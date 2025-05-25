Disclaimer: the conclusions reached in this article series do not necessarily represent the editorial view of Real Left.

Why Tiananmen, why now?

Western narratives about China continue to be shaped by persistent myths surrounding the events of Tiananmen in 1989. So long as Western media and political figures continue to repeat these distortions of a pivotal moment in modern Chinese history, we must actively expose them. But we need to do this factually and honestly.

By late 2023, I grew increasingly uneasy about the relentless anti-China rhetoric cropping up everywhere—not just in mainstream media and political rhetoric but across social media and alternative news outlets as well. The propaganda continues to escalate, which is alarming for three key reasons. First, spreading lies about the lives of 1.4 billion fellow human beings isn’t just misleading—it’s morally indefensible. More pressingly, this narrative is conditioning Western populations for war.

Beyond that, China isn’t the authoritarian monolith it’s so often painted as. These myths serve a dual purpose: they distract from the real forces attacking our living standards, suppressing free speech and criminalising resistance in our own societies while keeping public attention fixated on an external “enemy.”

I need to declare my own initial ignorance. I endeavour to keep up with geopolitics but had been duped by these very same myths myself! But several years ago, I came across an article shared on alternative social media. It debunked the Tiananmen massacre narrative. I was blown away. A layer of fog lifted and the world became clearer. Wanting to know more, I reached out to a Chinese account on X who had come into my feed. Chinese and English-speaking but Western-reared and now living in China, this person sent me sources and generously gave their time to answer my curly questions about life in China.

Initially, outraged at the incessant lies, I set out to compile a straightforward resource—a collection of links to the excellent work others had already done in dismantling the latest fabrications: Uyghurs in Xinjiang, Tibet, Hong Kong, ‘social credit scores’, authoritarianism, supposed mass misery. Easy, right? But very quickly, I found myself bogged down in Tiananmen Square. On this one issue, the deeper I dug, the more I realised it wasn’t only the mainstream narrative that was riddled with inconsistencies—those challenging it often grasped at weak counterclaims.

Over a year of focussed research later, one thing became clear: efforts to push back against the “massacre” story lose credibility when they rely on flimsy arguments. If we’re going to challenge the dominant narrative, we need to do so with precision, not wishful thinking. I decided to write an article I could share with confidence about Tiananmen myths.

The more honest, but still misleading, anti-China Western narrative goes: "Okay, there was no massacre in Tiananmen Square, but there was one a few kilometres away." I have concluded ‘massacre’ is not an appropriate term for what transpired a few kilometres west of the Square. Read about it briefly under Timeline in this article, and in more depth in Tiananmen Timeline.

The pro-China narrative goes: "Not only was there no massacre, there was a violent insurrection waged by thugs–oh, and it was also a Western-backed colour revolution." I was more than open to this idea, given this was undeniably true in Hong Kong in 2019, just one case in the West’s long history of meddling in sovereign nations that don’t toe the line. So, I thought: "Great, I just need to verify the sources and put it all together."

But as I dug deeper, it became clear that critics of the Western narrative of 1989 were seeing things that weren’t there—chasing ghosts of Western interference that, while always lurking in the background, had little real impact on what was happening on the ground.1 Why does this matter? Because when we attribute the movement primarily to external forces, we miss the internal struggles—the genuine tensions that had been building within Chinese society, in the struggle to develop in a hostile world. We overlook the enormity of the challenges faced by the country’s leadership at the time.

That doesn’t mean the West is off the hook—far from it. The cutthroat nature of global capitalism, dominated by the West, placed immense pressure on China’s society and economy; along with empty promises that Western-style "freedoms" would smooth the pains of development and lead to a liberal-democratic utopia. But the Communist Party of China (CPC) handled it—deftly, if not flawlessly. The alternative? Look at Russia in the 1990’s.2 Look at India to this day.3 China dodged a bullet.

This article is for people who want to understand the China of 1989, as well as those especially interested in U.S. foreign policy, and the speculations and 'conspiracy theories' of the event. To provide context, I include a very brief timeline of the movement and the ultimate crackdown, before proceeding to a brief economic and political background, followed by an outline of the social classes involved. I then finish with a discussion of the shallow evidence—the ‘smoking guns’—of the pro-China crowd who claim Tiananmen was an attempted colour revolution by the West.

Refer to Tiananmen Timeline for a more detailed account of the movement itself—a chronological narrative of the 7 week-long protest movement and its culmination in armed resistance by insurrectionists and ultimate crackdown by the state.

Forthcoming articles will include:

A collation of evidence documenting the undeniable evidence 1. that there was no massacre in the Square but, rather, pitched street battles elsewhere between urban fighters and an army acting under orders to reach and clear the Square with as few deaths as possible, and 2. that the leadership of the Communist Party of China went to great lengths to peacefully resolve the situation.

A compendium of articles that debunk anti-China propaganda—as per the original plan!

Tiananmen Timeline

As mentioned above, I wrote an extended narrative timeline in Tiananmen Timeline:4

April 15 – Death of former Party secretary Hu Yaobang; students begin pro-Hu posters and wreath-making; organise marches to the Square over the coming days; raise grievances about corruption, lack of free speech and education funding.

April 19 – Students march to Zhongnanhai, residential compound for officials, for a second evening; scuffles with police as some try to force their way in, over 100 students injured or arrested.

April 22 – 150,000 attend Hu’s memorial; riots by anti-social elements in provincial Xi’an and Changsha.

April 23 – Party Secretary Zhao Ziyang goes on one-week scheduled visit to North Korea, delaying coordinated government response.

April 26 – Party editorial in People's Daily acknowledges grievances but condemns movement as "turmoil” led by an unpatriotic minority; students offended.

