Real Left

Yvonne
4d

I look forward to reading the entirety of your work on this subject. It is quite an undertaking and I hope many others will benefit from your efforts. Your introduction is excellent! Thank you.

ParaGov
2d

Based on your comment that Rhodesia was a "colonial racist shithole", do you mean that it ceased to be a "colonial racist shithole" when Rhodesia declared independence, since it was no longer a colony?

Or do you mean that Rhodesia was a "colonial racist shithole" that was not a colony since it declared independence, but should still be viewed as a "colonial racist shithole"?

Or do you mean that since Zimbabwe has evolved into a globalist puppet state that now falls under "financial colonization by the West and China," as does South Africa, that it is a "colonial racist shithole"?

I ask these questions because it is unclear what you mean.

I served in the Rhodesian Armed Services, and the people I served with were Black Rhodesians. They formed approximately 70% of all Rhodesian armed services. The men I served with signed up because their families were subjected to atrocities. I respected them. My life depended upon them.

During my service, I witnessed a woman in shock because her legs had been cooked in a fire by communist trained terrorists. I came across a woman who was forced to cook and eat the lips and ears of her dead husband. This is a mere sampling of what I saw and possibly explains why my wife thinks I drink too much.

We were a black and white brotherhood that fought against atrocity. There was no racism.

We were pawns in a game. Corporations and governments that wanted access to Rhodesian resources. They now want access to Zimbabwe's resources.

It was never about white against black. We were brothers.

It has always been about the parasite class stealing resources. Pitting us against against each other was a distraction. Manipulation. Divide and rule. This has been the formula for ages.

Until we realize we are manipulated by the parasite class, both white and blacks will be slaves.

The parasite class call themselves the "elite" but they are exploitive parasites.

I view them as scum (Both white and black). Because the parasite class is not about race, it is about corruption.

I look forward to your response. It is time we address the dog whistle.

