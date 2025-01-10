Key Definitions

Idiot(s) (the target audience) – the majority of the British middle class

‘They’ – the ruling class and their eager minions. (Think of ‘THEY’ as an acronym for The Hierarchy Enslaving You.)

Eager minions – mostly idiots (see definition of idiot above).

The ruling class – the oligarchy, aka the plutocracy, aka the Owners and Controllers of Global Financial Capital (OCGFC); aka the leaders of ‘they’.

Preamble

Is the Great Reset, underpinned by its much vaunted Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR), a class war? If so, what class are you in and will you survive? How should we define class in modern Western economies dominated by the ‘service’ sector? Does class matter anymore?

I want to reassert David Hughes’ view that this is indeed a class war. ‘Twas ever thus, but it has entered a new and decisive phase – a final top-down revolution, if they succeed. Hughes describes it as “an undeclared global class war… aimed at the controlled demolition of liberal democracy and the institution of global technocracy, a novel, bio-digital form of totalitarianism.” Correct, notwithstanding that liberal democracy was always an illusion. The illusion is now being dispensed with, although the language of ‘democracy’ persists in the way that uplifting music was sometimes played to accompany a concentration camp inmate to his execution.

Normies love to indignantly ask us “what do you mean by ‘they’?”, when we use the pronoun to loosely refer to the psychopaths who govern us and their eager minions. It seems to me that the main objective of class analysis ought to be to systematically arrive at an understanding of who is being screwed by whom in modern industrialised societies. This tool was developed and perfected by the Left, so it beggars belief when a mainstream leftie, and idiot, asks, “Who is this ‘they’? I believe that looking at the Great Reset through the lens of class is an effective way to identify this ‘they’. It also helps to highlight how ‘they’ make fools of us by using class to divide and rule.

What does it mean to be working or middle class today? If the Great Reset is a class war, and you are neither working class nor owning class, whose side are you on? One’s economic status, the type of work one does, conflicts between and within the individual, and whose interests you serve in acting and thinking in certain ways are paramount in answering these questions.

I won’t use terms like ‘petite bourgeoisie’, except in this one sentence. I’d love to, but I don’t want this Idiot’s Guide to look like it was written by an idiot, as defined at the start. What I’ll try to do instead is use recent articles by John Spritzler and Brett Scott as a springboard for my thoughts on other people’s interesting thoughts about class and its relevance to the 4IR.

It should go without saying that you should not interpret this piece as a full endorsement of Spritzler’s or Scott’s ideas, as interesting and stimulating as they are. Nor should you interpret this piece as me putting words into their mouths. If you want to know what Scott and Spritzler think, read their pieces, which I will link in due course. If you’re vaguely interested in what I think, continue reading this piece!

You might want to think of this piece as the first in a series about who the ultimate global hegemon is. Approaching the question through the lens of class is a way of analysing the mess we’re in from a systems or structural perspective, as opposed to listing organisations, people, victims and dastardly acts. I have stated in previous pieces who I think wields the most power in world affairs, but I haven’t fully made the case for it, so I will continue to do so with more evidence. I’m now reasonably certain that until we are fully cognisant of who or what wields the most power, we risk misinterpreting the actions of the subsidiary hegemonic powers beneath it.

Like football, this guide will be a game of two halves:

· Some big-picture thoughts about class, and in particular the middle class, whom I plan to give a bit of a kicking. I think it’s deserved and long overdue, but don’t take it personally. It’s directed as much at myself as anyone else. · In part II, I’ll ponder divide-and-rule, again through a class lens, and why it matters.

First, some overarching thoughts about class and my own somewhat conflicted position. In examining the boundary between the working and middle class, traditional class analysis up to the late 1970s did not ignore economic status, but placed greater emphasis on politicised ideas of class based on identity, exploitation, and domination. From the 1970s onwards, a shift coinciding with the rise of neo-liberal economics transformed class analysis into a technical issue of measurement. That said, class analysis has not successfully adapted to spiralling levels of income inequality accompanied by neo-liberal market forces.

