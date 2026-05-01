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Rob (c137)'s avatar
Rob (c137)
10h

Municipal - City, county, or state run utilities are much cheaper and more reliable than private utilities in the US too.

Also those municipal utilities pay their workers better.

When California was having blackouts during the enron scam, only municipal utilities were steady. The city of Los Angeles dept of water and power was criticized for selling electricity to other utilities at the market rate. Really a bullshit double standard! What about the private utilities that did the same?

The parasite of profits going to shareholders and executives always makes privatization more expensive.

Thatcher was so full of shit.

Same issue applies to medical insurance/care and education in the US. The share of money spent on doctors and teachers is a fraction of how much is wasted on bullshit bloated administrative costs.

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nosey parker's avatar
nosey parker
11h

Excellent. The problem is "private/public partnership" which is bull. In the US our electric company shareholders are "guaranteed" a profit--I think it's 25%, plus we're supposed to subsidize the billionaire bros' data mining centers and property taxes. In India when they kicked the British out, my understanding is that British ownership of property was outlawed. I think the UK should do the same to American financiers. Actually, I think everyone should do that, and I am American. Figures Iran would think of their citizenry before profits. When will Christians learn from Muslims? I'm looking for a good Islamic bank, myself. Fed up with this worship of money and usury. I think anyone in the UK whose home's infrastructure allows it look to the "old" ways (4-500 years ago) re heating and cooling and even refrigeration/food storage. Sheep's wool is a vital asset. Look into it for insulation. It's amazing. Put up wool-lined shutters and check out passive solar wall heaters on YouTube. Supposedly the Amish use them. I'm installing them this summer. Not paying for heat like I did (and still am paying on) this past winter. Assuming Brits have managed to buy their home or are allowed to modify it to make it possible to continue living there without freezing to death this winter or dying of heat exhaustion this summer. Cob houses are GREAT. You can build a fridge into a cob wall and not need ANY electricity for refrigeration. It will keep food at 55 degrees (or maybe lower in the UK) all year round. And the ancient Iranians had a brilliant way to create ice. Build a 12' south-facing wall out of cob with a pool on the north side of it. Let the rain fill the pool and in the winter it will freeze. Since the wall shades the pool year-round, you will always have ice to cut in blocks for freezing food kept in a root cellar on a bed of straw. Barring that, freeze water in buckets in the winter and store them in a bed of straw in an outbuilding all summer. Same thing. Free ice all year round. And go back to nationalization of infrastructure and utilities. This is a no brainer.

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