's Covid/lockdown scam it lost all credibility.