This has led to what Mike Savage terms the “paradox of class” – people’s subjective class membership or identity declining as social inequality increased. We have essentially become more confused about class, and I discuss this more in Part II where it is most relevant to the issue of divide and rule. There is another paradox forced by the exigencies of neo-liberalism. The intellectual Left was fooled into thinking class didn’t matter anymore; that the class war was over. It was in fact merely entering a new phase. At precisely the moment the intellectual Left should have doubled down, it sold out. But then again, the reason for this, as John Spritzler argues very convincingly, is that intellectuals on both the left and right have always despised ordinary people. They have always despised the working poor.

The problem of class identity has not gone away, and nor has class utility for the ruling class. This somewhat facetious guide does not attempt to disentangle that mess, but to rather propose a way of moving past it with the objective of uniting all of us against the ruling class, who have strengthened their position by blurring the boundaries between middle and working class. ‘They’ are still the problem from the perspective of resistance to the Great Reset and 4IR.

So, what of my own conflicted position? I do think it’s important to address class inequality and class division caused by income disparities. I have never approved in principle of the disparities (though I have benefitted from them) that exist in the economic reward for a finance professional versus say a cleaner or a worker in the somewhat euphemistically termed ‘hospitality sector’. I know that neither I as a person, nor my job as a function in society, is more important than these people or their jobs. Any rationalisations that contradict this fact are lies told to justify the arbitrary way in which The System allocates resources and extracts value for the owners and controllers of capital.

But at the same time, we need to allow for differences in economic rewards simply because we are all individuals who do not want the same things in life. An author who churns out best-sellers and finds themselves rolling in it will have more resources than the average accountant who stares at spreadsheets all day pretending to do meaningful work. That isn’t wrong! What is wrong is living under a system in which the priorities of a tiny, sick clique warp how resources are allocated.

This system determines who gets to eat well and who doesn’t. I’m very comfortable with the best-selling author being able to afford a flashy new car while I can’t. I’m not comfortable with being able to buy organic food knowing others can’t. There really are some things I’d like all of us to have, and there are other things we all can’t, and which should not be problematic. If I were to add one addendum to John Spritzler’s egalitarian movement, that would be it.

Our waking hours, and therefore a huge chunk of our lives, are assigned an economic value according to the priorities of The System’s owners. Needless to say, their priorities do not align with those of most of us, or with what is life-affirming. Thus, an ambulance crew who spend their lives saving other lives are rewarded far less than a Big Pharma executive who oversees the production and distribution of ‘vaccines’ and many other pharmaceutical preparations that are wreaking misery and havoc on humanity. To the Pharma executive, a sick individual from birth is a lifelong revenue stream. To the ruling class, a sick person is an extinguished threat to its control matrix. This warped value system is the norm and not the exception, because The System serves the psychopaths who run it at the expense of everyone else.

Unless we can confront this overarching truth about how warped the System is, we will not be able to acknowledge the many ways in which it divides us, demoralises and immoralises us, and therefore weakens resistance to criminality and crises at pivotal moments. To attempt to justify why a ‘risk manager’ at a financial institution should be paid more than a physiotherapist is to intellectually prop up a fundamentally evil system.

‘They’ – the ruling class

The ‘they’ are very obviously the wealthiest section of the owning class who extract value from the real creators of wealth – the working class. They are the one percent, or more accurately, the less-than-one percent. These people very deliberately cultivate a low profile. With the exception of a few of them, their names are not widely known.

The talking heads and high-profile officials in the upper echelons of government, international institutions, and think tanks are both functional and symbolic representatives. The billionaire personalities who attract media attention are also representatives, albeit more powerful than very well-paid talking heads. With their power to disperse resources, they have a seat at the top table and get to determine policy. Collectively, they make up the predator class but the head of that snake is the bankster class.

The real powers behind the throne are the controllers of the banking system – the Owners and Controllers of Global Financial Capital (OCGFC). They control access to capital and the money supply, which equates to control over how resources, including human resources, are allocated.

The Musks and Gateses of the world have their roles to fulfil in building the systems and architecture of control. Crucially, they serve as Pied Pipers for emotionally stunted hero worshippers who need ‘leaders’. Their job is to lead the masses into the jaws of hell.

