Originally published on Goblins Under the Apple Tree substack.

One other thing to note is that the controllers have been working tirelessly since the Scamdemic, to reassert the geopolitical divide narrative that was taken for granted pre-Scamdemic. Since the start of the Ukraine ‘war’ in February 2022 they have been trying to stuff the genie back into the bottle that escaped during the Plandemic which revealed how friend and foes alike all moved in lockstep against the interests of their citizens and lied about the existence of a ‘pandemic’. Non-stop geopolitical tension has been the theme for four years; Ukraine/Russia, Gaza, China/Taiwan, Venezuela, Cuba, trade wars and tariffs and now once again Iran….and to an extent the narrative is working especially with alt-media consumers and those who saw through the Covid-1984 era.

Rolling Rock, comment on Off-Guardian, see: https://off-guardian.org/2026/03/06/a-history-in-4-psy-ops-has-iran-has-always-been-a-member-of-the-club/

This may be the mother of all understatements but there is something very odd going on. I mean on top of all the obvious stuff – the pandemic, climate change, transgenderism, Ukraine, Gaza, Iran … (Feel free to apply scare quotes to any of those terms both here and when they recur.)

There is an underlying duality or bifurcation at work here. And it’s not the kind of thing that slaps you in the face. Because there you are trundling along and scratching your head to this and that, kicking up an argument, squabbling over it, and then getting slapped with all manner of new developments, after which the whole process seems to repeat…

And it’s only after a few months or even a couple of years when you suddenly seem to wake up and think, “Hang on a moment! What happened back there? How did we get from there to here?” And more to the point, “How did all that get dropped?” Which may even lead to, “Did any of that even happen at all?”

And so, there was something nagging at my id when the above referenced Off-Guardian article brought it into focus. Or rather, that comment by Rolling Rock did.

Now in order to get our bearings on this, I shall give a preliminary statement of the fundamental schizophrenic situation.

There are two views concerned here.

The first – and most familiar – view is the “Leftist” angle in which the American Empire is in its death throes and is now making a desperate bid to control the oil resources of the Middle East via a (barely) proxy war using Israel. This conforms to the notion of individual nation states fighting over the spoils of the Earth. I shall label this view The Traditional View. Whilst ensconced in this paradigm, we can have all the old discussions about capitalism and socialism with the fundamental assumption that these can be clearly demarcated.

And so, Russia, for example, is ex-communist – though even when it was putatively communist, it was communism under siege. But I reckon it would be unwise to dwell on this angle too much since I can already feel the old hackles rising in everyone and an endless argument beckoning in which terms like “free market” and names like “Marx”, “Keynes” and “Hayek” will get thrown around.

(The very thought of such argumentation seems like a rosy old stroll down that misty nostalgic path now!)

The other interpretation is that there is now a global ruling faction that is making nefarious deals at the highest level in order to seal their power over the planet in the beginnings of a long-term arrangement – a “Great Reset” – that would usher in the actual arrival of that shadowy “New World Order”.

This by no means implies some kind of unified club. There will be disagreements and disputes but nothing along the lines of the bitter and indeed genocidal savagery so clearly displayed in those recent “wars”. Yes, the savagery is real. But the victims are of no concern to the global ruling faction. Not even those victims who are supposedly being supported by any arm of this ruling faction. Thus for example, the American face of this ruling order, patently and vocally disdainful towards the Palestinians (who they of course label as terrorists anyway) are actually equally disdainful towards the Israelis. I shall label this view The Radical View.

Now The Radical View – which was probably there a long time ago – first leapt to mass consciousness after the arrival of The Pandemic. Of course, we had Herr Klaus Schwab looking and sounding like a cross between Dr Strangelove and a Bond villain. But I jump ahead of myself. Because all this merits very close attention. For the moment, and by way of introduction, let us just note how distant all of this seems now. Doesn’t it all seem like a dream? The virus, the Reset, the swirling conspiracy talk, the echoing disdain of the conspiracy talk etc.

It’s as if, for a certain period, we had, as it were, found ourselves suddenly dumped in a different cinema theatre from the one we were all used to. The old familiar Left/Right construction – the very embodiment of The Traditional View – which still, even after all these decades, followed the template of the old Cold War, was suddenly switched for some chilly voyage on Alien’s Nostromo. We were all sleepily waking from a slumber to the eerie sound of slithering life from eggs hatching in the deep cargo deck.

This odd “waking nightmare” persisted for what seemed at the time to be an infinity. But the labyrinthine twilight branches of that intergalactic behemoth finally flickered out … and we were back home with the old antagonists shouting abuse at each other. And in no time at all that crepuscular doom show was consigned to the memory hole. The Radical interrupted The Traditional … only to subside again.

It was as if it never happened.

But it did happen and I continue to be grateful to the OffG site to refuse to let it fade.

And it was Rolling Rock’s comment above that brought it all back to me. RR reminded me of my own feelings “in real time” as it were. And so, I offer this retrospective in four phases.

Phase 1: Pandemic Shock and Awe

Spring 2020 and all change. Every media channel congealed into one big shuddering horror movie which played endlessly everywhere. It was as if all the Hollywood zombie flics had merged and now flooded forth from the silver screens for us to swim in the festering cadaverous spillage.

And – yes! – let’s pause to recall the steady drumbeat of plague movies that gradually accumulated over the previous couple of decades. Including the one that pretty much previews the entire covid script: Contagion.

The media message playing everywhere and at all times was:

Do not move! Do not touch! Do not approach! Mask up! Stay waaaay over there! No, you fool, this is not a joke!

I need to express my gratitude to the OffG site for giving advance warning for this. Ironically, they were the ones offering the only real vaccination i.e. they promoted a veneer of scepticism from the start and never let go. And somebody on that site made a wonderful comment which perfectly encapsulated the state of the fear saturated media. In one of those infuriating cases of “cybernesia” I cannot find the comment but it went something like this:

Under present circumstances, the sheer volume and ferocity of the panic inducement make it impossible to even try to start anything like a rational discussion. Any attempt to offer even the faintest counternarrative is blocked out by the bellowing fury of the fear mongering.

Now I can already hear one retort to my inoculation against the covid mantra i.e. that just as I maintain that others could be brainwashed into fearing a non-existent menace, it’s possible for me to be brainwashed into thinking there wasn’t a menace. Isn’t that what OffG did to me?

Well, I studied the incoming statistics from Italy and then from my own native Scotland and all they told me is that very old people with multiple illnesses were dying – a circumstance that wouldn’t have raised a single eyebrow at any previous time.

And in another case of cybernesia I recall another disappeared comment to the effect that the covid tale was a phenomenon in which the claims made did not at all fit the evidence given. Indeed, the entire matter was a magnificent example of a psychological test in which the manner of reporting trumped the content.

But the tsunami, i.e. of propaganda, swamped all. And – the most important point – this tsunami was everywhere! It even started in China i.e. that bastion of continuing “communism” for the Western Left. It was a lockstep media dance formation. It was a global goosestep.

And here is a deeply sobering visual reminder of one of the most sinister aspects of the covid operation – those clearly well-choregraphed high production dance videos which appeared very early in The Pandemic:

The tweet itself is worth repeating:

Spring 2020 – During peak COVID lockdown, high-production-value TikTok videos of nurses performing choreographed dance routines across the world began going viral. They appear to have been produced at significant cost, but the reason remains a mystery.

Phase 2: Left Exodus

Although OffG held fast to their “Viral Fuck Off” stance, they permitted an open response. And at that point, there was one hell of a tug-of-war on the Below The Line region. The old familiar Left vs Right and Marxist vs non-Marxist squabbling (in which I always took the Left/Marxist stance) suddenly changed its tone. To cut a depressing tale short, The Left bought the covid mantra. Every last cough and sneeze.

And to be sure there were some grim laughs along the way. Like the chap who thought he could pose as a mediator between the scoffers and the dupes as if there was the old level playing field holding up some kind of student union debate. As if we hadn’t sunk into a whole new realm of info circulation in which one side had all the megaphones and were bellowing 24/7 whilst the other were not even being acknowledged except in little corners such as that presented by OffG. And this chap came to the conclusion that the covid rejectors were a jolly rude lot!

But the usual angle from our Red Team was an overbearing condescension which with a sense of dramatic weariness at those tin foil conspiracists, delivered yet another lecture on how “capitalism doesn’t work that way!”

And yes, in this they were helped immensely by the aforementioned Mr Schwab und hiss eeffil German accent. Well played! Make it look like a tawdry sci-fi spy epic!

Anyway, our revolutionary hordes soon disappeared; their lips curled in disgust as if their lovely new shoes had just been swamped in faecal matter.

Phase 3: You Shall Have No Other Gods But Me!

And this was when The Covid Age really dawned. The hatches battened down, the shiverers shivering under their beds, the Left by now whipped into a peculiar ecstasy since clearly the end of capitalism had arrived.

And the overwhelming fact of this new landscape was …monomania! There was only one story. It was the End of All. And there was no opposition at all!

