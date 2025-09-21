Real Left

Indeed, the three pillars of genuine liberalism must be reaffirmed: 1) individual rights, 2) democracy, and 3) the rule of law. When one pillar falls, so do the other two, like a three-legged stool. https://truespiritofamericaparty.blogspot.com/2025/08/in-defense-of-liberalism.html

A thousand "Amens" to that! Indeed, we must reaffirm the primacy of individual rights, full stop. We must NOT let anyone disingenuously conflate that with hyper-individualism or "I got mine, screw everyone else", rather, it is a bulwark against the other side of the same ugly, toxic coin, hyper-collectivism. And paradoxically, any common good worthy of the name intrinsically depends on individual civil and human rights.

