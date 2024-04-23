Any media acknowledgment of covid jab-related deaths – probably in the millions worldwide – represents a glitch in the ‘vaccine’ matrix. One such glitch recently took me by surprise because it didn’t come from the usual ‘far-right’ sources of ‘mis- dis- and mal-information’. It was buried inside an article published in a pillar of Australia’s medical establishment.

The Australian Journal of General Practice (AJGP) in its own words “aims to provide relevant, evidence-based, clearly articulated information to Australian general practitioners (GPs) to assist them in providing the highest quality patient care”. That just warmed the cockles of my heart. Definitely no ‘far-right’ shenanigans here, I thought.

A glitch is not a glitch because it slaps you in the face. It’s something almost undetectable, like a crease in a well-ironed shirt. You could miss it but, once seen, you can’t ignore it. And the fact that everything around it is so uniformly normal just makes you obsess about it even more. The AJGP’s April 2024 edition published an article titled “Long COVID: Sufferers can take heart”. A long-covid Miserere isn’t the most obvious hiding place for a vaccine glitch but, not only is the glitch there, the title itself could be interpreted as a cruel joke at the expense of the vaccine injured.

The first two-thirds of the article wends its way through the short history of long covid, exploring the difficulty in getting a diagnosis and the havoc this condition is wreaking on economies through sickness absence. And then, without so much as an “are-you-sitting-down?”, the author delivers this:

“There is concern that COVID-19 vaccination per se might contribute to long COVID, giving rise to the colloquial term ‘Long Vax(x)’. The spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 exhibits pathogenic characteristics and is a possible cause of post-acute sequelae after SARS-CoV-2 infection or COVID-19 vaccination. COVID-19 vaccines utilise a modified, stabilised prefusion spike protein that might share similar toxic effects with its viral counterpart… Multiple studies have shown an increased risk of myocarditis after vaccination with mRNA encoding SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. mRNA vaccines can result in spike protein expression in muscle tissue, the lymphatic system, cardiomyocytes and other cells after entry into the circulation. Recipients of two or more injections of the mRNA vaccines display a class switch to IgG4 antibodies. Abnormally high levels of IgG4 might cause autoimmune diseases, promote cancer growth, autoimmune myocarditis and other IgG 4-related diseases (IgG4-RD) in susceptible individuals. There are clear implications for vaccine boosting where these and similar observations relating to COVID-19 vaccination and the incidence of long COVID-like symptoms are substantiated, adding further to public health officials’ concerns. Understanding the persistence of viral mRNA and viral protein and their cellular pathological effects after vaccination with and without infection is clearly required. Because COVID-19 vaccines were approved without long-term safety data and might cause immune dysfunction, it is perhaps premature to assume that past SARS-CoV-2 infection is the sole common factor in long COVID.” [emphasis added]

Not long after I was alerted to that glitch, I chanced upon an interesting statistic courtesy of Carl Heneghan and Tom Jefferson, which you may or may not think is connected to the findings reported in the AJGP article. There are 163,000 patients with serious heart problems who have been waiting for NHS treatment for more than 18 weeks. That’s a little over four months. The figure has risen fivefold since covid hysteria gripped the world in 2020; it was 32,186 in February 2020. Cardiologists, who have unfortunately never been so busy, described the figure as “alarming”. Indeed. As are the contents of the recent report in the AJGP.

Every single claim in the AJGP article is meticulously referenced, mostly to NIH (the US government website of the National Institutes of Health) PubMed studies, as you would expect from a journal that aims to provide “evidence-based, clearly articulated information to Australian general practitioners”.

The wry point of the article seems to be that long covid sufferers can “take heart” from the AJGP’s belated news (known to the readers of this blog years ago) that their dicky hearts aren’t a figment of their nocebo-plagued imaginations. They might just be down to the ‘vaccines’ – the holy water of the pseudo-pandemic and build-back-better scams.

