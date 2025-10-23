Originally published on A Plague on Both Houses substack

Tony Blair or Bob from Twin Peaks: take your pick.

In 2022, I stopped watching TV and made a No Licence declaration to the BBC to opt out of the stomach-churning propaganda spewed out by all state/corporate TV news channels. A few days ago on 12th October, I was reminded of how wretched the propaganda machine is when I made the mistake of sitting in front of a TV screen in an airport lounge.

Sky News was broadcasting its excitement about the imminent release of Israeli hostages following the recent pause in the Gaza genocide by the Israeli armed forces. That was the Sky News slant on the agreement to halt the genocide – the 48 hostages will finally get to go home.

If you had been in a coma these past two years and woken up to the same 15 minutes of Sky News that I watched last Sunday, there would be no way for you to know that 2.5 million Palestinian civilians had, over a period of two years, been subjected to a brutal terror comparable to that meted out to Jews by the Nazis during World War II. Such is the shamelessness and tragic irony of the Zionist corporate propaganda machine.

In my last piece, I cautiously reiterated a rational framework for being positive about a halt to the genocide, even if being positive doesn’t seem rational. The recent ceasefire, if it holds substantively, provides a little more reason for hope. Under the agreed terms of the peace plan, aid has begun flowing into Gaza.

That said, realistic observers of the rapidly advancing New World Order know only too well that there is plenty on the horizon to elicit disgust. I don’t generally place much stock in David Icke’s assertion about the malign influence on human affairs of a demonic hybrid human-serpent species embedded in the ruling class, but Gollums like Tony Blair are bringing me just that bit closer to accepting Icke’s other-worldly musings. And, not coincidentally, it is Tony Blair on whom the ruling global pathocracy will be relying to implement their “20-point Plan for Gaza”.

After two years of the most horrific crimes against the people of Gaza, the techno-fascist plan for Gaza is now being more clearly signposted. Let’s start with the 20-point plan, the full text of which is contained in this linked BBC article.

The first step declares, with a stellar brand of chutzpah that only Zionism can muster, that “Gaza will be a deradicalised terror-free zone that does not pose a threat to its neighbours.” As we know, Gaza is a concentration camp run by Israelis, and the live-streamed evidence of the last two years confirms a barbarity at least equivalent to that deployed in Nazi concentration camps. The only way to render Gaza a “terror-free zone” is to dismantle the apartheid state of Israel and implement a one-state solution across the entire territory.

Hamas members are expected to “decommission their weapons” to receive amnesty, or “to leave Gaza” with “safe passage to receiving countries”. The fons et origo of terror in the region – the Israel Defence Forces – will of course not be decommissioned. A great deal of emphasis is placed on the complete demob of Hamas and its replacement with an approved International Stabilisation Force (ISF) built up by the US’s Arab client states, Jordan and Egypt, “who have extensive experience in this field.” Jordan and Egypt do indeed have extensive experience in the use of police states to repress dissent. Egypt’s role in this deal is to ensure that its border is hermetically sealed to prevent any arms from flowing back into Gaza.

The ISF is slated to be “the long-term internal security solution.” In other words, Palestinians will have no say in their own security arrangements. In fact, it is the IDF that will completely control the demilitarisation of Gaza. According to the plan:

“the IDF will progressively hand over the Gaza territory it occupies to the ISF according to an agreement they will make with the transitional authority until they are withdrawn completely from Gaza, save for a security perimeter presence that will remain until Gaza is properly secure from any resurgent terror threat.”

This looks like a modification of Israel’s occupation until such time as Gaza can then be occupied by an external force imposed by the ‘rules-based international order’. Palestinian sovereignty is clearly not on the cards. But this is not the only sphere in which traumatised Gazans will be forced to hand over total control of their lives in exchange for a cessation of the genocide.

Point 9 of the plan introduces the governing architecture for the conversion of Gaza into a petri-dish run by a “technocratic” committee. It is decreed in the plan that the Palestinian members of that technocratic committee will be “apolitical”. So, after 77 years of political-colonial land theft, political Zionism, political apartheid, and political genocide, the Palestinians must now agree to be apolitical in order to avoid more starvation, torture and bombing.

