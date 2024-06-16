Mees will be giving a talk on his book “The Predators Versus The People: The Big Picture of the 500-year Secret War Against Humanity’ at Real Left’s meeting in Stockport, Greater Manchester next Saturday (22nd) from 5-7:30pm. To reserve your place please email: realleftevents@yahoo.com. For full details see here.

On behalf of the 500-year-old Glafia crime syndicate for world domination, Russia and China have long since been prepared to take the baton from the USA, as hegemonic leaders of the next version of a unipolar world order.

This latest - and fourth - change of cycle in Glafia’s global project is promoted under the shiny but false brand of a benevolent multipolar world order which respects the sovereignty of countries - which are however all governed by Glafia’s proxies.

This propaganda effort also includes the fake ending of the globalist project, due to imminent actions of the brave, new “traditionalist” heroes on the world scene: “Taoist” China and “Orthodox” Russia.

This article series is a follow up of my book The Predators versus The People and my recent article The United States of America: from fake dream to real nightmare. There you can read how the USA was captured, and probably created, to become the fourth hegemonic power controlling the world’s nation states on behalf of the secret 500-year global domination project led by the Predators, or Glafia. That is: a crime syndicate of a few hundred dynastic, extremely rich (up to trillions of dollars worth) and tightly knit families, not bound to any country, religion or ethnicity. The earlier hegemonic cycles were carried out by Spain (15th/16th century), Holland (17th century) and England (18th/19th century).

Together with Glafia’s British and Zionist proxies, the USA prepared and instigated The Great 20th Century Slaughter of Eurasia: The World Wars including Nazism and Hitler; the communist revolutions in Russia, China and elsewhere; the Cold War, as well as cultural, educational, scientific, financial and spiritual wars against humanity.

The USA also installed puppet regimes in all “newly independent” ex-European colonies in Africa and Asia, created after World War 2 by the Glafia-planned fake de-colonization program. The countries of Latin America, colonized much earlier by Spain and Portugal, had already been “freed” in the early 19th century, to become vassal states of Glafia’s British, and later American hegemon.

Besides the control of ALL LANDS, an important task of the USA was to pioneer the development of advanced technology for the permanent surveillance of ALL PEOPLE, as announced by Zbigniew Brezinski in 1970, in his book Between the Two Ages: now often called the Global Digital Prison (with CBDC, UBI, 5G, carbon credits, etc.). This project is presently being implemented on a global scale, based on the model that has been rolled out in Communist China.

With the completion of these tasks, the American proxy is no longer needed as Glafia’s hegemonic leader, and it’s now being scapegoated and demolished, together with the rest of the West. In the meantime, China, assisted by Russia - with a much larger population and economic/industrial potential than the USA - is taking over.

Glafia’s preparation of Russia

After the defeat of Glafia pawn Napoleon in 1815, Russia was the strongest nation on the European continent. Russia was well aware of the Rothschild plan to bring Europe under Glafia control - under the cover of The Concert of Nations - via the installation of usurious central banks and fake democracies, covertly steered by bribed and corrupted, subordinate national “elites”. It tried to counter this early attempt at world control through the Holy Alliance it made with the monarchies of Austria and Prussia, which was renewed under Bismarck in 1871.

Yet the Rothschilds managed to become key backers of this Alliance. They also got heavily involved in Russian railways and their oil industry. Niall Ferguson writes: “Of all great powers, Russia relied most heavily on foreign lending in the period before 1914”. Russia was then quickly modernizing and improving the conditions of its population, and the possibility of a popular revolution became more and more remote.

Such was Tsar Nicholas II’s trust in the Rothschilds that he deposited a large part of his enormous fortune in their banks. After the ritual killing of his complete Romanov family in 1917, no heirs survived to claim it. That crime was carried under the cloak of the Bolshevist Revolution. Just like the French Revolution, it wasn’t a grassroots movement, but Glafia’s secret and lavishly financed instrument to gain full control of Russia (Antony C. Sutton; Docherty and MacGregor), in which tens of millions would suffer a horrible death.