April 27 – 200,000 students march in defiance—disciplined and non-violent; govt offers channels to air grievances but takes a tough line on looters and arsonists; afterwards movement wanes.

May 13 – Hunger strike begins, designed to coincide with Soviet Union head of state Gorbachev’s visit; gains mass sympathy and participation, rekindles the movement.

May 16 – Party Secretary Zhao Ziyang meets Gorbachev, deflects blame to Deng Xiaoping in public speech, indicating rupture in senior Party leadership.

May 17 – 1.2 million combined marchers and onlookers in Beijing, massively boosted by government workers encouraged by the Zhao faction at Party branch and work unit level.

May 20 – Martial law declared for Beijing; troop entry blocked by civilians; movement becomes mass civil resistance; hunger strike ends.

28 May – Motorcycle brigades and independent workers’ organisation (BWAF) help free 8 arrested students in Daxing county; protesters throw rocks at public security bureau; retaliatory arrests of workers and brigades members two days later; 3,000-strong student protest and sit-in at the Ministry of Public Security; rumors of military crackdown lead to dwindling numbers in the Square.

2 June – Student movement losing momentum due to internal disagreements; provincial students oppose suspension of sit-in; 'Four Gentlemen' hunger strike begins, including pop star Hou Dejian, draws renewed attention.

Crackdown and Violent Resistance

A note on the violent resistance: Call them what we will, the nature of many of these insurrectionist urban fighters are outlined under Social Classes, Floating Population, below. These people were not engaged in peaceful protest, nor did they act as organised workers.

2 June Overnight: Accidental Cyclist Deaths & Initial Protester Aggression

A police van on loan to CCTV crashes into four cyclists, killing three and injuring one. Rumors spread that four people were deliberately killed by police, triggering widespread outrage. Tens of thousands protest, confronting 2,000 unarmed PLA (People’s Liberation Army) troops marching toward Tiananmen. Troops retreat, setting the stage for escalating confrontations.

3 June Morning: Clashes Begin

5,000 unarmed troops attempt to reach Tiananmen but are blocked by citizens. Reports emerge of attacks on soldiers, looting of weapons, and the destruction of military vehicles. Protesters seize military buses and weapons. Despite not being equipped to deal with urban rioting,5 the government remains hesitant to escalate to full military force.

3 June Afternoon: Standoff & Decision to Use Force

Protesters intensify efforts to seize military equipment and attacks on troops intensify. The military police use teargas to reclaim weapons in one instance. With the deteriorating situation, the government decides to end the movement, authorizing the PLA (and PAP, Peoples’ Armed Police) to act with force if necessary.

3 June Evening: Martial Law Enforcement & Military Deployment

A government broadcast repeatedly advises citizens to remain home, warning that troops would use “any and all means” to enforce martial law. The PLA is ordered to begin the advance at 9:00 pm, reach Tiananmen by 1:00 am, and clear it by 6:00 am. Large numbers of troops move in from all four directions, encountering barricades set up by residents. Initial troops, many unarmed, are ineffective against a resistance armed with rocks and concrete projectiles, iron bars, molotov cocktails, and guns they had seized.6

3 June Night – 4 June Early Morning: Large Scale Violence Erupts

Urban fighter resistance is greatest at Muxidi, 5 kilometres (3 miles) west of the Square. Soldiers fire warning shots into the air but are met with bricks and Molotov cocktails. Urban fighters set military vehicles on fire, burning some soldiers alive and beating those who escape. Brief bouts of firing directly at protestors enable troops to slowly progress. It takes several hours for troops to inch forward, finally arriving at around 1:30 am. By 3:30 am, negotiations begin for a peaceful student withdrawal from the Square.

4 June Morning: Tiananmen Square is Cleared

Around 5:00 am, most of the remaining few hundred students agree to withdraw. Soldiers launch a final push, using batons to disperse the last holdouts. By 6:30 am, the square is cleared. On their way back to campus, students taunt tank drivers, at least one of whom drove at them, killing 11.7 Were these drivers reacting to reports of their fellow soldiers who were burnt to a crisp and strung up, one from an overpass, and another from the side of a bus, disemboweled?

5 June: ‘Tank Man’

Finally, no article addressing Western Tiananmen myths is complete without mentioning Tank Man, one of the most misused ‘iconic’ photos of all time. This subject is easily dealt with by watching the full footage which shows the lead tank driver repeatedly trying to safely go around the man,8 and knowing it occurred a day after the crackdown, when tanks were leaving the Square.

China in 1989

While not a revolutionary movement,9 the ‘Tiananmen’ events were both a mass student movement and an urban movement that quickly spread to campuses and cities throughout the country.10 To truly understand what took place, we need to take a brief look at China of 1989—the economic and political background as well as the different social classes at the time, including the issues that underlaid particular class-based positions and grievances.

Western media and politicians simplified the movement as a noble struggle for ‘democracy’, of the Western-style liberal kind, at best simply as a kind of shorthand, or reflecting the ideology of West ‘good’, Communism ‘bad’. As one American journalist later said,

"...it's always so much easier to simplify and to say 'democracy,' because if you say 'accountability,' who's going to be interested? ... it doesn't have that ring about it."11

What’s more, most students had an elitist attitude towards the rest of their fellow citizens and were not enthusiastic about sharing the movement with those they considered less enlightened.12

Politics and economics

At the time of China's 1949 Revolution, the age of colonialism had started to draw to a close. Yet, for nations shaking off its grip, independence was only the beginning of their struggle. They inherited economies stripped of industry, political systems in disarray, and the deep scars of poverty left by centuries of exploitation. And the hardships didn’t end there. The post-World War II world saw the powerful nations that had once ruled them find new ways to continue to exploit them.13

Intra-party conflicts since China's 1949 Revolution have revolved around differing approaches to development and governance. While all were united in the project of lifting the Chinese people out of poverty, the political landscape was shaped by recurring struggles between leftists, rightists, and ultra-leftists.14 Factional battles reflected tensions over economic strategy and ideological differences.