The committee will include “international experts” and be overseen by an Orwellian-named “Board of Peace”, prominently listing Tony Blair, who will be reprising his role as Bob in Twin Peaks. Point 9 of the plan states that:

“This body will set the framework and handle the funding for the redevelopment of Gaza until such time as the Palestinian Authority has completed its reform programme, as outlined in various proposals… This body will call on best international standards to create modern and efficient governance that serves the people of Gaza and is conducive to attracting investment.” [emphasis added]

Total surrender to the Owners and Controllers of Global Financial Capital (OCGFC) is the precondition for what the authors of the plan term “a credible pathway to Palestinian self-determination and statehood.”

The Escapekey substack has done a comprehensive deep dive into the real implications of Trump’s 20 point plan for rebuilding Gaza.

Here is a summary:

“Reconstruction needs are estimated at more than $50 billion over ten years, ensuring that whoever controls the purse controls the program . This isn’t incidental leverage — it’s the core mechanism. Finance becomes the master switch, and Gaza’s sovereignty functionally becomes contingent on reform certification — a condition determined by external auditors, not domestic processes.”

Palestinian governance is explicitly sidelined in the plan . Enforced external oversight, an explicit sine qua non of the plan, will lay the path for a comprehensive technocratic rebuild of Gaza’s social and economic life. This is designed to “produce a heavily managed existence where daily life integrates into comprehensive digital oversight. ”

The essentials of daily life – access to wages, services, and aid flows – will be conditional on compliance administered through a centralised digital infrastructure . “Gaza already operates on existing digital registration systems. UNRWA’s [United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine refugees] eUNRWA platform and Family Registration e-Cards provide a long-standing registration layer for Palestinians. The World Food Programme’s SCOPE system adds biometric deduplication for cash and aid programs. These systems create the infrastructure for tying individuals to entitlements, payments, and compliance regimes.” This digital compliance architecture is set to expand exponentially under the 20-point plan.

Because this infrastructure will be built and managed externally, Palestinian self-determination will be deferred indefinitely. This too is baked into the 20-point plan – refer to the quote above from point 9 of the plan.

“The outcome is not sovereignty but permanent conditionality” operating at all levels of Palestinian life - territorial, infrastructural, and individual (access to work and services being contingent on compliance).

With respect to the future policy decisions that will determine how intrusive the digital infrastructure will be, Escapekey asks: “Will access to reconstruction wages, services, or benefits be made contingent on enrolment in digital ID systems?” With Tony Blair playing a prominent role on the “Board of Peace”, what do you think the answer to that question is?

Gaza’s trauma is thus set to be cruelly harnessed to ensnare it in a neo-feudal digital net. Crucially, Gaza will be a beta test ground for ironing out bugs before global rollout of the digital gulag. That’s why the plan for Gaza is the plan for all of us. Two weeks after the genocide had commenced, I warned that those claiming to be opposed to the New Normal techno-fascist agenda but who were not calling for a complete ceasefire in Gaza were complicit in accelerating the agenda they claimed to oppose. In my rough estimation, this cohort of cowards and conscience-free Zionists probably constitutes more than half of the so-called freedom movement.

Where to Zionism?

Point 20 of the Anglo-American Establishment’s plan for Gaza is worth quoting to zoom out into a bigger-picture analysis of the potential future of Zionism:

“The United States will establish a dialogue between Israel and the Palestinians to agree on a political horizon for peaceful and prosperous co-existence.” [emphasis added]

Recall, however, that those Palestinians graciously permitted to participate in leading the 20-point plan must be apolitical, which is a slight contradiction of the “political horizon for peaceful and prosperous co-existence.” Never mind.

With this talk, once again, of dialogue and peace, it certainly does feel like we’ve been here before. But we haven’t. We’ve never had a livestreamed genocide before. The Israeli terror machine has never completely flattened Gaza before, and made it uninhabitable. And we’ve never had US public opinion shift against Israel so comprehensively. So, will it be different this time?

In early June I wrote that there were signs that the Middle East’s leading players – essentially the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) – were negotiating with the OCGFC to carve out and solidify their own regional power centre. As the new BRICS soul train driven by China and Russia rolls around the Global South, they’re going to want to appear less like the US lackeys they currently are. A resolution of the Palestinian question in favour of Israel would undermine the GCC’s desired veneer of regional domination. It would also work against the BRICS multipolar charade, which requires the façade of functioning global institutions that must be seen to be working for a ‘multipolar’ New World Order.

With this in mind, I argued that, on balance, a genocide of Palestinians would be far less workable for the OCGFC than the kind of “peaceful and prosperous co-existence” that now seems to be emerging from the horror of the last two years.