Now, I must confess that I have not been trawling the AJGP monthly journal in the hope of finding glitches in the ‘vaccine’ matrix. I was alerted to it by an Andrew Bridgen tweet. He thinks it’s “big”, in the sense that it’s poised to trigger a dramatic holding to account of the criminals behind the ‘vaccine’ scam. I don’t. I’ve not seen any evidence to change the stance I took in my last piece on this topic – the vaccine reveal goes on, and on, and on, and I don’t think the criminals are any closer to a jail cell than they were before the scam began. Don’t get me wrong; I want to be proven wrong on that. I just don’t believe in peddling hopium.

US polling shows that as many as 42% of Americans have some awareness of how bad the ‘vaccines’ are but I think that they don’t know how to interpret, process and act on this scale of deception. I view the AJGP article as the medical establishment’s way of quietly saying, “Whoops, sorry we’ve been killing you…yet again. Can’t promise it won’t happen when the next ‘pandemic’ kicks off. Tricky things, pandemics.”

The vaccine is dead, long live the vaccine!

In the surreal bewilderment of the April 2020 lockdown, there were few things of which I was certain, but one was that ‘vaccines’ were going to play a big part in the whole filthy scheme. I had already been schooled on the dodginess of vaccines in general for a few years, but it was now clear that the latest developments called for a deep-dive. A book was needed, and the book I found was Dissolving Illusions. That book, combined with the demonic coercion to get vaccinated, filled me with such a profound sense of revulsion that I began writing as a form of therapy, which, as you can see, I still need. Dissolving Illusions isn’t just a factual take-down of the second-biggest fraud in medical history – the covid scam has bumped vaccines from first place, although they are two Russian dolls nested in a far bigger collection of related deceptions – it’s basically the entire history of vaccines.

The book’s power lies in its dissection of the madness, from the moment an English physician by the name of Edward Jenner ‘inoculated’ an 8-year old boy with, wait for it, pus from another person’s cow-pox sore, through to its development today into a full-blown, unhinged global cult. Published in 2013, the 10th anniversary edition of Dissolving Illusions is now out with updates on the latest cycle in a medieval medical paradigm that refuses to die.

Vaccines have a special power over the human psyche that defies full explanation. But I believe a potent form of magical thinking is at play: the simple idea that a prick of a needle vanquishes the possibility of death or harm from a particular disease. Accompanying that idea is the gross exaggeration of all the diseases and associated risks from which one is to be magically freed. With covid, death was a mere breath away, and offering up your arm to the nurse or doctor to perform the medical ritual would spare not only you but the entire society you lived in. It was your sacred duty, failure in the observance of which made you a baby-killer.

I highly recommend watching this interview with the author, and I obviously recommend that you get the book. It was co-written by Roman Bystrianyk and Suzanne Humphries MD, a US Board certified nephrologist, who was a vaccine believer, like 99% of medical professionals, until she started seeing harms and spoke out in the interests of her patients. She discovered that suggesting a vaccine could cause harm was pure heresy in the eyes of the medical establishment she worked for. She paid the price for refusing to recant, but she is now free to live a life of integrity and crucially, to warn whoever will listen that ‘vaccines’ is not a religion worth dying for.

One of the unforeseeable legacies of covidianism is that the vaccine paradigm – namely that vaccination prevents infection with and transmission of viruses – is officially dead, even if the religion is still alive. Do you have to read all 745 pages of Dissolving Illusions to be convinced of that? No. You simply need to appreciate that the high priests themselves have announced it. Of course, this was done below the normie radar, in the same way that the AJGP article whispered that “multiple studies have shown an increased risk of myocarditis after vaccination with mRNA encoding SARS-CoV-2 spike protein.” But the announcement has been made, and I wrote about it some time ago.

To recap: The CDC in the US, the world’s premier public health authority, to which nearly all other vaccine dioceses look for spiritual guidance, changed the definition of a vaccine in the wake of the utter failure of the covid ‘vaccines’. Vaccines no longer “produce immunity to a specific disease”. They now apparently “produce protection”, said protection being undefined and therefore a lot more fuzzy than immunity. The NHS here in the UK has followed suit in dropping all claims to immunity. When urging its vaccine flock to get their 2-in-one winter jab, the NHS promises that “vaccines will help you to stay healthy” and “stop you getting very poorly.” The high priests of vaccinology have effectively admitted that ‘anti-vaxxers’ were right all along. Buy Dissolving Illusions. Read it.