The group around Deng Xiaoping ultimately politically defeated the ‘ultra-leftists’ of the Mao faction in November 1978.15 This cleared the way for Deng to lead economic reforms, based on the "Four Modernisations"—a major policy goal to develop agriculture, industry, science and technology, and defence. Opening up the economy was understood by all to be part of this process, especially with the US and Japan. The senior Party leadership was united in advancing reform, with factional disputes centered only on the nature, scope and pace of these changes.16

China’s market reforms occurred in two main stages, prompted by rapprochement with the U.S.—National Security Advisor Henry Kissinger visited secretly in 1971, followed by a public visit by President Nixon in 1972. The first stage began in the late 1970s and focused on de-collectivising agriculture, attracting foreign investment, and allowing private business while maintaining significant state control over industries. This led to a substantial increase in peasant incomes which, in turn, fuelled a mushrooming of small enterprises in rural areas.17

In the late 1980s and 1990s, the second stage saw privatisation and contracting out of state-owned enterprises, along with major reforms like lifting price controls and reducing protectionist policies. Key industries remained state-controlled.18 While essential for economic development on global market terms, these latter reforms caused social disruption in the form of inflation, and increasingly-evident nepotism and other corruption by some officials.19 By 1989, the public backlash against inflation, which ate into recent income growth, and an increased sense of insecurity after the withdrawal of free healthcare and education had already prompted the government to slow the pace of reforms.20

Dissent in the lead up to April 1989

Without going into detail about the Cultural Revolution, and the fact that it was actually Mao who tamed the monster he’d created, the group allied with Deng Xiaoping used the intellectual and popular backlash against it to ultimately defeat Mao and his ‘Gang of Four’, and set the country on the course of further development, as discussed above.

Meanwhile, the post-Cultural Revolution period saw the first major, albeit brief, protest movement in 1976, followed by sporadic activity involving intellectuals and students, which increased in frequency in the lead up to 1989.21 Negative impacts of economic reforms had caused the social dislocation of newly unemployed agricultural labourers and workers from inefficient state-owned enterprises. This period of gradually escalating dissent—combining student activism, intellectual criticism, and growing public discontent at the negative consequences of reforms—set the stage for the mass protests following the death of former leader Hu Yaobang in April, 1989.

Meanwhile, the growing discontent found expression within China's political system, through mechanisms that already existed and within the framework of one-party rule, which was legally and ideologically non-negotiable. Only two weeks before the Tiananmen movement began, China’s National People’s Congress concluded its annual session with an unusual number of dissenting votes. The session highlighted growing discontent over inflation, corruption, and privileges enjoyed by officials and their families. Proposals to ban high-ranking officials' children from business and restrict luxury car imports for officials were also discussed. Criticism focused on the government’s handling of education, lack of economic control over things like inflation, and official corruption. Delegates were vocal in their concerns, with some calling for leaders to set an example in austerity measures.22 What’s more, official plans were afoot for political reforms.23

The social classes and their role

To a greater or lesser extent, all social classes in China either played a role in the events or at least influenced key decision-makers. They did so largely based on the material conditions they found themselves in at the time.24

Students

Students had four main grievances: inflation, corruption, insufficient education funding, and the right to freely express and protest these issues. Many were frustrated with rising living costs, declining job prospects, the erosion of state support for education, and low academic wages. They resented the growing economic divide, as peasants25 and politically connected elites prospered while intellectuals and salaried workers struggled.26 Protests were technically legal in China but had to be conducted through stringent channels. Legal student organisations were organised through the Party, that is, only those sanctioned by the state were allowed.

Heavily influenced by dissident intellectuals, and encouraged by Zhao-aligned figures within the government, their movement was also shaped by broader calls for political reform.27 However, they lacked a unified vision beyond opposition to one-party rule. “At Tiananmen Square the people knew only what they were against, not what they were for.”28

Furthermore, the movement was marked by internal divisions and competing leadership factions, each with different strategies and priorities.29 The Beijing Students’ Autonomous Federation (BSAF), bringing together the new Beijing campus groups, was hastily formed in April and bypassed the usual procedures for legal registration. It played a leading role early on but faced internal power struggles, with leaders frequently elected, deposed, and reinstated.

The Hunger Strike Headquarters, formed after the hunger strike began, operated out of the Square with little democratic structure or accountability. Reconstituted as Headquarters for Defending Tiananmen Square in late May, its base was those students who wished to keep the protest movement going and who were happy for radical leaders such as Chai Ling and Li Lu to coordinate this. It became increasingly dominant, sidelining other student organisations.

Meanwhile, the Dialogue Delegation, made up of more moderate academics and graduates, sought negotiations with the government but had little influence over the student body.30

Provincial students, who had travelled from other cities to represent their campuses or simply to be part of the biggest organic protest movement since the 1949 Revolution, also vied for influence, despite being forced by Beijing groups to camp at the edge of the Square.31

These rivalries led to chaotic negotiations with government officials, conflicting strategies, and an overall lack of coordination. As the movement flagged, Beijing factions pushed for withdrawal from the Square, while the mostly provincial newcomers insisted on continuing the occupation.32 A crackdown was inevitable.33

While older participants knew a crackdown was coming sooner or later, most students were ultimately unrealistic about the risks they faced. One author attests to many private conversations in which former participants, who assimilated into China's expanding middle class in the years that followed, now view their past activism as naïve and prioritise political stability over radical change.34

Intellectuals

The Chinese authorities deemed dissident intellectuals the “black hands” behind the movement, and this was indeed the case.35 They were instrumental in laying the ideological basis for the movement and ensuring it got off the ground.36 The evidence is in the meticulous monitoring of the authorities, since revealed in leaked official documents,37 and supported in the detailed work of vehemently anti-China Robin Munro of Human Rights Watch,38 among other sources. An internet search of leading dissident intellectuals and students who escaped China after the crackdown reveals sordid tales of involvement in anti-China activism in their Western host countries. For many, it probably combined a vehement anti-socialist, pro-West ideology with an easy way to make a comfortable livelihood until the late 1990s when U.S. security state funding shrank.39 Others became successful business people, with Li Lu even touted to be a potential successor to run billionaire Warren Buffett’s investment empire at one stage.