The awful and bloody Communist experiment that followed - the Soviet Union - built up with American military and civilian technology (Antony C. Sutton), served Glafia’s plan for the 20th century conquest of Eurasia well for the following reasons:

· Russia was an important power to assist in the planned destruction of Germany. Yet, from the 1922 Russo-German Rapallo Treaty until the day before Hitler's Operation Barbarossa against Russia in 1942, the Soviet Union - like the USA - assisted in the build-up of its future enemy (G. Preparata). It’s a pity that Putin forgot to mention this to Tucker Carlson!

· It was also a precursor, with many lessons learned, for the later corporate-communist takeover under Mao in China - and now of the whole world, as promoted by the WEF (“You’ll own nothing and be happy”).

· The Soviet Union was the perfect source for a strategy of fear in Glafia’s protection rackets: Communism as bogeyman in the Cold War, in the fake de-colonization process and in the build-up of the European Union (based on the Soviet model, V. Bukovsky).

· With Russia in the “communist fridge”, and later China too, both were neutralized as economic competitors, thus paving the way for the meteoric global career of Glafia’s American hegemon, the “free and democratic” USA.

· And Communism, Glafia’s preferred population control system, was also used as a subversive force to undermine the West (Y. Bezmenov).

However, their initial merger plan for the Soviet Union and the USA (Norman Dodd) failed. Yet in 1959, Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev pounded his shoe on the United Nations lectern and shouted:

“Your children’s children will live under Communism. You Americans are so gullible. We won’t have to fight you; we’ll weaken your economy, until you fall like overripe fruit into our hands.”

The now weakened and brainwashed West seems to accept the newest biosecurity-totalitarianist proposal, the WEF’s Great Reset, where you will own nothing, and have no freedom, and no future as a natural human (Schwab & Harari).

The apparent failure of the communist/capitalist merger plan, Glafia's decision to go East for its fifth cycle, and the birth of the Global Digital Prison plan made the Soviet experiment obsolete: Glafia had its pawn Gorbatsjev finishing it off in 1991. Soon thereafter, Glafia's CIA agent Fidel Castro said: “The next war in Europe will be between Russia and Fascism, except that Fascism will be called Democracy.” No prophesy, just insider information, on a purposeless (for humanity, not for the war profiteers) and banal war which is now a very sad reality in the Ukraine.

After 1991, Russia was first opened to capitalism via shock therapy, ending in planned disaster and looting - by "Team Harvard" as destroyer, starring leftist Jeffrey Sachs, now working hard to restore his tarred reputation. This operation was planned years ahead of the Fall of the Berlin Wall: Glafia’s Western and Israeli banks gave large credits to selected future oligarchs (M. Wolski: 75 % of them Jewish and linked to Chabad, a trusted Glafia proxy), so the international bank owners - the richest families in the world - could buy up the enormous wealth of the Russian nation on the cheap, while leaving its population in ruin. About 30,000 Russian’s were murdered during this operation by the Russian Mafia (another Glafia proxy), and male life expectancy at birth fell six years.

At the depth of the Russian crisis, the able ex-KGB agent Vladimir Putin - who had been selected and mentored early on by Glafia agent Henry Kissinger and was then trained as a Young Global Leader by the WEF - was made the front man for the Glafia-subordinate Russian oligarchs and globalist bankers. With his Chabad handler Rabbi Berel Lazar (in Russia since 1990), he then "saved Russia”. That and his reaction to the false-flag flat bombings made gangster Putin very popular with the Russians (Putin's False Flag, Iain Davis).

Mentor Kissinger surely told Putin long ago that a strong Russia was needed for Glafia’s West-East shift, and that the war predicted by Castro would be the price for his and Russia's meteoric career. Just as Bismarck’s handler Bleichröder, a Rothschild-associated banker, had told him that war would be the price Germany had to pay for its Glafia-financed unification project in the 19th century (Nicolai Starikov).