So we can now all grow up and get more rational about these things called vaccines, right? Wrong! The magic of vaccines is set to get more…magical. We’re going to have cancer vaccines, which is an amazing coincidence because the covid vaccines are being accused of contributing to turbo cancers. And the vaccinators are also testing vaccines for birth control. Birth control vaccines were exposed doing mischief in Kenya quite some time ago, but that’s for another article. Suffice to say, ‘vaccines’ are set to really branch out.

Now, you’d think that having a magical treatment that started out as a virus infection-stopper and ended up as a cancer cure and birth control mechanism would make people scratch their heads and think twice. But, then again, it might just herald the dawn of a new era in the vaccine faith – the idea that ‘vaccines’ have gotten exponentially more powerful! Hence, the vaccine is dead…long live the vaccine.

The growing hysteria over vaccines and viruses over the past 20 years has, not coincidentally, been accompanied by an infantile paradigm of disease: one disease, one cause (a virus), one cure. It is now set to change course into: many diseases, many causes, one cure (a ‘vaccine’). In ten years’ time, there could be ‘vaccines’ to ‘protect’ against cancer, pregnancy, dementia, AIDS, diabetes, flatulence, far-rightness, and antisemitism. The only condition for which there will never be a vaccine is stupidity. They wouldn’t want to eliminate that because the whole charade depends on its prevalence in epidemic proportions.

WHO’s behind the wheel of the get-away car?

Pandemics and vaccines go together like breaking and entering. The pandemic industry got a boost in 2008, funnily enough, from one of those sly definition changes that the medical establishment is so good at. I wrote about that too, as many others have, a little while ago. To recap: up until May 2009, one month before the WHO declared a Swine Flu pandemic, pandemics used to be events that entailed an enormous number of deaths and illnesses. Makes sense when you look at the etymology of the word: pan = all; demos = people. In the lead-up to the Swine Flu pandemic, disease severity as a criterion for a pandemic was removed, which made it much easier for the WHO to fire the starter gun, and to thus cause worldwide pandemonium, itself a prerequisite for global vaccination and the ringing of Big Pharma’s cash till. In the event, things didn’t go very well for the pandemic planners in 2009. An official UK report to Government ministers in July 2010 found that Swine Flu “turned out to be a relatively mild illness for most of those affected”, with 457 confirmed deaths at 18 March 2010. A total of 1,261 deaths were recorded for 13 major European countries.

The pandemic planners are nothing if not diligent and patient. Lessons were learned and the rest, as they say, is history. In 2020, the planet was placed under house arrest and humanity was told in no uncertain terms that if it wanted to come out and play, it would have to take its medicine. The WHO, as chief enforcer for the global pandemic industry, is not taking any chances for its future planned pandemics. The fascist lockdowns and forced medical experimentation were fun for only the mindless professional managerial class in the West, whose lives were so devoid of meaning and whose heads so emptied by endless PowerPoint presentations about the essence of nothing, that lockdowns and being whipped to get an injection actually turned them on. The rest of humanity are not so sick, and they will not be falling for another ‘pandemic’ that easily.

So the WHO needs a ‘treaty’ and some rule changes to its International Health Regulations that will grant its chief gangster, formally referred to as the Director-General, the right to declare Public Health Emergencies of International Concern and to dictate how every nation on the planet should respond. In short, don’t be surprised if global pandemics become a two- or three-yearly event followed by an assault of vaccines that will probably have to be endured even as you are lowered into your grave.

Vaccines, when they pretended to take them seriously, used to take roughly ten years from development to marketing. The covid lot were done and dusted in about 9 months, with not more than 6 months in testing. The aim now is to get the latest concoctions into your body within 100 days from the moment they fire the starter gun on a ‘pandemic’. Do I really need to tell you that there is no way that any drug, let alone a ‘vaccine’, can be properly tested for safety and efficacy in under 100 days? It gets even madder because the geniuses in white coats are actually working on a vaccine for an as yet unknown disease of the next ‘pandemic’ – the mysteriously and farcically named Disease X. Oh, what fun we shall have.