By the late 1980s, much of China's intellectual class had undergone a profound ideological transformation, shifting from a Marxist framework to an embrace of liberal and neoliberal ideas. The scars of the Cultural Revolution had left many intellectuals and former rebels disillusioned, creating an ideological vacuum that right-wing, pro-market ideas filled. Calls from the mid-to-late-1970s for democracy within socialist principles were increasingly transformed into debates about liberalism and neoliberal economics. By the late 1980s, economics students were learning standard neoclassical microeconomics and macroeconomics.40

The prevailing belief in many circles was that China's economic and social problems could only be solved through privatisation and market reforms. This belief was prevalent within the education system and the official ‘think tanks’ which had been established to research and guide reforms,41 as well as among dissident intellectuals outside officialdom. However, intellectuals were divided on political strategy—some continued advocating for democratic reforms, while others, looking to the authoritarian models of South Korea, Taiwan and Singapore, supported "neo-authoritarianism" as a means of ensuring a stable transition to market capitalism.42

After the Cultural Revolution, there was an ideological vacuum as well as a gap in education that needed to be quickly filled to produce desperately needed scientists and technicians. These factors combined to create the foundations of a technocratic elite, focused on expertise rather than political or social consciousness.43 By 1989, many intellectuals were increasingly open in their rejection of socialism, shaping their demands within the language of "reform." It was difficult for authorities to reject their ideas outright given official policy was driving market reforms.44

The Beijing Social and Economic Sciences Research Institute (SESRI/SERI)

SESRI was founded in the mid-1980s by dissident intellectuals Chen Ziming and Wang Juntao as an independent research organisation. Its purpose was to gather information outside official Party channels and to serve as a platform for promoting liberal critiques of Chinese society and governance. Although it was officially focused on social justice and scientific analysis, its founders and members shared a common goal: to end one-party rule and promote liberal democracy. Because of their history of anti-state political activism, Chen and Wang were barred from working in state-funded institutions. As a result, they raised private funding through innovative business ventures, including correspondence colleges and book distribution. These efforts generated substantial revenue to support their research and publishing activities.45

At its peak, SESRI operated like an alternative think tank with multiple research departments, publications, and a vast network of affiliated academics and intellectuals. Despite government scrutiny, it became an influential force, increasingly shaping dissident political discourse. Ironically, through surveys, it documented high levels of public satisfaction with the political system. Recognising this posed an obstacle to political reform, SESRI emphasised “cultural renewal and enlightenment” as necessary precursors to democratisation.46

From the beginning of the Tiananmen movement, SESRI played a key role. Its members were involved in organising initial protests and providing strategic support to student activists. SESRI intellectual Liu Gang was instrumental in forming the Beijing Students Autonomous Federation.47 At first, SESRI leaders decided to guide and support the movement without directly leading it, by facilitating discussions, providing resources, and organising the journalist48 protest. As the movement grew beyond anyone’s expectations, they intensified their involvement, fully committing to openly trying to organise the students, despite the risks. The group operated under constant surveillance, and after the June 4 crackdown, many of its leaders were arrested.49 While they did not control the movement’s strategy—often struggling to rein in the students50—SESRI played a crucial role in its ideological foundation and progression, contributing to its momentum until the final moments.

Workers

In the reform period, workers initially experienced improvements in living standards, broadly viewing them as a trade-off for losing influence in workplace decision-making under the new "one-man rule" factory management system. However, by the late 1980s, inflation was eroding these gains, while official corruption led to resentment at elites who were enriching themselves at the peoples’ expense.51 State-owned enterprises faced pressure to cut costs, putting job security and social benefits at risk, and new management practices were less democratic.52 Workers feared unemployment and the loss of their traditional protections under the former system.

Before 1989, workers had already shown signs of resistance, including strikes—97 strikes were recorded in 1987 alone.53 During the Tiananmen movement, workers participated in demonstrations and most notably formed the Beijing Workers’ Autonomous Foundation (BWAF),54 but active numbers remained limited.55 Despite some fledgling worker organisations of a similar nature and some worker actions taken after the crackdown in June in provincial cities, workers took no formal industrial action, let alone coordinated large-scale strikes. Absenteeism and informal slowdowns were noted for a few days after the crackdown, signifying passive resistance to initial overblown rumours of what had occurred at Tiananmen.56

The Beijing worker-activists of BWAF wanted to support and work with the students, but their offers were rebuffed.57 The government, aware of the potential for industrial unrest, attempted to contain workers through outreach visits to factories by top officials. After the crackdown, some workers rallied to help remove barricades or opposed radical actions, indicating divided opinions within the working class.58

Despite solidarity actions with students in the final week,59 workers never came anywhere near being the driving force of the movement. BWAF, though growing fast, remained relatively small. It established no workplace branches; attempts to organise strikes failed completely.60 Unsurprisingly however, the government was not taking any chances. Concerns about industrial disruption led to harsher worker suppression than on students and intellectuals in the immediate aftermath of the crackdown.61

Despite some authors' efforts to depict Chinese workers as an influential, or even potent, force in the Tiananmen movement, their involvement must be understood in the context of internal party politics. While it’s true that they marched in their hundreds of thousands on two occasions, there is evidence they were mobilised by Party officials aligned with Party Secretary Zhao, before he was ultimately isolated and defeated, not the independent BWAF.62

Some urban fighters on 3 - 4 June were workers who clearly became carried away with events, exaggerating the size and potential of the movement, and glorifying an imagined historic role for themselves.63

‘Floating population’

Entirely overlooked by Western media, which focuses almost exclusively on students, is the role played by the ‘floating population’, despite their significant contribution to the urban fighting that resulted in the final death toll of approximately 241 people.64 Yet without this social class, there would have been a fraction of the deaths, if any, during the crackdown, and no ‘massacre’ myth to be trotted out at each anniversary.

