We are pleased to invite supporters to our upcoming meeting in Stockport, Greater Manchester on Saturday 22nd June from 5-7:30pm for the UK book launch of: ‘The Predators versus The People: The Big Picture of the 500-Year Secret War against Humanity and how to regain our Stolen Planet, Freedom and Future’ by Mees Baaijen.

The book’s central thesis - which incorporates the revelations of other revisionist historians and establishment figures as well as the author’s own research - is that a global mafia or ‘glafia’, have, over the course of five centuries, through the spread of the usurious private banking system via a succession of ‘proxy’ empires, gained the power to orchestrate today’s end game of ‘Farm Earth’: a techno-feudal prison for all humanity.

The book, the outcome of ten years of full-time research, offers thought-provoking answers to some of the burning political questions for Great Reset resisters including:

· How far back/deep does the conspiring go?

· Are there individual states which currently lie outside of the encroaching totalitarian system or does the Fourth Industrial Revolution conspiracy involve a global united front?

· Which individuals or organizations sit at the top of the hierarchal system of power and control?

· Can we accurately characterize this existential threat as capitalist or communist (or neither)?

· What can we do to effectively resist?

Mees resides in Costa Rica and is on a short European tour to promote the book. Therefore this meeting represents a rare opportunity to enjoy an in person discussion with him (and other like minds).

As a special gift to Real Left supporters and subscribers, a subscription to The Predators versus The People substack, which includes a free download link for the book, is available for a limited time only for just £12 (70% discount). The book is only available in digital format for the time being.

Cash donations on the day to cover room hire and light snacks will be gratefully accepted. To register your place and for exact venue info, please email: realleftevents@yahoo.com or book your ticket via our Eventbrite listing. Places are limited so we advise prompt booking.

There will be a post meeting pub social for those that wish. We look forward to seeing you there!