Using his stone soup analogy, Brett Scott explains that the idea that billionaires build massive revenue-generating projects is a ridiculous myth constructed to serve the interests of the owning class. At best, the billionaire instigates the project. They often hijack projects and, even more often, the idea for the project is not theirs. The billionaire is in a position to instigate the venture because they have access to the capital necessary to fund it through to completion. It’s the workers who bring the ingredients, their skill and energy, to make the soup. And they are the ones who actually make the soup. The billionaire becomes a focal point or “central attractor” around which workers and managers arrange themselves. At the end of it all, the billionaire receives all the adulation because he/she supposedly ‘risked’ it all and ‘innovated’.

I’m not saying that anyone and everyone can start a business, but we need to understand that people like Musk and Gates are not where they are because they’re intrepid innovators. As Scott succinctly puts it: billionaires don’t create jobs; jobs create billionaires.

The enemy of society is middle class and the enemy of life is middle age – Orson Welles

I’ll supplement the above quote with another one by Elizabeth Warren, the US Democratic senator for Massachusetts:

“We cannot run a democracy without a strong middle class.”

If you accept that our liberal democracies are the evolution of yesterday's plantation system, then she’s right in a way she did not intend to be. Or perhaps she knew exactly what she was saying by insinuating that the engine room of our fake democracy is the middle class. In which case the joke’s on us.

The ruling or owning class could not advance its agenda of wealth and power concentration unless it created conflict between groups in societies, and incentivised certain sections to work with it and against the exploited, or working class. The class it co-opts to work with it is the middle class. The working class is the class it truly fears because it is traditionally the class with the least to lose and therefore the most likely to put heads on spikes. And here I am referring to working class in economic terms – a precariat class at the bottom of the social structure.

So how could we characterise this middle class that many writers have been bemoaning the disappearance of? The middle class is both a concrete economic reality and an identity that serves power. You may find that economically you are middle class, but if you’re serious about resisting the Great Reset, you shouldn’t want to be middle class. Relax, I’m not suggesting you sell all your possessions and join a commune.

The middle class in the political sense is the class to whom the owners and controllers delegate the administration of the control matrix. The Professional Managerial Class (PMC) is a term now widely used to describe the owning class’s most important cadre within the middle class.

Not all middle class people are gleefully administering the machinery of control and psychological propaganda. Some middle class people actually have real jobs and aren’t mere parasites. There is nothing wrong with aspiring towards a more comfortable life, but aspiring to be middle class is an identity crisis welcomed by the ruling class because you’re psychologically trying to punch down and brown-nose up.

The middle class is a crucial buffer between the owning class and the working class. To the extent that there is anything concretely different in being middle class, it lies in the fact that a middle class badge-wearer is likely to have more runway between a comfortable existence in suburbia and a begging bowl at the train station. That’s what makes the middle class a reliable buffer for the owning class. Belonging to the middle class also confers additional privileges, such as taking charge of television programming and news indoctrination. In the US they are scornfully referred to as ‘liberals’ – the strata of society perceived to have a grip on the media and entertainment industries. Here in the UK this class is epitomised by the loathsome BBC and its disinformation inquisitors, typified by Marianna Spring.

Up until the entire planet was locked down and ordered to get ‘vaccinated’, the PMC or middle class needed no lessons in understanding which side their bread was buttered on. But when lockdowns and mass coerced injections were enforced on everyone, a small but sizeable minority of the middle class (mostly conservative-leaning) realised their ruling masters had significantly changed the rules of the game in that the middle class had been moved more directly into the ruling class’s line of fire. This angry bunch of middle class renegades started questioning things in a serious way. Sadly, many of them couldn’t totally shake off their middle class indoctrination, and ended up forming into a Freedom-for-me-but-not-for-thee Movement centred on core issues that offended them personally, but being very careful not to ruffle the ruling class’s feathers on other important hobbies like war, Zionism and genocide.

The middle class has therefore traditionally been incentivised not only to share the values of the OCGFC, but to enthusiastically enact them in the matrix of control and value extraction. Factors like the PMC’s functional importance in the control matrix, and how close the specific PMC specialism is to the operational end of the value extraction system, as well as its own creativity in devising ways to leech off productive sectors, all determine the reward for the services they render to the OCGFC.

Wearing a middle class badge does not change the fact that you are still a slave on the Plantation. But there are advantages to being a butler in the Big House as opposed to picking cotton in the field.

The middle class stranglehold on culture is unassailable, as it curates mainstream mass media and entertainment content. It also controls academia, a vital indoctrination hub of the PMC. Turning off the television and not consuming mainstream media news eliminates the vast bulk of the mindless rubbish and insidious owner-class propaganda spewed out by the middle class. It also greatly reduces the likelihood of having the pants frightened off you when the PMC morons are shrieking over the airwaves about the next plandemic.

Cultural brainwashing is the foundation of the plutocracy. Cultural indoctrination is why most people in Britain can listen to news announcements about how upset the Prince is about the death of his former Nanny’s stepson, and not question the fundamental premise of the existence of a family that owns 115,000 hectares of agricultural land and forests, retail properties, most of Regent Street, about 55% of UK foreshore (beaches), royal residences, six palaces, seven castles, 12 homes, 56 cottages and 14 ancient ruins.

Cultural brainwashing expunges questions such as: Was this £15.6 billion in assets acquired because the Royals are, to use a stock phrase of our parliamentary stooges, a ‘hard-working British family’? Or, why do the Prince’s parents get to delegate parenting to a nanny while the average Brit can’t afford to put their kids in daycare? Or, why do ‘liberal democracies’ still have Princes and Kings, pulling strings from Palaces, and owning half our beaches? Blessed are the whys.

Not asking questions is the oil that keeps the ruling class engine purring smoothly. Instead of asking whether all that Royal property was stolen and should be given back, the monarchist middle class take on the matter is that the Royal Family’s relationship with Britain’s land is “ancient and complex”.

A radical (in my very humble opinion) rethinking of the distinction between middle class and working class

The working class comprises those who must rent their time and skills to the owners of capital, or indeed the state, in order to survive. However, the lines between working class and middle class have become increasingly blurred since neo-liberal market forces gained ascendancy at the end of the last century.

That was an inevitable consequence of the shift in Western economies from productive to non-productive sectors. I recall ever-increasing bureaucracy being hailed as a fine thing – the transformation to a ‘mature’ economy. This was the stock response from government ministers on the rare occasion that a chattering class media type questioned the wisdom of building an economy on ‘risk management’, Power Point presentations, exporting television shows, and other meaningless activities. Making stuff was relegated to playing with Lego. We needed to grow up.

I also recall wondering why Europe’s most productive and successful economy – Germany – was churlishly resisting the urge to trash its manufacturing industries and ‘mature’. I reluctantly concluded that after losing two World Wars in quick succession, Germany was destined to never grow up.

Thus New Labour invited everyone who was no longer getting dirt under their fingernails – a majority of the workforce after the decimation of the productive sector – to self-declare as ‘middle class’. Smashing the class barriers by simply pretending they didn’t exist anymore was the thin gruel offered to compensate for offshoring real jobs to China and anyone else who wanted them.

Given this increased blurring of lines between classes (more of which in Part II), I want to propose a new way of looking at the middle and working class, which entails making a distinction between real and non-real jobs. Given the deliberate and nefarious confusion and division that has been sown by them in class analysis, I propose to untangle it with a moral paradigm that will allow us to say working class good, middle class bad. If accepted, and I have no doubt that it will be, this ought to rapidly lead to a large swathe of middle class lackeys scrambling to actually become, or at least identify as, working class. Owning class buffer zone gone – your move, ruling class!

If I am opening myself up to the accusation of fetishising the working class, I plan to deflect it by insisting that I am in fact demonising the feckless and treacherous middle class! Besides, who wouldn’t want to do real work?

Real jobs entail not merely creating value in the narrow economic sense, but doing something that has meaning or that yields tangible benefits to the consumer affected. Even if the jobs are monotonous and menial, some tangible product or valuable service is being supplied. The connection to something of use keeps the job real.

Here in the UK, there’s no sense, economic or otherwise, in regarding a plumber as working class and a librarian as middle class, when the plumber is probably earning a lot more than the librarian, and they’re both doing real jobs. Why should they be staring at each other from across the class divide?

I think that most working class people have real jobs, but not all real jobs are the preserve of the working class. This leads me to believe that covidians and new normal fanatics are overrepresented in the PMC, and more generally in the middle class. The stereotypical PMC job entails being a diligent cog in the bureaucratic machine that has grown up in the weeds of a financialised economic system in its final death throes. It is almost always soulless, pointless and therefore life-negating. Obviously, having a real job is not guaranteed immunisation against organisational indoctrination, but perhaps it makes it harder. There is clearly something about not doing real work that rusts the soul.