The ‘floating population’ in China at the time consisted of unemployed rural migrants, former peasants displaced by economic reforms, small entrepreneurs (street vendors), and informal workers who lacked urban residency permits (hukou).65 Many had moved to cities seeking work but the tightening of government policies, aimed at slowing the negative impact of the recent economic reforms, including reduced credit to rural businesses, left millions jobless. They faced job discrimination, lacked access to housing and social security, and were heavily taxed, all of which fueled resentment. A volatile and marginalised group, some were convicted criminals who harboured a hatred for the authorities.66

During the Tiananmen movement, elements of the ‘floating population’ engaged in the protest marches, but their presence was controversial, with many seeing them as “punks” or opportunists rather than genuine activists.67 The Flying Tigers Motorcycle Brigade, a group with a mixed-class membership of young workers and small business owners, played a key role in passing messages and coordinating resistance against martial law. However, others, labeled as “hooligans” or “riffraff” by authorities, were clearly involved in dramatically escalating the violence. In cities like Xi’an, criminal elements took advantage of protests to loot and riot, supporting government claims that unrest was driven by lawless elements.68

The State

Communist Party of China

During the reform period, senior Party leaders in particular were increasingly concerned about rising crime and moral decline resulting from economic reforms, with corruption—particularly bribery and nepotism—tarnishing the Party’s image.69 They wondered if they had not been proactive enough in warning against ‘bourgeois liberalism’ and ‘spiritual pollution’.70 Many senior leaders, including Deng Xiaoping, had suffered during the Cultural Revolution and remained deeply wary of mass movements and political turmoil.71 This fear influenced their response to the growing protests, informing the sentiment of the People’s Daily April 26 editorial, which warned of impending "turmoil." Premier Li Peng and Party ‘elders’72 emphasised these concerns at top-level meetings, arguing that ongoing protests could destabilise the country and disrupt the reform agenda.

The government saw the 19 - 20 April attempts by students to break into Zhongnanhai—the Party’s political center—as a direct challenge and was particularly anxious about independent worker activism. Despite initial efforts to control dissent, the Party underestimated the depth of public discontent and the persistence of demonstrators.

Party divisions

The divide within the Party during the protest movement centered on two factions: a minority of rightists around Zhao Ziyang, who were largely sympathetic to the student movement and calls for broad liberal reforms, and the rest, who viewed these as a dangerous challenge to Party authority and prospects for stable economic growth. It was not unreasonable for Party leaders to view the movement as a potential existential threat.73

Zhao and his allies actively encouraged liberal democratic reform-minded officials and the press to support the students and portray them as “patriotic” and bearers of socialist democracy. Media coverage under Zhao’s influence was therefore favourable, and grassroots Party branches were mobilised to express support.74 However, Zhao’s backing of the movement contributed to his downfall, accused of promoting bourgeois liberalism and undermining party unity and discipline.75

In contrast, other leaders saw the movement as a serious threat and Zhao’s conciliatory approach as dangerous. While most senior Party and armed forces leaders were initially reticent about the use of force, they increasingly came to consider a firm response was required. The use of force was first suggested on May 8. It was agreed upon on the 17th, over one month after the movement began, and two-and-a-half weeks before they actually implemented it.76

The Military

The armed forces occupied a complex position in Chinese society, balancing loyalty to the ruling Communist Party with a reluctance to be used against civilians.77 While the military institutionally supported the Party’s authority, its leadership initially sought a peaceful resolution, preferring that the Public Security Bureau handle the protests, who were ultimately too few and not equipped for urban rioting.78 The army had not been deployed en masse against the Chinese people since the Cultural Revolution, which contributed both to the delay in the crackdown and the students’ naive belief that force would not be used.79

During the early phase of the movement, military units were divided in their loyalties. Soldiers were exposed to competing messages—from Zhao Ziyang’s faction, which popularised the students’ actions, and from political commissars who labeled the protests as anti-socialist. Commanders with children who were university students were torn. A minority of retired and even active officers opposed martial law.80

However, as the situation escalated, Party and army leadership worked to ensure military cohesion. Provincial troops were counselled about what was going on and rumours were addressed. When the final crackdown came, the military acted as a disciplined and unified force. Referring to the violent mob, a US military attaché who was in Beijing at the time commented: “The political reeducation at the hands of the CCP commissars had come true. There really were “bad elements” inside the city.”81

Peasant-farmers

The Chinese peasantry, as the majority class,82 formed a key social base for the government which had implemented rural policies that significantly improved their livelihoods. The transition from collectivised communes to the household responsibility system had given peasant families control over their land, boosting food production and incomes while supporting economic growth in other sectors, beginning with the rural economy. In the late 1980s, the mixed impact of the reforms played out and rural income disparities rose. There was also resentment at increasing official corruption.83 Nevertheless, peasant-farmers had benefited significantly from agricultural reforms.84

Despite their importance, Western media largely overlooked peasant perspectives on the pro-democracy movement, focusing instead on urban intellectuals and students.85 In reality, the majority of peasants opposed the movement, fearing instability and policy reversals that could jeopardise their gains. Studies suggest around 70% of peasants were against the protests. The notion of luan (chaos) was a deep-seated fear for those who had experienced past upheavals.86

While there were isolated instances of farmer involvement in resistance, these were exceptions rather than the norm.87 Overall, rural Chinese prioritised economic stability over political liberalisation, a perspective largely ignored in Western narratives of the movement, which seem to be far less interested in standards of living in China than in fear-mongering about Communist bogeymen.