When Covid was launched in 2020, “autonomous” Russia under Putin obediently followed the globalist WHO script and vaccinated a large part of its population with the toxic AstraZeneca jabs, now retracted. Idem, its Central Bank is fully in line with Glafia’s BIS bank in Basel (including the CBDC project), while Russia’s policies are also totally in keeping with the traitorous UN/WEF alliance and their 2030 “sustainability” agenda, climate scam, insect food, Great Reset and Fourth Industrial Revolution.

The war in Ukraine

Hannah Arendt, deeply impressed upon by the many revelations (Zionist atrocities included) during the Eichmann process (1961) in Jerusalem, spoke of the banality of evil. The present war in the Ukraine is a case in point. You may call me cynical, but this is what I concluded two years ago, and I think it’s still valid:

“The Western “elites” know that the East will irrevocably take the baton over (see Macron's 2019 words on the end of Western hegemony). But before that, both parties (both Glafia proxies!) agreed on a bloody theater war to dump their old hardware, test their new weapons, train their armies (Russia) and fill their pockets and vaults to the brim”.

Russia’s recent generation of hypersonic missiles play a key role in this conflict: according to Scott Ritter, the US - now allegedly years behind in military technology, a very strange situation - is already in checkmate, and so is Israel: The West simply can’t defend itself against the Eastern hypersonic missiles. And while Russia shares this technology apparently with China and Iran, the US seems unable to bridge the gap.

The corrupted Russian Orthodox Church is in full collaboration with Glafia’s Russian oligarchs and their frontman Putin. Since the war in Ukraine, it leads an “Orthodox Jihad” (a term by Derk Sauer) in which its priests bless the soldiers going to the war front in Ukraine. Instead of claiming a peaceful solution, the Church supports the war and betrays these poor boys, promising them a passage to heaven when they die for the “noble aims of the motherland”.

Another important role in the official Kremlin narrative is played by Putin’s “brain”, “traditionalist philosopher” Alexandr Dugin, an admirer of Lenin and Stalin who in 2014 called for Russians to “kill, kill, kill” Ukrainians. His reaction to Covid was telling: he kept silent and started wearing a mask (Iurie Rosca). He has been unmasked in Paul Cudenec’s article ‘Alexandr Dugin: a Globalist Pawn’.

The strong popular support for Putin is based on exactly the same pervasive deceit by the official media as in the West: in both, the majority still hails the politicians who were responsible for the disastrous Covid policies. As Oswald Spengler wrote a century ago: “The mass media are the means through which money operates democracy”.

The strange stance of many anti-globalists on Putin and Russia

Like most countries (including all Western states), today’s Russia is only nominally a democracy: the real power behind the official facade is secretly and firmly in the hands of Glafia, via its proxies. Any opposition endangering their interests is ruthlessly dealt with by silencing, banning, imprisoning or killing of dissidents (Iurie Rosca).

In Russia, the fusion between the state and capital, the old Glafia model described decades ago by the famous French historian Fernand Braudel (who was also the first to use the term Predators), is now obvious, as it was during Soviet Communism. “All the world’s a stage”, as Shakespeare wrote. And for over a century, Russia has been one of the many nation states on Lord Curzon’s chessboard, “where the great game for world domination is being played out”, by the one player behind it: Glafia.

Surprisingly, most of the anti-globalist leaders in the West, while piercing and criticizing the propaganda of their own governments, take Putin and the Kremlin’s relentless propaganda completely at face value. Reasons for this strange phenomenon could be:

· Wishful thinking or clinging to a false hope (“Russia as the last bastion against the globalists”).

· Influencing and bribing by Russian secret services (very common in the Soviet era, and it certainly happens now too).

· An honest attempt to correct the noisy blackwashing of Russia by Western politicians and mainstream press (which is of course part of the banal and genocidal “professional wrestling deal” in Ukraine which the Western and Russian gangsters made).

And last but not least, the root cause is the generalized ignorance about Russia’s real history, which will hopefully be lessened by the present article.