In the same way that the WHO’s international pandemic framework will lock countries into Big Pharma’s global protection racket (no pun intended on the new ‘vaccine’ definition wording, but quite pleasing all the same), individuals will obviously not be permitted to opt out of the jabbing of the herd. Needless to say, that would be inimical to the business model. Built into the WHO’s regulation amendments and treaty shenanigans are regulations for tracking the herds’ vaccine status. No animal, I mean person, will be allowed to move from pen to pen without the correct cattle branding, or ‘passport’.

Some edification for normies on ‘passports’: movement within and between countries / regions predicated on a vaccine certificate obviously has nothing to do with stopping infection and transmission of a disease. That’s the job of the so-called vaccine and if it can’t successfully ‘inoculate’ the individual, then whether you have or don’t have a certificate does not change the efficacy of the ‘vaccine’ that was injected into your body. Predicating the right to move about freely on showing your papers is what fascists, specifically biomedical fascists, do to control populations.

That vaccine passports were a waste of time during covid is a matter of fact. It is also a matter of legal record. Testifying in a lawsuit, the chief physician at the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare, who also just happens to be the WHO’s chair of the Strategic Group of Experts on Immunization, stated that the Finnish Institute for Health knew by the summer of 2021 that the COVID-19 vaccines did not stop virus transmission. She also testified that she advised her government that vaccine passports were not needed but she was ignored. And she was ignored because her government was determined to follow fascist EU digital certification regulations that had just been passed.

I want to stress again that even if the ‘vaccine’ had turned out to be a vaccine and had thus been proven to prevent transmission – highly unlikely since no vaccine has ever actually done this (read the book) – curtailment of free movement by certification would still have been a violation of human rights and completely unnecessary since an effective vaccine would have protected those who had taken it, while risking getting ill is a choice to be freely made by those who didn’t take it. This is a concept that is not at all well understood by fascists because the entire animating impulse of fascism is to look for reasons to control people, not to liberate them. What a truly liberal mind sees as common sense is seen as dangerous to a fascist, and never the twain shall meet.

If vaccine passports were a meaningless medical measure during covid, they’re going be even more meaningless when or if we enter the era of even less stringently tested concoctions (hard to imagine in the light of the covid farce) to be rolled out in the 100-day timeframe that they’re aiming for. It’s a blatant herd control mechanism and if you stand for it, you deserve to be a slave. Sadly, I do think there are people who get a thrill from following orders, no matter how ridiculous or dangerous the order is.

The main problem with this order-following idiocy is that, at some unconscious level, the order-followers know they’re being ridiculous and dangerous. So they do their level best to force everyone else to join in, because it’s a lot more fun and far less embarrassing to be ridiculous and dangerous in a huge group than on your own. It’s at that point that the idiots bring out the worst in me.

Reality-bending in the New World Order

Changing definitions has come up twice so far: changing the definition of vaccines and pandemics. Try submitting this question to the organiser of your next pub quiz: How does the Office of National Statistics (ONS) solve a problem like excess death? You guessed correctly! It changes the definition. Excess death used to be calculated by comparing death in the current period to the average of the historical 5-year baseline. The new method is inscrutable, and even people who really paid attention in maths while they were at school, like Professor Carl Heneghan and Dr. Tom Jefferson, don’t fully understand it. The interesting thing is that, under the new method, 20,000 excess deaths in 2023 were wiped off the slate. Pause to reflect on the gall of the ONS to tell the UK: “No, no. You’re not dying off in unprecedented numbers. You just don’t understand maths.”

Here’s a quick flyover of how changing definitions works in the pandemic industry: You need more pandemics, so you change the definition of a pandemic. You start a covid pandemic, but you find that you need to inflate deaths from the disease to justify why the pandemic starter-gun was fired in the first place. So you change the definition of how you count covid deaths as being all deaths within 28 days of a positive covid test. Add to that a fraudulent test that generates false positives and you’ve got yourself a casedemic not a pandemic. Just before you roll out the 'vaccines', you realise that herd immunity has probably been reached so you change the definition of herd immunity to indicate that vaccines are the only way to achieve it. Quite how humanity had hitherto survived plague and pestilence is by the by. You roll out ‘vaccines’ that don’t work so you change the definition of a vaccine. The vaccines strongly correlate with excess death so you change the definition of excess death. That’s five pretty big definition changes right there.