Smoking guns?

I have come across twelve different types of claims of Western fingerprints that are not well-supported by available evidence.88 Before working through the list, it helps immensely to understand the completely different approaches of the US ruling class towards Russia and China. They wanted to destroy Russia politically and economically. Whereas, they wanted to build a military and economic relationship with China to both counter the Soviet Union and revive the profitability of US companies through neoliberal offshoring.89 China had her own reasons for building the relationship, especially while relations with Russia were only just beginning to thaw.90

Chai Ling

Claims: Chai Ling wanted bloodshed to force the Chinese people to wake up; left Beijing days before the crack down; was a plant or had insider protection.

Chai Ling was a passionate but impulsive student leader, more of an inspirational firebrand than a strategist. But she wasn’t a Western stooge—there’s little evidence of foreign backing, and she did not receive help from Western embassies in the immediate aftermath. While she spoke about leaving Beijing on 28 May,91 witnesses had her in Tiananmen Square until the final hours before going into hiding for months.92 Her infamous comments in the May 28 interview with Philip J. Cunningham, about expecting (or hoping for) bloodshed,93 reflected her radical stance but not necessarily a calculated plan for violence. Rather, she saw no way out and felt trapped between impending government repression and internal student divisions.94 After escaping via Operation Yellow Bird (see below), she later moved to the U.S., but claims she was a planted agent don’t hold up.

CIA

Claim: the CIA orchestrated the urban unrest.

While the CIA was present in China, as is to be expected of an intelligence agency, there’s no record of those convicted having direct CIA ties. The CIA’s Beijing station chief even left two days before the crackdown, misjudging the situation.95

China’s leaders were frustrated with Western narratives and influence96 but recognised their main opposition came from within—liberal intellectuals, Zhao Ziyang’s faction, and street-level unrest. I haven’t come across any mention of those convicted being accused of direct dealings with the CIA.97 While many U.S. Congress-members, after decades of Cold War hysteria, tended to be virulently anti-communist,98 the overwhelming priority of the administration and deep state was to maintain stability for economic and geopolitical reasons, especially to counter Russia.99

The CIA had correctly predicted Zhao’s sidelining for some time, showing they were observing rather than engineering change. The U.S. lacked a groomed successor for regime change, making direct orchestration unlikely.100 Even American officials relied on media like CNN for real-time updates, showing a lack of coordinated strategy.101 While speculation exists about foreign-trained agitators in the eventual violence, China’s own records, along with many witnesses, acknowledged the role of local die-hards and disaffected criminals.102

James Lilley, US ambassador

Claim: The appointment of former CIA agent, James Lilley, as U.S. ambassador that year suggests an attempted U.S. regime change.

Lilley’s expected appointment was announced on 2 February, 1989.103 The official announcement followed on March 15, 1989, before the Tiananmen protests began. His ties to U.S. President George H.W. Bush, dating back to their CIA days in the 1970s,104 made his selection unsurprising, particularly given the U.S.’s strategic focus on strengthening the relationship with China to counter the Soviet Union, rather than destabilising China. What’s more, Lilley did not arrive in Beijing until May 2—two weeks after the movement had already begun—making it implausible that he had any role in initiating or managing the protests.105

Though he had past intelligence experience there, Lilley was not deeply connected with China’s intellectual community, unlike his predecessor, Winston Lord.106 While the embassy did engage with student leaders, this was hardly exceptional behaviour in global terms. The Chinese government warned against such contacts, but Lilley’s own statements suggest he was observing rather than directing events.107

Furthermore, Lilley was not an anti-China hardliner. After the crackdown, he lobbied U.S. lawmakers to maintain China’s Most Favored Nation trade status.108 He also resisted pressure from human rights activists to take high-profile action supporting dissidents, preferring a cautious diplomatic approach. The U.S. embassy in Beijing did provide refuge to dissident Fang Lizhi, but this was done reluctantly, with Lilley initially trying to avoid it. He followed orders from Washington to grant asylum, which then complicated U.S.-China relations. The embassy’s attempts to keep Fang’s presence secret were undermined by a public statement from the White House, undoubtedly due to intense domestic pressure on the President.109

Dark Money

Claim: the student movement received money and supplies from Western security state sources such as CIA/MI6.

Rather than from covert sources, numerous accounts describe the movement as "inundated by donations" from small businesses, Chinese citizens,110 and overseas supporters, including major contributions from Hong Kong and Taiwan.111 A concert in Hong Kong raised over 13 million HKD,112 while Hong Kong organisations sent tents, sleeping bags, and telecommunications equipment.113 Some Taiwanese funds came from private individuals, but old-guard Guomindang (KMT) organisations were also suspected of contributing.114

What’s more, rather than awash with funds, financial mismanagement was a significant issue within the movement. Large sums were unaccounted for, with evidence of student leaders taking funds with them when shifting allegiances.115 The financial situation in Tiananmen Square became unsustainable by late May, with severe deficits in food supply increasingly covered by IOUs from local businesses. Late efforts to manage funds transparently, such as daily financial reports,116 suggest a lack of centralised financial control let alone covert external state sponsorship.

