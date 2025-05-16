On Avoiding the Biodigital Concentration Camp: David Hughes at the Real Left conference in London, 3 May 2025

David A. Hughes is the author of "Covid-19," Psychological Operations, and the War for Technocracy (2024) and Wall Street, the Nazis, and the Crimes of the Deep State (2024). In September 2024, he left academia in order to be able to speak truth to power on a range of subjects, including emergent global totalitarianism, false flag terrorism, and the Omniwar being waged against humanity. His work, including scores of articles, interviews, and presentations, can be found at dhughes.substack.com.