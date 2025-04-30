Uniting the Pro Freedom and Pro Palestine Liberation Left Conference Final Reminder and Schedule
There are just two days remaining until Real Left's 'Uniting the Pro Freedom and Pro Palestine Liberation Left' conference.
Schedule
The schedule for the day is as follows:
9.45 Registration opens
10.15-10.30 Intro from Real Left
10.30-12.30 Palestine Liberation panel. Chris Williamson video. Dr Swee, Yael Kahn, and Yayha Abu Seido present. Q&A.
12.30-1.30 LUNCH
1.30-1.50 David Hughes video presentation
1.50-2.50 Piers Robinson presentation plus Q&A
2.50-3.20 COFFEE/TEA BREAK
3.20-4.20 Paul Cudenec presentation plus Q&A
4.20-4.30 10 min loo /brain break
4.30-5 Short contributions from Piers Corbyn and Heather Brunskell-Evans, plus time for further audience comments.
5-5.30 Closing plenary. Panelists & RL closing thoughts, plus final audience contributions.
The event will be recorded and talks later released online for those subscribers not able to attend in person.
We look forward to seeing you very soon!
