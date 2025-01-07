In his courageous book, HAARP: The Ultimate Weapon of the Conspiracy (2003) – followed in 2006 by Weather Warfare – Jerry E. Smith brings to light what the powers behind this project would have preferred to remain in the shadows, for obvious reasons, once one is apprised of the reasons for its establishment by the ‘Conspiracy’. Smith’s rhetorical questions give one an inkling about the ideas behind the construction of HAARP (The High-frequency Active Auroral Research Program) (2003: 9):

‘What could a nation at war do with a weapon that could undetectably redirect the jet stream? The weather could be controlled over whole continents, causing floods and droughts as desired. Weather control is food control. Could not such a weapon drive the enemy to his knees without firing a shot?... What if this amazing weapon also allowed you to see deep into the earth, to find and target enemy underground bases? RADAR uses microwaves sent through the air to detect and identify objects, such as airplanes and missiles. Scientists have similarly seen beneath the earth’s surface. The technology is called earth penetrating tomography (EPT). EPT could be used to find buried hazardous waste sites, new sources of oil or even to predict the eruptions of volcanos… The U.S. Senate funded an ongoing project called the High- frequency Active Auroral Research Program (HAARP). The HAARP project is building [At the time of this book being written; B.O.] a transmitter of sufficient signal strength to turn the aurora borealis (the ‘northern lights’) into a virtual antenna, rebroadcasting in the extremely low frequency (ELF) range.’

The HAARP project, based in Alaska, may seem innocent enough, but persistent research reveals that it is not; on the contrary, as Smith (2003: 9-11, 191-242; 2006: 3-6, 19-34, 61-94, 157-220) has uncovered, it is a programme of warfare by the military, utilising weather modification technology to cause meteorological phenomena which can have disastrous effects on people and on nature. To mention only one example, the recent hurricanes in North-Carolina and Florida in America were almost certainly caused by HAARP weather modification technology, despite the mainstream media’s strenuous denial.

It is not surprising that mainstream sources insist on HAARP – referred to above as a ‘weapon’ – being nothing more than an advanced scientific, meteorological research facility intended to further humanity’s understanding of the upper atmosphere (Smith 2003: 15; see also 16-18). The completed HAARP facility was projected to consist of a complex of 180 high frequency broadcast antennas and a large number of other scientific instruments. It is also the world’s most powerful shortwave radio transmitter – with its 360 transmitters it could generate 3.6 million watts of radio frequency, which is thousands of times more than the most powerful commercial radio station in America. So, where does the ‘conspiracy’ mentioned in the book’s title feature? Smith explains (2023: 19):

‘The name and location of HAARP may be the only things about this project that we know with complete certainty. ‘The Purloined Letter’, the classic tale by Edgar Allen Poe, tells the story of how something was kept hidden by leaving it in plain sight. The High-frequency Active Auroral Research Program, would appear to be another example of obfuscation by revelation… However, researchers looking into HAARP have found hundreds of clues that there is some hidden agenda, some mysterious, undisclosed purpose lurking behind the academic facade.’

What could this hidden agenda be? In the two books devoted to answering this question, Smith has come up with information that is, to put it mildly, very disturbing – and which I can’t do justice to in a mere article. The Final Environmental Impact Study pertaining to HAARP gives one some clues in this regard (Smith 2003: 19-20) by asserting, for example, that the installation would not affect the planetary environment because its considerable energy would be broadcast vertically, into the atmosphere, conveniently disregarding its own admission that some of it would be directed back at the earth through refraction. By claiming this they also ignore increasing indications that there are serious health risks emanating from radio frequency and electromagnetic radiation. Smith sums things up as follows (2003: 20):

‘As one investigates HAARP one finds a situation not unlike peeling an onion, or opening a Russian nesting doll only to find another doll inside. There are many successive layers of intent and deception here; one hidden agenda hiding behind yet another. HAARP may be a great number of things, few of which are covered in its literature, or in its promoters’ smooth lies.’