Most government departments and agencies are directly involved in delivering some core aspect of Agenda 2030, or at the very least are required to implement working policies that complement it. So, good luck in finding a public servant who is a climate-sceptic and isn’t lining up for their winter boosters. Now, I can see how people working in the Department of Energy and Climate Change might sincerely believe that they have real jobs by virtue of engaging in the allegedly important work of ‘saving the planet’. However, pursuing the farcical goal of ‘decarbonisation’ by accounting for, and attempting to reallocate, all the carbon atoms in the biosphere only serves to underline that delivering a tragically comic and monumental lie does not amount to real work. It merely emphasises how uncritical and subservient these people are to propaganda. A university educated person who believes cows must be prevented from farting in order to save mankind from catastrophe is not a serious person, and therefore cannot be relied on to perform serious, real work.

There is of course some unavoidable overlap in this analysis of real versus non-real jobs. Some of the overlap comes down to some middle class people doing real work, and a smaller section of the working class not doing real work. And some of it may well be attributable to self-identity conflicts and/or a gross misunderstanding by the person doing the job of what the job actually entails. For example, all doctors should be working class, since they are supposed to do the very real and life-affirming work of healing the sick. To the extent that a doctor fails to defend patients’ autonomy and reads from a script prepared by Big Pharma’s allopathic model of treating symptoms not causes, or being an unmitigated blockhead for believing that ‘vaccines’ do anything other than poison the recipient, then they are middle class or PMC. Bad.

To the extent that someone is doing a real job but wants to identify as middle class, they are suffering from a desire to punch down and brown-nose up. For the purpose of resisting tyranny, the flesh is strong but the spirit is weak. Bad.

I say all this knowing full well that I still have to pay the bills every now and again with a job that is not real. As any recovering alcoholic will tell you, facing up to one’s condition is the first step to changing it! We can redeem ourselves with an honest self-confrontation that permits us to consciously navigate our iniquitous position in the workplace, thereby avoiding selling our souls to the devil. Recognising that macroeconomic shifts beyond our control have forced many of us into work that is not real does not preclude a willingness and ability to ally with people doing real jobs against the parasites in the ruling class and the incorrigible section of the PMC.

In case I haven’t been blunt enough, the aim here is to make people who identify as middle class feel uncomfortable about being middle class. Why would you want to be the middle-man helping a bunch of psychopathic parasites attacking people doing real jobs? In the five years since the covid psyop, I have drifted from contract to contract in the public sector and not had a single conversation with a PMC moron who understands what’s happening. If they understood what’s happening they wouldn’t be a PMC moron. Not one single PMC automaton I met and conversed with did the secret Resistance handshake, metaphorically speaking. I don’t think there’s a secret handshake yet. We can address that. Sort of.

To spice up those dull Monday morning Teams or Zoom meetings, I am proposing that if you are middle class but want to be working class and join The Resistance, then doing jazz hands (the complete opposite of the Freemasons’ hidden hand sign) at an appropriate juncture in the meeting shall be the secret sign to let other Resistance members know you are red-pilled and available for plotting the downfall of The System. If by January 2027, 75% of people on PMC Teams calls are doing jazz hands, we’ve won. Here is a link to a 2-minute instructional video on how to execute jazz hands professionally.

Sadly for now, the truth is that, in the normal course of daily affairs, I have yet to encounter a PMC member who is in the Resistance. On the other hand, 75% of people who I meet with real jobs more or less get it. It’s jazz hands all the way with Uber drivers. This has solidified my visceral animosity towards the PMC.

We must look for the silver lining. In its breathtaking arrogance of Operation Lockstep, the ruling class may have overplayed its hand. Questions are being asked by middle class muppets about how AI will impact their employment prospects. Some are waking up and starting to smell the 4IR coffee. Bottom line – stop trying to be middle class if you can help it. If you are middle class and there’s absolutely nothing you can do about it, keep it to yourself and quietly ally with the working class in whatever small ways you can, even if it’s just flinging organic mince pies at builders as you pass work sites. I’ll leave it to your imagination.

In Part II, I’ll look at some of the factors that divide us all in the middle and working class.