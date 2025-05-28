Moving Beyond Bounded Critique: Piers Robinson at the Real Left conference, 3 May 2025

Dr. Piers Robinson has a background in academia, previously lecturing on international politics and communication. He is a co-director of the Organisation for Propaganda Studies, convenor of the Working Group on Syria, Media and Propaganda, and associated researcher with the Working Group on Propaganda and the 9/11 Global ‘War on Terror’. In 2022, he presented at the All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) examining the role of propaganda and media in the Covid19 response, and is a member of PANDA: group of global experts established in 2020 to encourage good science, rational debate and sound public policy in response to Covid-19.