What HAARP is capable of, beyond its ostensibly innocent character as a sophisticated instrument to study the ionosphere, comes into view where Smith writes (2003: 22):

‘There are three principal stages in the development of a weapons system. The first stage is twofold; first there is the hard science, the fundamental research, that leads to an increased understanding of natural laws. Then someone gets a bright idea; a ‘what if. . .’ concept based on trying to apply the hard science discoveries to military needs. The second stage of the acquisition cycle is called ‘proof-of-concept’. Here scientists, either in universities working under contracts and grants funded by the military or defense contractors, or in the military’s or contractor’s own labs, develop hardware to test the ‘what if. . .’ idea. The purpose of this phase is to demonstrate that the concept can be worked up into something that the military could someday use. At this stage the experimental equipment seldom resembles an actual weapon. It is often not until the third and final stage, the prototype stage, that the idea takes shape as an actual working model. After the prototype is demonstrated, the project would typically move from the lab to the political arena as supporters fight to get the massive funding needed to build and field a new weapons system.’

The DOD would have us believe that HAARP is a phase one, pure science project. Many of HAARP’s detractors believe it is actually a phase two ‘proof-of-concept’ mockup of a weapons system. Because the field of antennas of the IRI is designed to be built incrementally—some now, more later—these people believe that HAARP is intended to become a full-scale working weapon if the ‘proof-of-concept’ phase succeeds.

Given that more than twenty years have elapsed since this book was first published, it seems reasonable to say that the events in North Carolina and Florida – where hurricanes wreaked indescribable havoc not long ago – are probably manifestations of HAARP having reached ‘full-scale working weapon’ status. Abundant evidence to this effect can be found through the links provided earlier.

Smith explores a number of avenues in his astonishingly detailed first book (2003), including the connection between Nikola Tesla’s work (which was way ahead of Tesla’s time) and the construction of HAARP, as well as Clerk Maxwell’s hyperdimensional physics and the work of scientists Richard Hoagland and Nick Begich relating to HAARP. What is clearly evident in the findings of the latter two, is that HAARP is a project that goes far beyond conventional science, and that it is its ‘application’ that should concern the public. References to expressions of such concern abound in the book. Smith writes (2003; 200):

Hoagland, like so many others, believes that HAARP is hardly for pure science. He thinks we are far beyond such raw science activities as probing and characterizing the ionosphere. We have been sounding the upper atmosphere with balloons, satellites, orbiting geophysical observatories, radar, etc. for all of the second half of this century. He finds it ludicrous for the Air Force to expect the public to buy a need to characterize the ionosphere in the ’90s, when they have been beaming high frequency radio energy into the ionosphere for decades.

In the conclusion, referring to HAARP, Smith advises readers to (2003: 240):

‘…promote dialogue on this subject. We, as a nation, need to decide if HAARP is in our best national interests or not. It is my belief that the probable ill effects of HAARP outweigh any possible good. If you agree, you need to act to help pull the plug on this project. Even if you disagree you can help. We need to know what this thing really is for. And we need to be sure that nutcases and the Conspiracy cannot get their hands on it. If you feel HAARP should go forward, insist that sufficient controls are in place to keep it, and us, safe.’

The sequel to the first book appeared in 2006, and as one may imagine, what Smith had discovered by that time about what HAARP is capable of features in it, from electromagnetics and ‘earthquakes on demand’, ‘owning the weather’, the difference between ‘contrails’ and ‘chemtrails’, ‘global dimming’ and ‘global warming’, a ‘sunscreen’ for planet Earth, and the ‘Convention on the prohibition of military or any other hostile use of environmental modification techniques’. Considering what has been exposed in the alternative media about HAARP being used to bring about severely dangerous and destructive weather conditions (to mention only one of its capabilities; some of the others would astound readers), it does not appear as if the people in power, and in control of HAARP, have taken much notice of its implications, which is hardly surprising. As Michel Foucault taught us, ethics always comes too late for power.

By now HAARP has entered the realm of fiction, including literature, television shows and cinema (Smith 2006: 295-296), which does not bode well for people taking it seriously as a probable threat to their well-being. However, considering its capabilities, concerned citizens the world over should take note of it and take action, at least by contacting their representatives in government, and holding them to account, and by informing themselves on this issue. I cannot think of a better place to start reading about this than Smith’s first book, mentioned at the outset in this article.