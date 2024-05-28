Real Left Meeting Announcement: Book Launch for 'The Predators versus The People. The Big Picture of the 500-year Secret War against Humanity, and how to regain our Stolen Planet, Freedom, and Future'
We are pleased to invite supporters to our upcoming meeting in Stockport, Greater Manchester on Saturday 22nd June from 5-7:30pm for the UK book launch of: ‘The Predators versus The People: The Big Picture of the 500-Year Secret War against Humanity and how to regain our Stolen Planet, Freedom and Future’ by Mees Baaijen.
The book’s central thesis - which incorporates the revelations of other revisionist historians and establishment figures as well as the author’s own research - is that a global mafia or ‘glafia’, have, over the course of five centuries, through the spread of the usurious private banking system via a succession of ‘proxy’ empires, gained the power to orchestrate today’s end game of ‘Farm Earth’: a techno-feudal prison for all humanity.
Real Left is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
The book, the outcome of ten years of full-time research, offers thought-provoking answers to some of the burning political questions for Great Reset resisters including:
· How far back/deep does the conspiring go?
· Are there individual states which currently lie outside of the encroaching totalitarian system or does the Fourth Industrial Revolution conspiracy involve a global united front?
· Which individuals or organizations sit at the top of the hierarchal system of power and control?
· Can we accurately characterize this existential threat as capitalist or communist (or neither)?
· What can we do to effectively resist?
Mees resides in Costa Rica and is on a short European tour to promote the book. Therefore this meeting represents a rare opportunity to enjoy an in person discussion with him (and other like minds).
As a special gift to Real Left supporters and subscribers, a subscription to The Predators versus The People substack, which includes a free download link for the book, is available for a limited time only for just £12 (70% discount). The book is only available in digital format for the time being.
Cash donations on the day to cover room hire and light snacks will be gratefully accepted. To register your place and for exact venue info, please email: realleftevents@yahoo.com or book your ticket via our Eventbrite listing. Places are limited so we advise prompt booking.
There will be a post meeting pub social for those that wish. We look forward to seeing you there!
Unfortuneately, thhere are other factors in play in addition to the alleged ''conspiracy.'' The huge excess population is one of them. This problem goes back to the very start of agriculture, 5,000 years or more ago. Before that, hunter-gatherers ate a high protein, low carbohydrate diet and got a lot of healthy exercise running after their lunch when it ran away from them. Then, when a tribe switched vover to peasant farming, they got the opposite: a low protein, high carbohydrate diet and instead of good general exercise, a lot of sedentary labor grinding grain.
The result was they gained weight. For the men that only meant they got their heart attack a few years sooner, but by then they had already reproduced. But for the women it meant having a babby every year or two instead of only a few times in a lifetime because if a womans body weight falls below a certain per5centage of fat she cannot get pregnant.
So the population of the farmer tries boomed. A hunter gatherer is better noourished and better exercised than a farmer, but 100 overweigfht out of shape farmers ccan still beat a single hunter gatherer. So the farmers took over the earth and killed, enslaved, or forcibly incorporated the remaini9ng hunter gatherers.
Population expands to meet available food supplies, so the huge excess population that now exists will keep growing until it finishes the job of converting almost all of the biosphere into human flesh. By then the biosphere will be so badly damageed that it will never recover in any humanly meaningful time frame.
Faced with the fact that a collapse is inevitable no matter who own what and no matter what plots or conspiracies anyone may be plotting, it does not matter what sort of social or economic system happens to be in place. Unless the population issue is solved, and that SOON, the plotters will die off along with the rest of us.
A further problem, next in importance, is the mechaniistic thinking of the dominant cultures, and especially of scientists, who almost all are incapable of seeing how the natural world really works because mechanistic thinking is so deeply ingrained in the culture. Mechanistric thinking has replaced the mystical distortions that prevailed in past centuries but is just as distorted, though in a different way. And mechanistic technology is the second major factor contributing to the ruin of the earth.
Faced with these facts, who owns what and what they plan hardly matters.