The Right were screaming about the pandemic. The Left were screaming about the pandemic. Was there dissidence? Why, yes! The Left complained that the vaxxes weren’t arriving fast enough, the masks weren’t tough enough, the distances observed were not being observed enough and were furthermore not far enough!

Hey and maybe the plague was man-made! But maybe those who said it originated form a lab in China were being sinophobic! Ooh let’s have a big fight over that!

This was all there was! Of course, there were plenty blowing raspberries at all this crap but they had no presence at all in the media! And that little phenomenon was one hell of a frightening demonstration as to the true nature of this media configuration.

Phase 4: Normal Service Has Been Resumed.

And so, it went on month after dreary month. No news. No controversy other than the aforementioned phony little spats.

Not good. Not good at all. The media – as was now revealed – fed off controversy i.e. the appearance of disagreement. But to have a convincing appearance you have to paradoxically offer some reality. You have to have a genuine confrontation. There has to be some substance.

Covid offered nothing but totalitarian acceptance. And the whole rotten façade was in severe danger of being rumbled – especially when some were starting to conceive the possibility that the opposition were not only not an opposition but never had been an opposition.

And so … Ukraine!

And here is where Rolling Rock’s comment above really rang with me. I remember it well. The moment the invasion of Ukraine happened you could virtually hear the collective sigh from The Left. They had been let off the leash again. They could actually voice sentiments discordant to the mainstream press i.e. they could resume the position of a mainstream opposition.

At which point you could also hear a massive click as the old structure snapped back into position. The Left and The Right were back – as traditionally defined. And bear in mind that it took the invasion of Ukraine to achieve this. Which is interesting.

Because the attack on Ukraine was followed by the October 7 “attack on Israel” i.e. the attack Israel knew about in advance, let happen, and then joined in with the killing of their own people to ensure a gratifying array of atrocity porn to be forever thrust into the faces of the entire planet to justify a genocide in Gaza.

The latter therefore satisfied Zionist objectives but also had the handy effect of stirring everyone else up and – the central point – of stirring them all up within the old parameters of The Traditional View. The most obvious indication of this was that Caitlin Johnstone practically went into an ecstatic overdrive in Leftist denunciation of Israel, knowing that she could be given free range over her wrath with no friction at all from the media other than that gratifyingly loud condemnation from The Right which would ensure a bigger crowd of viewers on The Left.

And so onto the attack on Iran and … well ditto the above.

Conclusion

Now despite all I’ve said above and possibly at the risk of sounding disingenuous, I will emphasise that I don’t know what’s going on and perhaps – just perhaps – there’s some truth in this end-of-Western-imperialism narrative.

BUT…

What about that odd covid intermission that everyone seems to have happily forgotten about? Was it all a dream?

Of course not. So, what was it? I’d say it was a bold attempt to give us “The Full Monty” all at once. The entirety of the world’s media latched into unison across all political designations creating a claustrophobic echo chamber where even the appearance of dissent disappeared. And this all amounted to an audacious acceleration of a long planned last resort or even “doomsday weapon” proclaiming the end of the old order i.e. the post World War Two configuration that is “no longer tenable, profitable, or sustainable” for the rulers, who are now forging links with each other over the entire globe.

That it ultimately failed is hardly cause for celebration. We can now see it as a chilling preview of “coming attractions”.

Because make no mistake: the vision opened up by The Covid Episode is the way it will go. Everything mooted in that grim two-year period – the vaxxes, the talk of radical food substitution, the trans humanist concept, and of course, the step up in surveillance and transformations of livelihood – all of that is still there and just waiting for the “right moment”.

And the Traditional Strangelovian vision of demented political military demagogues itching to press “that big red button” seems a fiction to me. Call the rulers what you want. Sick, evil, psychopathic etc. But they are not ever stupid.

Indeed, this may be the real distinction between the Traditional and the Radical views i.e. the former still basks in that sophomoric complacency, raised on Spitting Image and Viz that thinks “They’re all idiots!” The latter knows they’re not.

Addendum

One curious aspect that occurred to me is that Orwell’s 1984 was even more prescient than I thought. In that novel we have a unified ruling class that has ostensibly split the world into three regions. But these three regions are part of a planet spanning theatre. Three is the minimum number required to cause a confused political consciousness in which there is always an enemy but also a perennial threat of treachery in which a supposed friend may switch sides. Thus, we have constant “crisscrossing” between Orwell’s Oceania, Eurasia and Eastasia. And – well, what do you know? – we currently have a potential for such a tripartite division with The West, Russia and China!