The psyops came thick and fast in 2024.

The July national humiliation ritual, also known as the General Election, saw the long-planned installation of a new technocrat in chief, whose party secured a lower vote share than any party forming a government in the post-WW2 period. A similarly scripted event took place in the United States in November.

Starmer’s accession was legitimised by the absurdly counter-productive antics of his predecessor in the role, Rishi Sunak whose job was to make the Conservative government more than usually unpopular by performing his own humiliation rituals, including announcing the general election in the pouring rain and bizarrely deciding against attending the D-Day commemorations in Normandy, all of which made a case for the opposition, any opposition, in fact, on the grounds of basic competence.

Elsewhere, the Manchester Arena false flag narrative was revived in the service of the callous prosecution of Richard D Hall for alleged ‘harassment’, the War on the Food Supply was ramped up with Britain’s farmers targeted for special financial measures that seemed designed to weaken farming’s generational continuity, and the Summer was blocked out by the most comprehensive spell of stratospheric spraying yet experienced in this country.

The year ended with the roll out in the United States of the first chapter of the long-anticipated extra-terrestrial threat narrative with mysterious lights in the sky in New Jersey.

Top of the Psyops

For my money, the stand-out psyop in the UK in 2024 was Operation Urban Unrest in early August, the spate of riots in towns and cities which died away as quickly as they flared up.

Five months on, it is interesting to reflect on this lurid instalment because it embodied many of the characteristics and concerns of the ruling class’s general war on humanity.

It already seems like a long time ago now but for a week at least, there was nothing else in the papers, all of which adopted a suitably apocalyptic tone.

‘Tinderbox Britain’; ‘Anarchy’; ‘Summer of discontent’ (of course); ‘Riots engulf Britain’; ‘Day of shame on our streets’ were typical headlines in the legacy media.

As the breathless drama rolled on, the courts prepared to sit all night to fast track offenders into prison and Home Secretary Yvette Cooper contemplated calling the Army in.

Flying squads of fascists roamed the land. A leaked itinerary revealed that more than 50 locations were targeted for violent action.

The anti-fascists mustered. ‘Night marchers face down the thugs’ proclaimed the Daily Mail.

For the first time ever, protestors holding SWP placards were lauded by the legacy media as being part of the respectable, decent majority.

Businesses sent their staff home early and entire town centres shut up shop.

What a week! It was the biggest news story of our time until the Oasis reunion was announced at the of the month, another psyop I neglected to mention at the beginning of this article.

Despite the apocalyptic media coverage, this outbreak of social unrest was of minor magnitude by historical riot standards.

In fact, without the 24/7 media attention it would have been possible to live through the first week of August unaware that the country was teetering on the precipice of a second dark age.

2024 was to the riot league table what covid was to the Pandemic Top 100 – of minor significance and probably not real yet hyped up beyond the point of absurdity by the legacy media and the political establishment.

The riots just didn’t feel right somehow. The narrative arc, timed perfectly to commence just as the most unmandated government in memory got its feet under the Downing Street cabinet table, was too slick, too convenient, too tidy.

It is likely that the riots were organised by the state using agents provocateurs, controlled opposition individuals and unwitting street fighting stooges to create the visuals.

I am not saying that there were no actual violent actions – assuming that they weren’t acted out on a film set – but rather that the disorder was directed from the top rather than being a bottom-up explosion.

I could be wrong. It’s all very well saying that the riots felt inauthentic when it is difficult to define what an authentic bout of social unrest looks and feels like.

I realise that nowadays it is almost impossible to apprehend any media coverage of big ticket social or political events without one’s psyop detectors flashing red.

Here’s to you, Tommy Robinson

But really, any enterprise that features Tommy Robinson in a starring role is axiomatically suss. The man is a walking psychological operation.

Robinson, aka Stephen Yaxley Lennon/aka Paul Harris/aka Andrew McMaster/aka Wayne King, entered public consciousness in 2009 as the leader of the English Defence League (EDL).

The EDL was supposedly a grassroots organisation formed to counter ‘radical Islam’.

Robinson/McMaster/Waxy-Lemon etc was apparently so disgusted by the sight of Muslims openly recruiting for the Taliban in Luton town centre that he formed the EDL with his cousin Kevin Carroll.

With Robinson on one wing and ‘preacher of hate’ Anjem Choudray on the other, the stage was set for a programme of violent encounters between left and right, fascists and anti-fascists, patriots and religious extremists etc etc and so on ad infinitum.

I attended a few anti-EDL protests in 2009 and 2010. They had a pantomimic quality. I suspected back then that the EDL was a deep state creation.

I came much later to the realisation that so were the ‘anti-fascist’ opposition groups such as Stand up to Racism, Unite Against Fascism and Hope Not Hate.

A lot of the people on the EDL side looked like they had been in the pub for three weeks and given £20 to come out and make a scene.

They were holding up oddly-worded placards of uniform pseudo-home-made design such as ‘Stop diluting British culture, Mr Brown’ (Gordon Brown was the Prime Minister at the time) and ‘Sharia law is a fundamental breach of women’s rights.’