Funds from Taiwan in particular do not establish direct Western security state funding. Instead, they were a feature of Taiwan's long-standing interference in Chinese political affairs.117 Indeed, given the rapprochement with China, begun under Nixon in 1972, Lilley’s task seemed to be to balance between that and giving Taiwan lip service in order to placate Cold War warriors at home.118 Ultimately, while external financial support existed, there is no strong evidence that the movement was primarily funded by Western security state sources.

Gene Sharp

Claim: Gene Sharp, infamous author of the “colour revolution playbook,”119 was covertly directing the Chinese student movement.120

Sharp was critical of communist regimes, including the Chinese government, and his organisation, the Albert Einstein Institution, received funding from U.S.-linked private and state sources. However, this does not establish that he had any operational role in the Tiananmen protests.121 His own memoir, written in 1990, describes the movement as lacking strategy and unfamiliar with his program, suggesting he was not involved in guiding it.122 Furthermore, he expressed disappointment that the protests turned violent on June 3 and believed the students would have been better off pursuing long-term mass non-cooperation. He also questioned the role of the Beijing Workers Autonomous Union, which he suspected of inciting violence and wondered if they were agents provocateurs,123 further indicating he was not aligned with any violent elements.

An interview with Sharp on June 23, 1989, further contradicts claims that the protests were a CIA-orchestrated "colour revolution" or that he was directing them. He describes the movement as largely spontaneous, with little strategic planning, and notes that he and his colleagues were in China only briefly, for nine days,124 primarily to study how the students had learned about nonviolent resistance. What’s more, a Jacobin article critical of Sharp discusses his interventions in the framework of nonviolent methods only.125 We also know from military attaché Larry Wortzel that some people on the barricades had already armed themselves with molotov cocktails in anticipation of the crackdown.126 The available evidence suggests Sharp was not leading the movement but was instead an observer analysing its dynamics.

Warships visit

Claim: The visit of U.S. warships to China on May 17 was a warning against a crackdown.

The visits were a long planned demonstration of close U.S.-China military ties, primarily aimed at countering Russia.127 The U.S. Embassy even seems to have sought to align the visit with Russian leader Mikhail Gorbachev’s arrival in Beijing in May, which Russian diplomats strongly opposed, highlighting U.S. belligerence was pointed at Russia rather than China.128

After the declaration of martial law in Beijing, new U.S. Ambassador James Lilley advised the warships’ visit be cut short and leave quietly.129 Additionally, he suggested cancelling Chinese Premier Wan Li’s U.S. visit if tensions escalated.130 He anticipated a crackdown and understood that the U.S. would have to publicly distance itself from China if that occurred. Rather than directing events, the U.S. feared a crackdown and the inevitable negative domestic and international repercussions. U.S. concerns were largely about optics, in the context of long shaped public attitudes of vehement opposition to ‘communist’ countries.131

Foreign Media

Claim: Foreign media and foreign-funded covert media like Voice of America incited the movement.

Firstly, it must be acknowledged that the Chinese press, such as People’s Daily and Beijing Review, also covered the protest movement quite favourably. Sentiments shifted in favour of the demonstrators, especially after May 6, when Zhao Ziyang and propaganda chief Hu Qili encouraged greater coverage.132 By May 9, over a thousand journalists had petitioned for press reform.133 State-run outlets exaggerated the size of demonstrations to bolster Zhao’s position, a phenomenon even noted by the Western press. This media shift was led by editors and Party officials rather than grassroots journalists. By May 18, the press had abandoned objectivity, acting as an advocate for the movement.134

While foreign media neither initiated nor orchestrated the movement, it did play a role in shaping the trajectory by amplifying dissent, influencing public perception, and possibly affecting decision-making on both sides. Outlets like Voice of America (VOA) certainly tried to fan the flames and the BBC provided extensive coverage in Mandarin and English.135 Both became key sources of information and rumours for demonstrators,136 despite coverage remaining largely Beijing-centric, missing the nationwide scope of the protests. VOA increased its broadcasts to 11 hours per day and even transmitted TV signals to Chinese military installations, raising concerns that it was not merely reporting events but actively fueling unrest.

The Chinese government permitted broad foreign media access, particularly during the Sino-Soviet summit, facilitating unprecedented global attention.137 Journalists primarily engaged with English-speaking student leaders, which shaped a more Western-oriented narrative of the movement.138 Some non-U.S. journalists were even reported to be advising student leaders on how to engage the press and sustain global attention.139Western media's selective framing of the crackdown also influenced public and political reactions. Reports heavily emphasised the crackdown on ‘protesters’ while omitting instances of mob violence against PLA soldiers, including images of those killed by insurrectionists.140 Television coverage, in particular, played a powerful role, as most Western audiences consumed the events through emotive, dramatic footage rather than detailed political analysis. This focus helped cement the perception of an unprovoked massacre, ignoring realities on the ground, which increased international pressure on China.141

Initially, Chinese audiences only had the distorted Western sources of information. This led to anti-government protests around China in the first few days after the crackdown in Beijing. After which, the authorities ensured widespread coverage of the riotous behaviour of the violent elements, and of the injured and dead soldiers.142

NED (National Endowment for Democracy)

Claim: the U.S. was attempting to destabilise China through the National Endowment for Democracy (NED).

In 1988, only about 1% of NED’s global grants were allocated to China, amounting to US$153,000 (around US$411,000 today143). Examination of the distribution of total global funds indicates this is a small fraction compared to the significant funding directed toward other countries and regions. This suggests China was not a primary target for U.S.-led destabilisation efforts in the late 1980s. The focus remained on Cold War adversaries in the Soviet bloc (81% of European spending) and anti-U.S. governments in Latin America (approx 48% of the global total).144

NED’s early efforts in China were also relatively limited in scope, primarily focused on intellectual discourse rather than large-scale political activism. The funding largely went to China Perspective for the distribution of quarterly journal The Chinese Intellectual, promoting liberal democratic discussions among scholars. The relocation of the head office of China Perspective to Beijing from New York that year, to convene discussion groups, indicates expansion efforts. However, most U.S. funds coming into China were for authorised programs through the Trade Development Program.145 Notably, even a recent detailed Chinese government fact sheet does not accuse NED of involvement in the 1989 Tiananmen movement, despite discussing later large-scale interventions in Hong Kong, with millions spent there on protest movements and opposition groups.146

George Soros

Claim: George Soros’ non-profit organisation was behind regime change efforts in China.

