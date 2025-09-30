Real Left

Real Left

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
UnitedAgainstOligarchy&Tyranny's avatar
UnitedAgainstOligarchy&Tyranny
1dEdited

It actually is known what the owners of capital have in store for palestinians. Trump published a 20-point plan for to bring the palestinians under the dictatorship of financial capital. Same template of control and transfer of sovereignty like they have for ukraine only much more brutal in the case of Palestine. https://open.substack.com/pub/escapekey/p/the-20-point-plan-for-gaza

This seems to be the template they are going to use moving forward with every new place that they destabalize.

Control (suspention of self rule and transfer of governance to the wealthy owners of capital through crisis/emergency, with zero say to the locals who live basically under neo-colonial rule serving foriegn masters.

That seems to be their template for destroying democracy and self rule and transferring control to the owners of capital.

The US govt and Israeli govt (which are practically one and the same today) are their muscleman to set in motion this control template.

PS. Wrote above that "trump published.." but it's obviously not trump who wrote anything. Trump himself can barely string a coherent sentence together if it's not written for him by his handlers to read out. He's obviously just the front man to keep conservatives clapping as the wealthy predators take control over humanity.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
jay's avatar
jay
2d

I wrote a comment, and before I clicked on "post" I was distracted by the button to permit or not cookies. I permitted cookies and was rewarded by my comment being disappeared. Maybe you can look into that. Probably you followed substack's protocols? Thanks for looking into that. My comment was simply stating my agreement with all you have written.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Real Left
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture