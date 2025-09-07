Movieclips YouTube screengrab: You can’t handle the truth…unless you pay for it?

Originally published on A Plague on Both Houses substack.

It’s time we in this self-aggrandisingly named Freedom Movement confront the hard truth about what really motivates us. Do we really care about The Truth? I submit that we don’t. Just like the normies, we too are helpless addicts. Normies are addicted to crisis. They crave it as the pretext for prostrating themselves at the feet of authority and slavishly following orders. That’s what turns them on. We, on the other hand, are addicted to rabbit holes.

If a seedy drug dealer were to approach us, pull back the lapels of his long black trench coat, and offer us a choice between any mind-altering narcotic we could name, or a dive down a good rabbit hole, the vast majority of us would unhesitatingly go for the latter. But let’s face it – we’ve been down just about every single rabbit hole there is to go down over these last five years. From ballsy Brigitte Macron, to nukes don’t exist – the rabbits now live in terror of our ceaseless invasion of their tunnels. And, apart from the smug satisfaction of knowing that nearly everything of any significance that we’ve been told since the dawn of reading and writing is a crock, what have we got to show for it? Not much, I would submit.

That said, there is one rabbit hole that I’m afraid to go down because it’s the rabbit hole to end all rabbit holes. I’m talking about the Who’s-REALLY-Running-The-World rabbit hole. Who is the ultimate puppet master pulling the strings of the Finks, Musks, Trumps, Starmers et al?

If you go down that one and you resurface with The Truth, then you’ve got the truth to beat all truths. That would be it. Game over for the controllers, right? ‘They’ would be unmasked, the exposure would trigger a tsunami of revelations under which ‘they’ would be buried. Forever. Or maybe not. But the real fear for us rabbit-hole addicts is that, like the end of a frantic night out at an amazing club, the music would suddenly stop, the lights would come on, and we’d all have to sober up and trundle home to face our boring lives again. As far as rabbit holes go, you just can’t match Who’s-REALLY-Running-The-World. Once you know that, everything else is just details. And we already know the details!

The Truth can set you free…for a price

So it was with some trepidation that I recently stumbled on a video posted by a most reputable and ethical alt-media purveyor of The Truth. This video promised to finally reveal the whole enchilada about who’s running the show. Titled "You won't believe who's REALLY running the world" Pyramid of Power exposes the truth – this was the video I’d been both fearing and waiting for. But something wasn’t quite right. It was four months old and something as BIG as this would have had to have come onto my radar as soon as it was released. Even if I’d missed it on the launch day, a pal (I have one, possibly two) would have alerted me to this. Huge debates would have been raging within seconds of its release. Even I, a hermit, could not have missed that.

I needn’t have been in the least bit concerned because it was Clickbait (with a capital ‘C’). That’s why I’d missed it. No-one was talking about it. Clayton Clickbait Morris interviewed his partner-in-Clickbait Derrick Broze who, at that time, had released 16 episodes meticulously detailing his epic search for The Truth behind “Who’s-REALLY-Running-The-World”. And as each minute of the Clickbait clock ticked away, it became clearer and clearer that the Dynamic Clickbait Duo had no intention of telling their audience who’s really running the world, and that, if you really wanted to know the answer to that six trillion dollar question, you would have to patiently wait until Mr Broze had released his grand finale Episode 17.

Truth Digging is, in truth, very hard work. We can all testify to that, although I am nowhere near as prodigious and relentless as Mr Broze in mining the ore of truth. I must confess that I can be quite lazy sometimes. If truth be told, I just don’t have Mr Broze’s work ethic when it comes to Truth Digging. He’s so organised in his Truth mining enterprise that he has had to partner with CiVL to help him deliver the truckloads of Truth that he mines day in and day out. CiVL’s mission is “to advance human respect and to work towards building a free society.” And, as we shall see, both respect and a free society do not come cheap. And nor should they! These things are indeed priceless. However, CiVL and Mr Broze, undaunted by the pricelessness of these goods, have in fact managed to put a price on them.

You reckon you’re dead keen to find out who’s at "The Top Of The Pyramid,"? Do you really want to know the identity of “the individuals and networks believed to be at the highest level of global power and influence”? Well, having served up 16 free episodes of pyramidal Truth, Mr Broze has finally released the grand finale – The Episode 17 that will answer the six trillion dollar question. And, for $50, you can irradiate yourself in the dazzling light of this life-changing Truth.

