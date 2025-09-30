Originally published on A Plague on Both Houses

Wikimedia Commons : Trump meets Netanyahu

After I’d finished listening to Max Blumenthal’s exposition of who might have been behind Charlie Kirk’s murder, but who at the same time definitely wasn’t behind Charlie Kirk’s murder, I imagined Little Britain’s Matt Lucas character, the stage hypnotist Kenny Craig, doing a rendition of Blumenthal’s analysis. In my head, it goes something like this:

“Look into my eyes, look into my eyes, the eyes, the eyes! Not around the eyes, don’t look around the eyes, look into my eyes. You’re under. There is a certain head of state of whom Charlie Kirk was very afraid before he was murdered. When this topic of conversation comes up in the pub, you will scream maniacally, ‘Netanyahu did not kill Kirk!’ After which, you will immediately and calmly take a sip of your beer and whistle a few bars of Swing Low Sweet Chariot to reduce the inevitable tension in the room, and to mitigate the risk that someone may try to have you sectioned under the Mental Health Act. 3-2-1, you’re back in the room!”

Now, you could watch that video of Blumenthal doing a sombre but equally lucid version of Kenny Craig. And you could also read Blumenthal’s article on the subject. Or (!) you could save yourself a lot of time and read the following five-sentence summary.

Kirk, a conservative Christian influencer, had his mouth stuffed with gold in a Faustian pact with the Israeli lobby to promote the Israeli genocidal apartheid state. Kirk subsequently put his conservative Christian finger in the air and, sensing the conservative Christian winds blowing in a new direction, decided it was time to check out of the Hotel California. If I may be permitted to stereotype a conservative Christian’s choice of music, then I would guess that Kirk probably eschewed the music of the Eagles, preferring Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers instead. He therefore tragically never stood a chance of realising that you can never leave the Hotel California. But Netanyahu did not kill Kirk.

To be crystal clear, Blumenthal did not say that it was Israel wot done it. And nor am I saying that. All I’m saying is that if you watch the video, you feel yourself going under a Kenny Craigesque hypnotic spell. In the days and weeks following exposure to the video, an image of Netanyahu will flash up in your mind every time the subject of Charlie Kirk comes up.

The Blumenthal hypnosis…I mean analysis…has understandably ‘gone viral’, so if you don’t know about it, you should be frightfully embarrassed. The ‘going viral’ thing means that if you happen to associate Netanyahu’s name with Charlie Kirk’s demise in a public setting (being sure of course to add “But he didn’t do it”), rest assured there’s safety in numbers. As we shall see, Mossad has listening devices everywhere, but they can’t exactly kill hundreds of millions of us, can they?…Hang on…I need to rethink that.

But. But! I did say this is not an article about Charlie Kirk. And it’s not. Really, it’s not. Trust me. Although undeniably edifying, it wasn’t the Kirk and Netanyahu innuendo in the Blumenthal video that compelled me to empty the meagre contents of my brain into this missive. I continue to stand by the title of this article.

What this article is really about is the ridiculous undercurrent in the interview that’s like a second layer of Kenny Craigesque hypnosis. Yes, the levels of hypnotic suggestion in this interview are off the scale.

We are told by Blumenthal, whose sources are impeccable, that Kirk was frightened of Netanyahu in the lead-up to his murder. Kirk was not alone. Virtually every single major conservative influencer who has flown too close to Israel (and that’s 99% of them) suffers from Netanyahu night terrors. Even…wait for it…Trump, the fearless MAGA titan who heroically punched the air seconds after a sniper’s bullet had singed his ear, is afraid of Netanyahu. Trump, who is commander-in-chief of the most powerful military and navy in the world, who has the world’s most intelligent intelligence services at his beck and call, who has nuclear weapons strategically placed and ready to deploy at a second’s notice (I know nukes might not exist but this is not the time to split hairs) – that Trump adopts the foetal position when his secret service agents tell him that Mossad is liberally spraying the White House with bugging devices.

Netanyahu himself is alleged to have planted a listening device in Boris Johnson’s toilet. Frankly, I think that reflects more poorly on Johnson than it does on Netanyahu. Think about it. Someone as devious as Netanyahu has decided that the best quality of British Prime Ministerial ‘intelligence’ was to be obtained from Johnson’s toilet. Not his kitchen, his bedroom, or even his office. Johnson does his best thinking, and talking, on the toilet. Or so this vignette would have us believe.

Yes, apparently that happened, and there is nothing that anyone in the US-NATO empire can do about it. Blumenthal says that “Trump is completely afraid and completely controlled by Netanyahu.” The august Colonel Douglas McGregor goes a step further and asserts that Israel owns America.

And I’m saying that is nonsense. If you examine this through the lens of national sovereignty, then these claims amount to the tail wagging the dog. Israel would simply not exist without US military, political and media support. The US is an economic colossus and Israel is anything but an economic colossus. If the US ceased to exist, Israel would collapse. On the other hand, if Israel collapsed, the US would carry on as if a tick had fallen off its back.

Given the fact that Israel depends on the US for its existence, it stands to reason that if Trump were really in charge of the US, he would have far more leverage over Israel than Israel would have over the US. So, stating that Israel owns the US simply does not add up through this lens.

There’s no doubt that Blumenthal is one of the most lucid and eloquent analysts to grace the alt-media stage, but what he said in a subsequent interview with Afshin Rattansi seems to contradict the stance he took in the Kirk interview with Chris Hedges. When talking to Rattansi, Blumenthal said, referring to the brief ceasefire imposed on Israel by the US after Trump’s inauguration:

“he [Trump] showed how much leverage the US has over Israel that, as we’ve been saying, that could just end this whole thing [the Gaza genocide] with one phone call.” [timestamp 4:08]

And this interview comes after the Kirk interview. I don’t blame him. It’s all very confusing. Who among us can claim they haven’t experienced moments of paralysing befuddlement in the past five years? But moments like this remind me who’s really in charge.

As we all know, a dog’s tail can’t wag the dog. The way to think of Israel and the US is that they are two tails being wagged by a dog. And that dog is Big Money. I agree with Whitney Webb – the world is run by a criminal syndicate. But the entity literally holding the purse for that syndicate is Big Money – the banking powers. The central banks and their banking cartel, and the Blackrocks, Vanguards, and Statestreets of the world. I’m well into a reading of Operation Gladio, and I think we might need to add the Vatican as a member of that syndicate, but I’ll update when I’ve finished that book. Another gripping read, I can tell you.

So no, Israel does not own the US, and Trump is not afraid of Netanyahu. They are both tails being wagged by the biggest dog of them all – the Owners and Controllers of Global Financial Capital (OCGFC), who most commentators don’t admit into the analysis.

In fairness to Col McGregor, he too understands that the tail cannot wag the dog and he too sees the big dog, although I would say that he’s not correct about the colour of the dog. McGregor says:

“Frankly speaking at this point, Israel owns us. When I say ‘Israel’, it’s wrong to say the Israeli state. You have this international Jewish capital and banking power and financial power that is inextricably intertwined with the Israeli state. All of that brought together, whether it’s in the United States or Great Britain or Israel or anywhere else, constitutes tremendous influence because they are able to literally buy politicians. And they’ve done it.” [timestamp 4:35]

But it isn’t “Jewish banking power” that’s calling the shots; it’s all banking power.

So the question is: what is Big Money’s plan for Israel? Whatever the plan is, I am sensing that the question of whether Israel’s rampaging lawlessness will go unchecked is soon coming to a head.

If Blumenthal’s denied analysis is correct, then it would mean that ‘they’ are really playing for keeps in the Zionist battle for supremacy. As Blumenthal points out, ‘they’ could have just done what they did to others who went off script – defund them and watch them wither away. They definitely didn’t do what Blumenthal says they didn’t do, but not doing it has definitely sent a powerful message to other right-leaning influencers who have been or are thinking of throwing stones at Israel.

