We are pleased to announce the final speakers line-up for our ‘Uniting the pro freedom and pro Palestine liberation left’ conference taking place in just under a month in central London.

To grab your tickets book on eventbrite here or email: realleftevents@yahoo.com to pay cash on the day.

Registration will open at 9.45am and the event will end by approximately 5.30pm with a 1 hour lunch break from 12.30-1.30, plus 1/2 hr coffee/tea break in the afternoon.

On the Palestine Liberation panel we present:

Yahya Abu Seido . As founder of the student Society for Palestine at UCU and lately the Association for Student Activism for Palestine, Yahya has been deeply involved in the student movement for disinvestment. He has a number of extended family members currently fighting for their lives Gaza, but beyond this personal connection, Yahya believes the Palestinian struggle for justice is one of universal relevance and concern to us all.

Dr Ang Swee Chai . Co-founder of Medical Aid for Palestinians, orthopaedic surgeon Dr Swee has undertaken multiple visits to Palestine to treat the wounded. She has authored a number of books including: ‘From Beirut to Jerusalem’ which documents her experience in Palestinian refugee camps in Lebanon. She was awarded the ‘Star of Palestine’ by Yasser Arafat in recognition of her humanitarian work.

Yael Kahn. Israeli born anti-Zionist campaigner for 50 years, Yael grew up witnessing, and from the age of 19 working to end, the injustices and oppressions faced by Palestinians over many decades. She has recently attracted viral attention due to a sustained campaign of police harassment in response to her peaceful demonstrations with unapologetically anti-apartheid and genocide signs.

Our research focussed talks of the day, with two of the three speakers coming specially from Europe to present, are as follows.

Anarchist, researcher, author and founder of Winter Oak publishing Paul Cudenec on: ‘Mapping out the Ideological Terrain of the Struggle Ahead Against the Criminocracy aka the Zio-Imperialist Mafia'.

Journalist, researcher and founder of the Organisation for Propaganda Studies Piers Robinson on: 'Understanding Power Dynamics and Moving Beyond Divisions: Covid–19 through to Ukraine and Israel/Palestine’.

And via video presentation, ex-academic and author of ‘Covid-19: Psychological Operations and the War for Technocracy’ amongst other works David A Hughes: ‘On Avoiding the Biodigital Concentration Camp’

Plus further contributions/special messages from Piers Corbyn, Chris Williamson, and Heather Brunskell-Evans.

An opportunity to participate in an event with this depth and breadth of speakers, sharing such a wealth of experience and ground-breaking information and analysis does not come along often, so don’t miss out and reserve your ticket now! Prices start at £15 (concession), £25 full price or £35 solidarity. There are a limited number of free places for those who otherwise would be excluded from participating (realleftevents@yahoo.com).

We look forward to seeing you on the day and please consider sharing this post to help spread the word.