Good for Mr Broze I say! Aside from his apparent penchant for clickbait, he most definitely seems like the sort of chap who plays it with a straight bat. So I’m quite sure there’ll be no loose ends in The Episode 17 grand finale. There is no doubt in my mind that, for $50, you will get the raw, unadulterated Truth (like organic apple cider vinegar with the Mother) about exactly who’s at the top of the pyramid.

I for one cannot tell you how relieved I was when I saw that the Truth of this particular rabbit hole is paywalled. I did not, fingers a-trembling, whip out my credit card. Not because I am suspicious that Derrick Broze might disappoint me and leave me hanging, rather like he did in the Redacted interview. No, he’d never do that. Not twice anyway. You could see the ethics and morality oozing out of the pores of this bona fide Freedom Movement Truther. He’d never stoop to that level just to turn a buck.

The reason I baulked at whipping out my credit card is that if I found out The Truth about Who’s at the Top of the Pyramid, I’d have to pack it all in and stop writing. And despite the uncharacteristically long break I’ve just taken this summer, I don’t want to do that.

And to prove how serious I am about not wanting to know the answer to the burning question of Who’s at the Top of the Pyramid, I am now formally barring all readers of this article who may have actually seen the Episode 17 from telling me who’s at the top of the pyramid. In truth, I’m doing that as much to protect you as I am to protect me. I am genuinely concerned that if you reveal the contents of the Episode 17, you run the very real risk of incurring a liability to Mr Broze and partner of $50 for every single person to whom you reveal the (in)valuable contents of the Episode 17. I’ve got roughly 1,100 subscribers so you could find yourself stung with a bill of $55,000. As tempting as it might be for the lucky readers out there who have seen the Episode 17 and are dying to share The Truth with me, spilling the beans ain’t worth the financial risk.

The other reason I sincerely don’t want to know who’s at the top of the pyramid is because I’ve got my own theories and I’ve shared them with my readers. Admittedly, my ideas aren’t as titillating and enticing as those of Mr Broze – which I suppose is why I can’t put them behind a paywall, as much as I’d love to. But the quandary I face is this: what am I going to do if The Truth revealed in the Episode 17 conflicts with my theory? Will I be prepared to just fold and say: “I got it wrong, well done Mr Broze!”? I don’t think so. Sorry, but I’m sticking to My Truth and I’m relieved that Mr Broze’s Truth is paywalled, because if it weren’t, I might have to adjust My Truth and that could be painful.

So I’m grateful to Mr Broze for paywalling The Truth, because I might not be able to handle The Truth. Could Mr Broze in fact be facilitating the learning of an awful truth – that one simply can’t handle The Truth unless one is prepared to pay for it?

While we’re on the subject of revealing documentaries, I thought I’d just mention that Oracle Films released a brilliant documentary about the technocratic hell-hole being constructed for us by…whoever’s at the top of the pyramid. They were unable (or unwilling?) to be explicit about the identity of the villains. Perhaps this was because Mr Broze’s paywalled Truth had not yet been released, but I’m sure they would have paid for it had it been available at the time. They don’t strike me as cowards when it comes to handling The Truth, which is what I am – a coward who can’t handle The Truth. But I digress.

The pertinent point about the Oracle Films documentary is that they didn’t charge for it. I suppose they’re labouring under some old-fashioned notion that the truths they shared in that documentary must be shared with as many people on the planet as possible if we are to have any chance of thwarting whoever’s at the top of the pyramid. Dare I say it, but perhaps the truths they shared are even more important than knowing who’s at the top of the pyramid.

I shared the Oracle Films documentary at the end of this piece. It’s called The Agenda: Their Vision – Your Future. As I said, it’s not paywalled. Don’t get me wrong here – I’m not against people trying to put bread on the table while doing excellent truth digging. Oracle Films gave everyone the option of supporting their project with a Buymeacoffee link. And do you know what? I actually did support them. I’ve even decided to use the Buymeacoffee thingy for my own selfish self, which you’ll soon see at the end of future pieces. You can’t accuse me of being a Marxist Commie eschewer of revenue streams!

What am I surreptitiously trying to say here? The brilliant Oracle Fims documentary has had 656K views at the time of writing this sentence. For what it’s really worth, it ought to have had at least a billion views by now. I can’t prove it, but I suspect that this is due to censorship by algorithm – you’re allowed to say nearly anything you want to, but the invisible and sinister algorithm ensures that the really dangerous truths just won’t reach enough people to spark a revolution. So I suspect Oracle Films is muzzled by the algorithm. But what do I know? For that matter, what does Oracle Films know? Perhaps they should have paywalled it to create a frenzied rush for The Truth like Mr Broze has surely successfully done.

