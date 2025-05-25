Real Left

Hua Bin
Exellent article. Hats off for an in-depth, fair and balanced analysis of an event that has become a fixture in the western myths about China. As a college freshman in Beijing in 1989 myself, I had a direct personal experience with many of the events unfolding that summer. what happened bore little resemblence to the CNN/BBC-inspired narrative.

I think your analysis of the key players in the event is right on the mark. At the highest level, there are 3 forces that played a role - 1. the legimitate protestors - students who were sincerely protesting against corruption, inflation and inequality;

2) the government - two factions were struggling with each other - the neoliberals and the conservatives. The neoliberals, headed by Zhao Zhiyang and supported by "intellectuals"/social science institute/private interests like Stone, wanted to leverage the student protests to gain power and push their political reform agenda. There were also the thugs/hooligans who had no political agenda but just happened to align with the neoliberals in causing chaos. The conservatives, headed by Deng and most other leaders, wanted to focus on economic reform and were alergic to instability from their past collective experience (memories from the Cultural Revolution were still fresh). Even if there were voices against military involvement, notably by Xi Zongxun, President's Xi's father and head of Guangdong, most of the leadership agreed about the risks of uncontrolled chaos and eventually, after over 100 days, decided to dispel the protest;

3) foreign government and media - as you analyzed, I don't think they were involved in a "color revolution" planning as in Maidan 2014 or Hong Kong 2019, as they were caught by surprise with the spontaneus student protests, triggered by Hu's death, as the Chinese government. They did play a role to fan the fire and use the event to smear and sanction China, which had the effect of providing the Chinese government a pretext to justify its actions. essentially both sides tried to use the event to shape their own narrative.

In the long view, Chinese government acted correctly to protect the state and the population from potential turbulence that could have resulted. China was only freshly out of the turbulent Mao years and couldn't afford to go through such turmoil again. Most of the student participants in the protests acknowledge today their naivety and misplace passion - actually they have turned out to be the main beneficiaries of China's economic success in the last 3 decades, ushered in post 1989.

Rob (c137)
Hey, thanks for recommending A People's History of the World by offering a class on it.

( Available here https://files.libcom.org/files/A%20People%27s%20History%20of%20the%20World%20-%20Harman,%20Chris.pdf )

I wasn't able to fit the schedule for the class but the book explains itself.

Wow, how far we've come as a species!

It's helped me regain hope in the future.

https://robc137.substack.com/p/alphabet-vs-the-goddess

