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currer
Oct 14

It is very depressing to find nearly every voice from the USA is deeply and unconsciously propagandised against a Marxist-based economic analysis.

They are also quite unable to put these political theories into their historical context. Indeed many seem to assume that Marx took part in the Russian revolution!

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Mike Baker's avatar
Mike Baker
Oct 14

My favourite Lenin quote is from 'State and Revolution' about the State basically being "special bodies of armed men, with courts, prisons etc at their disposal", but having just looked it up, it turns out that he was actually paraphrasing Engels from 'The Origins of the Family, Private Property and the State'!

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