I mean it’s some sort of marketing axiom isn’t it? Mercedes Benz reputedly charged more for their cars than any other luxury car maker to inculcate the belief that you had to pay more to get the best. And sure enough, Mercedes had to beat back the queues of people with more money than sense. Whether they had a better car was neither here nor there. They beat their competitors because they charged more, not in spite of charging more. Now, I’m pretty shit with money, and even shitter with marketing, so please don’t bandy this little anecdote around like it’s The Truth. I’m just discussing the possibility that a similar principle is in operation with the Episode 17.

All of the above is my characteristically long-winded way of saying that I won’t be paying for the Episode 17, not because I object to Mr Broze’s marketing tactics – in fact I envy him – but because, paywalled or not, I can’t handle that particular truth. I like going down rabbit holes and I don’t want to know who’s really at the top of the pyramid because the answer to that riddle is a rabbit-hole killer. It’s fun to go down rabbit holes as long as the ultimate rabbit-hole riddle has not been solved. Knowing who’s at the top of the pyramid would be like finding out who shot JR (one for the oldies) and then trying to pretend that a better riddle than that will one day come along. It won’t.

Mr Broze strikes me as a marketing genius so I’d be surprised if he hasn’t done some strategizing about this dilemma. I can’t be the only one who can’t handle The Truth and prefers The Search for The Truth. Perhaps the Episode 17 will be ever so slightly inconclusive, leaving just enough wiggle room for Season 2 of Who’s At The Top of the Pyramid. Or maybe he’s got a prequel planned to tell the story of how history’s most successful villain got to the top of the pyramid?

The Black Pope

This is the point in the article at which we segue from desultory chit-chat about the paywalled revolution into a meandering disquisition on whether the future will be Catholic. I am mindful of the assurance I gave at the start of this piece that these two burning issues are not entirely disconnected and, as I hope you will agree, I will not disappoint.

Now, if you are going to place one person at the top of the pyramid of evil, then you’ve got to admit that there is no more fitting a title for this person than “The Black Pope”. The Black Pope is the head of the Catholic Jesuit Order and, for the uninitiated, he is not called The Black Pope owing to his ethnicity. As far as I am aware, the Black Pope has always been of the Caucasian persuasion. The “Black” in the title refers to the colour of his robes, in contrast to the other more well-known Pope – the one who’s always in the news – who much prefers white robes.

The Black Pope is never in the news because he is supposedly the eminence grise behind the official Papal throne. Many of those who are seasoned experts in all things Jesuit also contend that the Jesuits and, by implication, the Black Pope, are the ones really at the top of the pyramid.

Aware of this sensational claim, I decided that this was a rabbit hole I needed to explore, albeit cautiously. I say “cautiously” because, as readers are now acutely aware, this is a Truth I won’t be able to handle, and from which I would inevitably need to pull back at the crucial moment that it became apparent that it might indeed be true. I am therefore pleased to report that I remain unconvinced of this claim as I am unimpressed with the quality of evidence served up by proponents of the Jesuit conspiracy.

Readers will have to judge for themselves if my thinking is clouded by my psychological aversion to knowing the answer to the ultimate riddle. I am clearly not qualified to objectively opine on that complex matter, and my decision to recuse myself must surely redound to my credit. However, in the spirit of a never-ending search for The Truth (remember, it’s the search that matters), I heartily invite readers who know more than me about this subject (and I humbly submit that probably means everyone reading this article) to point me in the direction of a robust treatise that supports the thesis that the Black Pope is the one.

As unconvinced of the claim as I am, I nevertheless remain open to it. My interest in it was certainly piqued when I clocked, with more than a whiff of suspicion, a spate of influential influencers converting to Catholicism. First it was Russell Brand whose angelic countenance was suffused with rays of heavenly light as he fiddled with Catholic Rosary beads while proselytising his hitherto pagan followers from his YouTube pulpit.

Not to be outdone by the loquacious Brand, the Candace Owens tour de force was blinded by the Papal lights as she rushed to kiss the Pope’s ring. It was clear to me that the Catholic saint of conversions for alt-media stars was going above and beyond the call of his or her saintly duty. (I don’t know who the Catholic saint of Conversions to Catholicism is, but there’s no other way to explain the 2024 phenomenon.)