It looked like the type of demo you see in a political drama on the television, i.e. awkward, unrealistic and staged.

Tommy Robinson’s antics over the years strongly suggest someone who is being directed to get into trouble and create controversy.

You couldn’t make his charge sheet up, unless it was your job to create a backstory of criminality to support a state asset’s bad boy persona. It includes assaults, public order offences, using a false passport, mortgage fraud, contempt of court, stalking and libel.

As well as being a staunch English patriot, Robinson has spoken frequently about his loyalty to Israel, a loyalty so profound that he has said would fight for that country in a war. David Miller, writing at the Tracking Power Substack has documented Robinson’s extensive connections with extreme Zionist organisations and individuals, including financial backing and fundraising support to cover Robinson’s many legal fees.

Robinson’s role in the summer shenanigans was to be the general in exile directing his troops from his sun-lounger, having gone on holiday to Cyprus shortly before everything kicked off.

In October, Robinson was jailed for eighteen months for contempt of court in connection with the case of a Syrian refugee whom Robinson had libelled. This will keep him out of the public eye until the regime needs him to front up for a new bout of ‘far-right extremism’ scaremongering.

The left-liberal elite trembles

Stoking the far-right bogeyman furnace was one purpose of Operation Urban Unrest. Others included the predictable objectives of intensified surveillance and restrictions on freedom of speech on social media and the internet.

Naturally, Starmer was quick to affirm the need for the rapid implementation of facial recognition surveillance technology to prevent the far right from ever rioting again. He wasn’t alone in demanding immediate action.

Prominent NATO-phile socialist Paul Mason was clear that the Online Harms Bill should be accelerated through Parliament and fretted that its provisions were not stringent enough.

And Secretary of State for Education Bridget Phillipson launched an urgent initiative to prevent schoolchildren from being influenced by “putrid conspiracy theories”.

It appeared that the entire left-liberal governing class had been rocked by the riots.

In an anguished bout of soul searching, the New Statesman’s Jason Cowley found just the words to express the anxiety felt by all right-thinking people: “Can a nation traumatised by riots find a new national identity?”

I wonder whether Jason has found an answer yet.

For London Mayor Sadiq Khan, Operation Urban Unrest was a very personal experience.

Speaking at an anti-racism awareness event organised by Chelsea Football Club, Khan revealed that he felt “unsafe” as a British Muslim politician.

I can’t speak for London. All I know is that in Manchester, it seemed like business as usual for Muslims. There was no evidence of any animosity towards Muslims from non-Muslims. Muslims continued to go to work, shop and drive. The Islam awareness stall on Market Street didn’t shut for the duration.

But taking Khan’s statement at face value, it is of course utterly wrong that he should feel unsafe as a British Muslim politician. There is no justification for it.

No, Sadiq Khan should feel unsafe because he is a repulsive little authoritarian New World Order regional manager who enthusiastically implemented fascist covid policies in his own fiefdom.

Will they get fooled again?

The Guardian reported that a shocking one in three Britons are now worried about the far right following the riots.

Of course they are. That was the point of the psyop. Many of them will also be worried about toxic masculinity, climate justice and vaccine inequality in the global South.

One in three Britons at least can be relied upon to believe in any fearful hobgoblin the ruling class conjures up.

In spite of the general improvement in awareness and freedom consciousness that has taken place since March 2020, it is possible that more than one in three Britons will fall for the next plandemic too.

The August riots were a psyop component within a larger psyop, namely the promotion of the idea of the far right being a fundamental threat to the health of the body politic.

This itself is a component of a yet larger psyop, the cultivation of a culture of crisis (the problem) which will provoke catastrophic social disorder (the reaction) leading to the full implementation of harsh new forms of social and economic relations (the solution).

Psyops within psyops, like an almost infinite set of matryoshka dolls.

Psyops are sustained in part by a shared vocabulary created by the ruling class and its agents and utilised by the operation’s target, i.e. the general public.

This is a vital element in the creation of a moral economy that defines the ‘in’ and ‘out’ groups, the virtuous people and the mob.

Typical tropes during the August unrest programme included ‘Shameful’, ‘Not in our name’, ‘This is not who we are’ and ‘Hate will not conquer’.

Hate who you hate

‘Hate’ is an alpha word in the psyop lexicon. It is associated with everything that is unprogressive, anti-modern and unenlightened. It is an ugly characteristic of the lumpen out-group, a far-right behavioural mode.

Hate is evidently such a problem that it has been necessary to create anti-hate activist groups like Hope not Hate and Stop the Hate. The identification of multiple ‘phobias’ and the preoccupation with ‘hate crime’ provide the narrative sustenance for such groups.

There is nothing wrong with hate, though. It’s an ancient human emotion. Placing prohibitions on hate is as sensible as trying to stop love or fear. There is no reason to expel it from the emotional range.