I gingerly dipped my toes into the choppy prognostication waters back in June when I said that resolving the Palestinian question with dignity for Palestinians might be more workable for the Owners and Controllers of Global Financial Capital (OCGFC) than a successful genocide. With every passing day that the West’s collapse becomes more undeniable, the OCGFC become more invested in the multipolar charade. I would expect a concerted attempt to recover the damaged reputations of the institutions of global governance that are required to grease the inclusion of the BRICS in the ‘multipolar’ New World Order. The BRICS have repeatedly stated their undying loyalty to those institutions and to all their enslaving principles. Israel’s unchecked lawlessness contradicts, and indeed threatens, a revival of those institutions.

Any prediction of positivity in the current maelstrom is fraught with risk. It isn’t simply that Israel is behaving like a demonic entity that would frighten the pants off Beelzebub himself. Equally inexcusable and frightening is what Michel Chossudovsky terms the criminalisation of the political and justice systems that has resulted in nations pretending that nothing can be done to stop this horror when we know that ‘coalitions of the willing’ have been frequently formed in the recent past at the drop of a hat, not to deal with actual criminality but rather with the mere insubordination of The System’s official enemies.

This psychopathic fury enabled by corrupt power structures, with Big Money at the top, serves as a stark reminder that many nations ‘succeed’ in establishing their nationhood in genocidal blood. Israel’s political leadership, from one generation to the next, has always known this moment would come and it is not shying away from the bloody path to which it committed itself at the birth of Zionism.

On the other hand, never before has public opinion, in both the US and everywhere else, coalesced so comprehensively against Israel. But then again, never before has a genocide been livestreamed to the world in real time. Had Israel not botched the filthy job it started in 1948, it would have quietly joined the ranks of countries like the US and Australia who conveniently get to issue an apology 300 years after the crime to long-deceased genocide victims, when it’s too late to mean anything and too late to be sincere.

As I said, I think the situation for Israel and Palestinians is coming to a head, if for no other reason than that the starving and traumatised Gazans are now rapidly running out of time. In the next six months, we will likely know for sure whether the recognition of Palestine by some European states is merely a cynical heaping of insult on injury as they attempt to seek legal cover from complicity in genocide, or whether it is the start of a rescue mission. Bear in mind that these are states like the UK that actively supported the genocide.

There are at least two events currently unfolding that will provide a clue as to the final destiny of Palestinians.

Craig Mokhiber, a UN human rights lawyer who resigned from the UN in disgust over its inaction in the face of an obvious genocide, has elucidated a mechanism available to the UN general assembly that could initiate concrete action to stage a military intervention to protect surviving Gazans from further bombing and deliver aid to them. If such a move is initiated and it were to garner the necessary support in the general assembly, some positive action could conceivably ensue in short order. The UN general assembly is meeting this week.

Then there is the 50-vessel flotilla heading to Gaza to break the blockade in an attempt to deliver some respite to Gazans. As if coordinating with the UN general assembly, it is set to alight on Gaza’s coast before the end of September, assuming the psychopathic Israeli state is unable to stop it.

Damian Willey in this analysis highlights an interesting development. The flotilla is now sailing with what could turn out to be an armed escort. Turkish and Egyptian warships are conducting joint naval drills in the exact same waters for the first time in 13 years. Willey asks if this is a coincidence, or a calculated move to shield the flotilla? We’ll soon find out.

Predicting not only that the Palestinians will somehow survive the horror of the ongoing Zionist onslaught, but also that their survival could be part of the controllers’ plan, seems foolhardy. I really don’t know what the answer is. I have only tried to provide a rational framework for being positive, even if being positive right now doesn’t seem rational.

Ultimately, if the Zionist beast destroys the Palestinians, it won’t negate my theory about who’s running the world. It would just mean that I failed to read their minds on this matter.

So you see, this really wasn’t an article about Charlie Kirk. It was an article about the fallacy of the Israeli tail wagging the American dog instead of two tails being wagged by an invisible hound from hell.