Father Leo was delighted with the (in)famous conversions to Catholicism and explained that converting to Catholicism was a sign of intelligence. What Father Leo failed to explain was why he and the intelligent star-studded cast of Catholic converters aren’t talking about the Catholic Church’s not-so-distant scandalous past. For nigh-on 20 years we were bombarded, in the mainstream press no less, with scandal after scandal detailing the abuse of children by Catholic priests. And with all the countless avenues to Christian fellowship and salvation available to anyone who seeks it, these clued-up, intelligent people in the media world, supposedly gifted with the best memories, had decided that the Catholic Church was the place to go for spiritual enlightenment.

I imagine Owens (but not so much Russell Brand or Father Leo) is infuriated by the failure of the relevant authorities to obtain justice for Epstein’s victims. And rightly so! Yet not so long ago, you could easily be forgiven for thinking that the Catholic Church was a global paedophile ring, and not an avenue for spiritual enlightenment.

The Vatican itself has recognised that it is still failing to deal with sexual abuse cases. The Guardian reported nine months ago that the Vatican’s child protection commission “was hampered by its limited purpose”. Why? A watchdog that tracks clergy sexual abuse cases explained that the report:

“is not allowed to examine specific cases […] The absurdity of this limitation – which surely is no accident – is that the commission cannot possibly do a true audit. The only safeguarding test that matters is whether bishops are removing abusers. This report doesn’t address that, because the commission itself is powerless to do so.”

And the kicker? Referring to the report issued by the Vatican commission, the watchdog’s spokesperson had this to say:

“It doesn’t focus on the central and devastating realities: that children in the Catholic church are still being sexually assaulted by clergy, and that universal church law still allows these priests to be reinstated if certain conditions are met.” [emphasis added]

So there’s the Catholic conversion carousel that interests me. Then there’s this Jonathan Roumie chap playing Jesus in the blockbuster that’s fuelling a Christian, and possibly Catholic, revival, The Chosen – the most successful crowd-funded TV series in history, and watched by an estimated 280 million people worldwide, a third of whom are not religious…yet. Apart from being a dead ringer for Jesus (which I rather suspect tipped the scales in his favour during casting, and yes, I know Jesus was Black, but most Truthers aren’t ready for that rabbit hole, and probably never will be), Roumie is a devout Catholic and has regular meet-ups with the Pope. I’m guessing that the purpose of these meetings is for Roumie to report back on how the Catholic conversion stats are shaping up. Could Mr Roumie be on a Papal (pronounced Paypal?) loyalty bonus scheme linked to numbers of Catholic conversions attributed to The Chosen?

Then there’s this very unequivocal claim by the proponents of the Jesuit conspiracy that Zionism is Jesuitism. Numerous interesting connections between infamous historical figures and the Catholic Church are offered up as proof positive that the Jesuits are using Zionism as a vehicle to discredit both Judaism and Protestantism (those batshit crazy Christian Zionists). The ultimate aim, if you buy into that, is to destroy Judaism, Protestantism, and ultimately Islam, in order to restore the Papacy to its former seat at the throne from which kings and queens once derived their power to rule over the world. According to this theory, what we are seeing now is a choreographed controlled demolition of Zionism itself, in which the Jewish people are once again being used as a scapegoat by virtue of the association, however false it may be, of Zionism and Jewishness. The theory asserts that this was always the plan of the Papacy, which was instrumental in setting up the state of Israel with the connivance of its Jesuit spies and loyalists.

But I am not convinced that tenuous connections between shady actors and the shady Vatican amount to substantive evidence that the Jesuits are the puppet masters of what Paul Cudenec labels the Zio-Imperialist Mafia. (I’m not saying Paul Cudenec thinks the Jesuits are the Zio-Imperialist Mafia’s controllers; I’m saying that Paul identifies the network that substantively holds sway over the political and financial world as the Zio-Imperialist Mafia.)

