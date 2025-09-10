Real Left

Rob (c137)
4d

Well said.

Fortunately, even Caitlin Johnstone had been outed by many like me back then when she was silent about rights being taken away for the COVID hype.

Many truth seekers on the left left her.

Same with the right where that joker Jordan Peterson who also conveniently went along with COVID. People stopped trusting him.

And the most recent one is hilarious. Matt Taibbi gets called out for supporting the new Zionist hired to run CBS.

Mind you, Taibbi berated those who questioned 9/11, went along with the COVID thing saying little, and participated in the Twitter files which was such a stupid thing.... Who does journalism with screenshots and not the original data?

All of these bullshitters OR morons are losing hard as the common working class person knows more than them about reality!

Brook Hines
4d

couldn’t agree more with everything you said. i don’t expect to agree with everyone on everything, but do choose those i hold close by how well they function under pressure. vanishingly few lefties comported themselves well during covid but the ones who did are conspiracy literate. that should tell you all you need to know.

thought i’d drop Michael Parenti’s “conspiracy” lecture here in case anyone has somehow missed it. https://youtu.be/_aJArigViMU?si=Mqa2m6JoNI84Zp77

