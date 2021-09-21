Around 40 people attended Left Lockdown Sceptic’s inaugural in-person meeting in North London on 18 September, travelling from distances as near as the local borough to as far as Leeds and the North West. Attendees came from backgrounds in transport, psychology, academia, journalism, the arts, office work and more. We have now published a selection of transcribed contributions from the day so those unable to be there can join the discussion:

The morning session kicked off with participants introducing themselves and their central concerns. First on the speakers panel was LLS founder David Fletcher, who described his journey to lockdown scepticism and setting up the website. Founding member Victor Conti went on to set out a Marxist analysis of the situation, comparing the ‘digital enclosure’ of the current fourth industrial revolution to the ‘physical enclosure’ of the first and questioning whether we were seeing a long term transformation of capitalism to humans as data commodities, which may last centuries, or a temporary crisis with lockdown as a deflationary measure to allow central banks to inject trillions into the banking system to stave off collapse. Feminist activist Emily Garcia then spoke about feminist critiques of the new normals and women’s key role in the pro-Freedom movement, before a buffet lunch.

During the afternoon session, architect, filmmaker and activist Robin Monotti discussed amplifying ‘the psychopaths’ mistakes, vaccine passports as a stepping stone to ever greater levels of control and surveillance, and Covid injection damaged children being a catalyst to wake more parents up. Dr Jenny Goodman, who specialises in environmental and nutritional medicine, discussed our toxic lifestyles and modern living conditions as responsible for the rise in chronic illness and poor population wide health, and pharmaceutical capture of narratives and the content of medical education in the UK. Lecturer in Political Science Tara McCormack discussed the failure of academia at large in holding corporate and state power to account despite having the theoretical tools to do so. Eli Carola, chairing, discussed how the tactic of scientism has been used as a tool to drive compliance to LD measures throughout, with its constant invoking of 'The Science' and the propagandistic use of meaningless 'science-y' terms.

During discussions, there was consensus from those present on the issues of feeling betrayed by the left, the need to grow a left wing pro-Freedom community and resistance, the pre-covid weakening and defanging of the left thanks to neoliberal societal trends, and medical fraud underlying mainstream narratives around PCR tests and injections.

There were a range of views on tactics to work with the unions, whether naming the current erosion of citizens rights and freedoms as fascism was helpful or not and the exact nature of the Covid illness, amongst other issues.