Some of the connections are undoubtedly really interesting. For instance, everyone knows that the Rothschild dynasty was instrumental in advancing the Zionist agenda. After all, the Balfour Declaration was addressed to Lord Walter Rothschild. What is less known is that in 1906, the Rothschilds were the guardians of the Papal Treasure. An entry in the 1906 Jewish Encyclopaedia briefly chronicles attempts in the late 19th century to set up competitor banks that were to be essentially Catholic and serve as counterbalances to the increasing dominance of the Rothschilds. According to the encyclopaedia entry, both attempts failed miserably. In the latter mentioned case, the Rothschilds actually came to the rescue of the rival bank, and thus “prevented a universal financial catastrophe.” The entry notes with some satisfaction:

“It is a somewhat curious sequel to the attempt to set up a Catholic competitor to the Rothschilds that at the present time [1905] the latter are the guardians of the papal treasure.” [emphasis added]

Fun fact, but perhaps equally telling:

“In 1832, when Pope Gregory XVI was seen meeting Carl von Rothschild to arrange the 1832 Rothschild loan to the Holy See (for £400,000, worth €43,000,000 in 2014), observers were shocked that Rothschild was not required to kiss the Pope's feet, as was then required for all other visitors to the Pope, including monarchs.” [emphasis added]

Returning to the claim that the Papacy was instrumental in advancing the Zionist project: how does one square that claim with Theodor Herzl’s account of his meeting with Pope Pius X in 1904 in which the Pope firmly rejected Herzl’s request to sanction the establishment of a Jewish state in Palestine?

Some authors claim that the Jesuits plotted and instigated both World Wars. Sorry, but I’ve read Two World Wars and Hitler: Who Was Responsible?, which I believe is the definitive accounting for those wars, and the word “Jesuit” does not come up once.

I’m not saying the Jesuits have nothing to answer for. Many reputable authors believe they were (and still are) a nest of vipers. Fyodor Dostoyevsky was certainly no fan:

“The Jesuits…are simply the Romish army for the earthly sovereignty of the world in the future, with the Pontiff of Rome for emperor…that’s their ideal. …It is simple lust of power, of filthy earthly gain, of domination – something like a universal serfdom with them [the Jesuits] as masters – that’s all they stand for. They don’t even believe in God perhaps.”

And with this next quote I now seem to be arguing against myself in trying to maintain scepticism about the full extent of Jesuit mischief:

“If you trace up Masonry, through all its Orders, till you come to the grand tip-top head Mason of the World, you will discover that the dread individual and the Chief of the Society of Jesus [i.e., the Superior General of the Jesuit Order] are one and the same person.” – James Parton (American historian)

But where is Parton’s treatise to prove his claim? Anyone seen it?

Bottom line: show me something really convincing and I will do my utmost to overcome my aversion to uncovering the answer to the riddle of riddles. To be clear, I am reasonably certain that the central bank mafia is at the top of the pyramid. The Jesuits might be in charge of the central bank mafia, just show me the money!

Nevertheless, if we remain open to the possibility that the future is Catholic, then we must gird our loins for an onslaught of Catholic Social Teaching. What is Catholic Social Teaching (CST), I hear you ask? It is a most sinister form of brainwashing into acceptance of The Common Good. If you can be bothered, listen to these two scheisters explaining, or not explaining, what it is. It’s a masterclass in subversive neurolinguistic programming (NLP). Throughout the whole smug exchange in which the pair go to great lengths to prove how erudite they are, no plain English definition of CST is actually given. But they do keep mentioning “the common good”, and the NLP moment arrives right at the end when Immaculately-Groomed-Beard Number One says to Immaculately-Groomed-Beard Number Two:

“Not all goods are available to us as families. Like we need to associate as a reflection of our nature, right? And as a realization of our end. And so I think it’s like in learning to prefer the common good to our individual good, in cultivating the type of appreciation for the, dignity of the human person and the subsidiarity and solidarity which we can deploy, we really do humanize our lives.” [timestamp 31:00]

Learning to prefer the common good to our individual good. That, my friends, is Catholic Social Teaching. And if you click on the link in the image caption at the start of this article and watch the two-minute clip of the movie classic, A Few Good Men, you’ll see Jack Nicholson’s character delivering his famous white-hot sermon on why it’s necessary to kill a few innocent people to safeguard all of society. The two smarmy bearded priests pontificating about Catholic Social Teaching won’t say that, but that’s what CST leads to. In fact, it will be much worse than a few innocent people.

Do I have a compelling argument for why the individual good must come before the common good? You betcha! Am I going to share it with you right now? Of course not! Taking a leaf out of Derrick Clickbait Broze’s marketing book, I’m going to keep you hanging until the next instalment. And if you’re not careful, I might even charge you fifty bucks for it.