Rabidly anti-Communist George Soros established the non-profit China Fund in 1986 with the approval of liberal reformist officials like Bao Tong and Chen Yizi, with the approval of Party Secretary Zhao Ziyang. While it did provide funding for research, travel and cultural exchanges, it did not manage to foster an independent dissident faction capable of taking the reins of government. The fund also backed politically sensitive research, which raised suspicions within the CPC and limited what he could achieve. Soros himself later admitted that China lacked the conditions for ‘civil society,’ ultimately leaving his foundation ineffective. Though Soros poured in $1 million annually to support liberal reform efforts, by 1989 he was disillusioned about the lack of impact. As political tensions escalated and Zhao Ziyang was sidelined, Soros shut down the foundation.147

Soros’ personal representative in China, Liang Heng, was suspected of U.S. intelligence ties, and several American advisors to the fund had CIA connections, which fuels reasonable suspicions the goal was to bolster economic and strategic allies within China.148 Some analysts argue that Soros played a “double game,” by employing a strategy of simultaneously advancing his economic interests in China while fostering close ties with the CPC and its intelligence agency, the Ministry of State Security.149 Whatever the case, his foundation primarily operated within state-approved channels and was ultimately discontinued without achieving significant political influence. While Soros was undoubtedly driven by a desire to accelerate China’s economic opening for his own investments, his fund was just one among several other liberal organisations which were locally established and held greater influence.

The Stone Company

Claim: The Stone Company was one of the forces directing the student movement to overthrow the government.

Located in Beijing’s Haidian district—home to major universities and research institutes—Stone was at the heart of China's emerging tech sector150 and considered to be the largest private business at the time.151 It had ambitions to become "China's IBM" and was deeply intertwined with Zhao Ziyang’s liberal reformist, rightist faction.

Founder Wan Runnan, in particular, was a vocal advocate of political and economic reform, but his engagement with the protests appears to have been more reactive than orchestrated. He initially observed the demonstrations before deciding to assist students by providing food and arranging meetings between student leaders and the government. Students were reported to have requested a donation.152 Wan’s advocacy for political change, including calls for an emergency session of the People's Congress, aligned with reformist goals but did not equate to directing the movement.153

While the company was financially and ideologically invested in the reform process, its involvement in the movement was primarily shaped by its own interests rather than foreign influence. While leaders of the company were sympathetic to student demands and provided logistical support, there is little evidence to suggest coordinated efforts to stage a regime change.154

Critics within China viewed Stone as a product of economic liberalisation, with some seeing it as a success story and others resenting its wealth and influence.155 While Wan later fled China and became a staunch proponent of Western-style democracy, his statements—such as supporting economic sanctions to weaken the Chinese government—reflect questionable values rather than a covert role in 1989.156

Planted weapons

Claim: the authorities deliberately left stockpiles of weapons to tempt protestors into using them as a pretext for a crackdown.

While weapons were found in seized military vehicles on June 2nd and 3rd, this was likely due to troop movements rather than a calculated trap. The military’s immediate response—using tear gas and reclaiming a van—suggests they didn’t plant it for provocation.157 There are reports of intercepted military transports, making it more plausible that these were opportunistic discoveries and purposeful seizures by protesters rather than deliberate subterfuge by authorities.158

Operation Yellowbird

Claim: Western security state involvement in extracting dissidents out of China after the crackdown demonstrates they were behind the protest movement.

Operation Yellow Bird was a covert operation based in British-controlled Hong Kong that helped over 400 dissidents leave China after the Tiananmen Square crackdown in June 1989, including many wanted by the authorities.159 It ran until 1997 and involved a wide range of actors, including MI6, CIA, Hong Kong politicians, business people and celebrities, and even criminal organisations like the Sun Yee On triad. The operation smuggled dissidents out using bribery, safe houses, and covert routes, often sending them to countries like France, which was more accommodating than the US, where the administration wanted to limit diplomatic tension.160

Claims that the CIA orchestrated the Tiananmen movement based on their later involvement in Yellow Bird possibly overlook alternative explanations for why intelligence agencies assisted with the escapes. These include maintaining public support within the U.S. as a pro-democracy advocate, cultivating anti-China figures in case relations with Beijing deteriorated, and even potentially preventing captured dissidents from revealing any possible covert connections.161 Ultimately, while the West played a role in extracting dissidents, this does not prove they were behind the protests themselves.162

Conclusion

Beyond the crass falsehoods of China hawks, the Tiananmen movement was more complex than that portrayed by people pushing back at the Western narrative. While intellectuals and organisations like SESRI played a significant role in shaping the ideological and strategic direction of the protests, they quickly lost control of tactics. Students lacked unity, a clear vision for political change, and an awareness of the risks involved. Workers, though resentful of corruption and economic challenges, never became a dominant force, and their role has been overstated. The ‘floating population’ contributed to most of the violence that shaped the final crackdown, while peasants—the majority of China's population—largely opposed the movement, prioritising economic stability over political upheaval. Within the government, deep divisions existed between the small liberal-reformist faction and the rest of the senior leadership, ultimately leading to a decisive response by the latter, which successfully restored order. Understanding these complexities is essential to moving beyond simplistic narratives of East versus West and toward a more nuanced perspective on the historical forces that shaped the events of 1989.