How long can the definition game go on for? Indefinitely, or at least until a new ‘reality’ has been constructed – the type Plato referred to in his cave analogy.

Only we can bring down the curtain on the Age of Deception, and we are going to

Thousands of people rallied in Japan on April 13, 2024 against the World Health Organization, its totalitarian "Pandemic Treaty" and the covid ‘vaccines’. The pandemic and vaccine scam is best summed up in this extract from a short speech given by Masayasu Inoue, Professor Emeritus of Osaka City University Medical School (specialising in Molecular Pathology and Medicine):

The pandemic was used as a false pretext by the WHO to drive vaccinations of all peoples in the world. A plan was set up to shorten the time to develop vaccines, which usually takes longer than ten years to less than one year. Operation Warp Speed. This operation was used to cover up the misconceptions of the genetic vaccines. Under the pretext of saving time, an extremely dangerous method was selected.



That is, intramuscular injection of viral genes to produce toxic spike proteins directly in human tissues to stimulate immune system. Because this is a completely new method and misconceived method that has never applied before in human history, it is impossible, therefore, for most of doctors to give proper informed consent. However, due to irresponsible government and media campaigns to promote vaccines, 80% of the Japanese has been vaccinated.



Unfortunately, seven shots have been done so far. This is the most and worst in the world. And the result was the terrible drug-induced injury that has never seen in human history. I believe that the fraudulent use of experimental gene therapy to healthy people, particularly to healthy children, is an extreme violation of human rights. However, Keizo Takemi, Japanese Minister of Health, Labor and Welfare, has been insisting that there is no serious concern about the injury caused by genetic vaccines. And without learning from the current situation of injured patients, they plan to construct a new vaccine production system in preparation for the next pandemic. This is an unbelievable, crazy situation.



The Japanese government is first in the world to approve a new type of vaccine called self-replication replicon vaccine, and plans to start to supply it in this fall and winter. The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry is providing a huge amount of subsidies for this project. And factories to produce new vaccines are being built one after another in Japan. I visited these factories directly.



Furthermore, the Japanese government is currently soliciting large scale clinical trials worth $900 million from pharmaceutical companies that are taking on the challenge of developing vaccines to prepare for the next pandemic by Disease X proposed during the Davos conference this year. It is speculated that the movement by the Japanese government is part of CEPI Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovation's 100 days mission, which aims to shorten the time to one third of Operation Warp Speed. Namely, they are trying to shorten the vaccine business cycle by developing a vaccine in a hundred days. This is possible only by ignoring the human rights perspective. Amendments to the WHO, International Health Regulation (IHR), and the so called Pandemic Treaty, which are about to be adopted at the 77th World Health assembly this year, are attempting to give rationality and legal binding force to such unscientific and dangerous crazy plans….



Although it has already been three years since I started to give lectures to educate Japanese people about the dangers of vaccines, it is still difficult to penetrate through the sound barriers of mainstream media. If we tell the truth about vaccines on YouTube, it is deleted within a day. The reality is that we are facing censorship and speech suppression almost every day.



Therefore, I put my hope in the publication of a book with…a title "Withdraw From WHO" It is difficult to stop this movement because it is now politically hopeless to change the situation of the Japanese government. The message I would like to convey to the world is that when Disease X occurs in the future, you should never trust the Japan-made vaccine that was developed in a short period of time…



I believe that sharing the truth…is so important and that this is a step towards unity and solidarity. Only through the process of information exchange between all countries in the world, we can find hope in the midst of despair. I do hope that my statement will help all of you to protect your healthy life and your family. Thank you very much for your attention. [emphasis added. Full transcript and video]

Professor Inoue reminds us that this criminality isn’t going to get fixed from the top down because the top is completely rotten. When we win this, it will be a quiet revolution. The WHO’s pandemic juggernaut will, in all likelihood, roll into town, but the Age of Deception is reaching its crescendo. The scales are falling from the eyes of humanity. The idiots and criminals in parliament can sign as many pandemic treaties as they want, but they have no power because we will not comply. There will be no white flags above our doors.