From the perspective of the psychopaths who engineered and nurtured Zionism, the horror of the last two years, indeed 77 years, was a prerequisite for advancing consolidation of wealth and control. Crisis and trauma are the tools of control. What we appear to be seeing now is conflict resolution, but specifically in the interests of the controllers of that conflict. The progression from Zionism, to anti-Zionism, to “peaceful and prosperous co-existence” represents the progression through the Hegelian dialectic from thesis, to antithesis, to synthesis. The synthesis to “peaceful and prosperous co-existence” is nothing less than the consolidation of control and wealth in the hands of the OCGFC at levels far exceeding those prior to the conflict. Nothing is being given up by them. There is only consolidation.

Are we therefore seeing the collapse of Zionism? At this juncture, I’m positing a cautious “I think so”. A successful synthesis demands it. Is it being orchestrated? More than likely. In no way does that diminish the suffering of Palestinians, and their Herculean resistance to the settler-colonial barbarism they have endured for 77 years. But we have to remember that the Anglo American Establishment are not squeamish about genocide. It has worked for them in the past. (Yes, Hitler was the perpetrator of the genocide in WW2. But he was effectively the Anglo-American Establishment’s fall guy.)

They could have shut down the livestreaming of this genocide if they had wanted to. Had they done so, the reaction against it would have been severely muted. But the world’s witnessing is a necessary precondition for the climax stage of antithesis, and the now stage-managed synthesis involving the conversion of the battered Middle East from a war zone into a profit centre aligning with the BRICS multipolar charade.

The Mainstream Alternative Media – Punch for MSM Judy

Given that Zionism, even according to its own architects, was always destined to be a brutal colonial occupation and subjugation, anti-Zionism is the only proper moral and intellectual position to take. But if you are caught up in a laser-like focus of anti-Zionist fury, you are missing the shift that may now be taking place.

The standard Leftist anti-imperialist commentary celebrates the conservative independent media’s U-turn from pro- to anti-Israel. What they fail to question is why and how they suddenly found their scruples, especially given that that section of the commentariat has never had a serious problem with US savagery and US-sanctioned Israeli savagery before.

This tweet from David Icke sums up the 180-degree turn by Candace Owens, now a staunch conservative anti-Zionist. Icke begins by referencing an Owens commentary that appropriately registers revulsion at the idea that Trump could receive a Nobel Peace prize for crafting a peace plan to end a genocide that he actively supported in Gaza, with the aim of converting it to profitable beachfront property.

“All this is true, Candace. What utterly bewilders me is how you couldn’t see what Israel and Netanyahu were when you enthusiastically attended the ceremony with Charlie Kirk to move the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem and that you couldn’t see what Trump was when he arrived on the political scene in 2016. Some of us did in both cases so lack of evidence can’t be the reason.” [emphasis added]

The US conservative right commentariat is now staunchly anti-Israel and anti-Zionist. Fantastic. About time. But where did Candace Owens and Tucker Carlson suddenly find their hitherto misplaced consciences?

One can never be 100% certain about major social and political changes while you’re in the middle of the maelstrom, but there may well be a wider religio-cultural shift being engineered, alongside the political dissolution, or should I say potential dissolution, of rabid Zionism. I’m not talking about the rejection of wokeism that is underway. I’m referring to something bigger than that. The 20-point plan appears to be signposting it:

“An interfaith dialogue process will be established based on the values of tolerance and peaceful co-existence to try and change mindsets and narratives of Palestinians and Israelis by emphasizing the benefits that can be derived from peace.”

Religious synthesis in addition to political synthesis? What will happen to Judaism and Jewish identity if Zionism is dispensed with? Many anti-Zionist Jews warned that the price to pay for conflating antisemitism with anti-Zionism was more antisemitism. ‘They’ knew that. That’s probably partly why ‘they’ promoted the conflation.

Who will lead this “interfaith dialogue”? It would need to be a faith that is not involved in the conflict, at least not overtly. I believe that the ideal, and in fact only, candidate is the faith of the empire that never died. Rome did not become Christian; the Christians became Roman, as did the inheritors of the Roman empire. The barbaric Crusades, the Inquisition – proof if proof were needed that the Vatican took up the torch of the Roman empire.

The blow dealt to Roman Catholicism by Protestantism has proven to be temporary, and American Protestantism could suffer enormously for hitching its wagon so recklessly to the beast of Christian Zionism. I’m guessing that the Pope is going to play peacemaker, and history shows that, contrary to popular belief, the Papacy does not do things out of the goodness of its heart. It’s time to take a closer look at the Vatican…