It’s absolutely permissible to hate the ruling class and its stooge agents; in fact, it’s a duty. They certainly hate us. Keir Starmer hates us. Yvette Cooper hates us. David Lammy, Rachel Reeves and John Healey hate us. The legacy media hate us. The Bank for International Settlements and the World Health Organization hate us. The big tech nabobs hate us. If they didn’t, they wouldn’t be expending so much energy on ruining our lives.

Why should all this hate be returned with love? Love conquers nothing when you’re dealing with the ruling class. The only way out of the fix we are in is the absolute elimination of the ruling class. Love and kindness won't achieve this.

‘Love who you love’, ‘Love conquers hate’ and their ilk are empty marketing slogans that reduce complicated dialectical realities to fortune cookie banality.

The point of this gummy stew of emotions is to depoliticise discourse and denature activist resistance.

It also makes censorship and oppression acceptable to right-thinking bourgeois left liberals.

Subhead

Off topic for a moment, but along with time seeming to go faster than ever, a phenomenon which even young people are acknowledging, a striking feature of 2024 was the deepening otherness of political leaders and other pseudo-authority figures.

The complicated feelings one experiences when faced with the modern NWO administrator are best summarised by saying that they are simply not of our kind.

I'm thinking particularly of the covid gauleiters, some of whom have left the scene of the crime, such as Justin Trudeau, Jacinda Ardern, Mark Drakeford, Nicola Sturgeon, Emmanuel Macron and Dan Andrews, or the squawking system ideology enforcers such as Yuval Harari, Bill Gates and Peter Hotez.

None of them could be said to resemble human beings of our own acquaintance.

Returning to Keir Starmer, he is certainly not of our kind. His face is an horrific blankness. He exudes emptiness. He has the startled look of a pencil that has come to life and is wondering what happens next.

Blinded by the Light

It’s possible that Keir Starmer is a demon. I’ve come to believe that demons might exist after all. I never thought I would say such a thing. I used to be hundred per cent materialist in my outlook, disposition and general orientation.

Thinking this through, it might be possible to be a dialectical materialist and believe in demons –diabolical materialism, if you will.

There is nothing wrong with adapting one’s ideological underpinnings to new exigencies. And after all, standing Marx’s dialectic on its head doesn’t necessarily return us to Hegel’s.

It’s important to be flexible in such matters. For example, I used to believe in the Beatles. In those days I was an adherent of McCartneyism-Lennonism but my thinking has changed since then.

As for believing in demons and other outré lines of thinking, I blame the ruling class for going so outrageously beyond the pale in 2020 that any sensible person can only conclude that we do not after all inhabit a rational corner of the universe.

Nothing is off the table by way of explanation for the crazy situation we are in, provided it can be harnessed to a practical programme of political action, of course. Metaphysics can only go so far; our job – the Freedom Movement’s job – is to interpret the world and to change it.

I also blame the essentially heterodox disposition of awake discourse which encourages exposure to any manner of outré ideas, as well as certain subversive podcasts, websites and Telegram channels.

Not all this radicalisation has happened online. The Light newspaper has also played its part. It’s no wonder Marianna Spring is so concerned about it.

But online radicalisation is the main event and it is a real problem.

I think of the case of the son of family friends, a perfectly normal lad into the usual teenage pursuits who underwent a sudden change of temperament when he was 16.

His parents noticed that he was spending more time in his bedroom on the internet. His schoolfriends stopped coming round. They feared that he was being radicalised online and they were right but by the time they intervened and looked at some of sites he had been visiting, it was too late.

Apparently he had been going on ‘training’ exercises at weekends and had taken a pledge of allegiance to some warlord or other.

Then he went out to the Middle East to join other militants fighting in Syria and Iraq. His parents showed me a picture of him with some other young men in a desert somewhere proudly brandishing his machine gun.

I forget which regiment he was in.

The Ultimate Big Thing

The Big Matryoshka is financial, of course. All psyops are at its service. Perhaps everything we are presently experiencing are symptoms of the Big Shift – the relocation of the ruling class’s headquarters to the East. This would explain the slow, though quickening of late, controlled demolition of Western societies and economies and the tumbling flood of psyops keeping the masses so befuddled that they are incapable of resistance, even when they are aware that they are under attack.

Since 2020 at least, it has been customary for awake people to speculate on what the next Big Thing will be. They’ve done a plandemic. Will it be the weather? What about extra-terrestrials? A total shut-down of the internet? Perhaps a combination of all of the above? The tactics may still be capable of surprising us but the strategy is always financial.

2025 may well be the Year of the Ultimate Big Thing, the final collapse of the vaporous fiat financial system and the consequent implementation of the full-on technocratic control matrix, although it is important to note that the second part does not have to follow the first.

What resistance can we hope to muster in the event of 1) and 2) happening? How durable are the political formations that grew out of the mass anti-lockdown/anti-mandate activism? What is the role of the Left, Real or Legacy, in all this?

Something is coming down the line that will require epic opposition. How might this be arranged? How should we organise politically? Is this Left, Right or something different? These are fundamental questions that Freedom Movement activists, including Real Left supporters, must return to with renewed intensity in 2025.