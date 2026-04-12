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I fear these gymnastics in credible perception are not meant for the likes of tin hat wearers. I know many well jabbed who firmly believe the injections saved lives, Zelensky is a saint, Russia (sometimes interchangeable with China) is a big bad wolf requiring mega amounts of money thrown at the military industry, and Gaza is a bit unfortunate. Such types are doomed to swallow all doses of crap whole without question. It's possible the parasites have given up on trying to change the minds of people who ask questions such as yours. Suspect they have a plan to deal with us, cut more of us off economically or maybe just another wholesale slaughter episode like those we've become so used to since the convid years.

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Gary Weglarz's avatar
Gary Weglarz
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These are surely "strange days" that have left me searching for some descriptive level beyond - "Orwellian" - to describe the madness of it all. "Kafkaesque" - seems to fit the bill. We are in the sort of "waking nightmare" territory Kafka created in some of his writing. It all has the "feel" of a sort of "controlled demolition" of society - where we have become ever more splintered and atomized and unable to communicate with each other. "Divide & conquer" is always of course a tactic at play that elite circles have used to solidify and cement power.

Was the "covid era" nonsense an agreed upon way to mask and redirect and avoid the global financial meltdown that appeared to be in progress at that very time? I trust we will never know. It seems the more information we have - the less we can know "anything" for certain. In fact we now live in a Western world in which the most highly educated among us are the very most likely to subscribe to the belief that not only can - "a lesbian sport 'her' very own penis," but children can magically - "be born in the wrong body" - requiring the intervention of some combination of gender ideologues, chemists and surgeons to "make things right" again. Go figure.

2016 seems so long ago now, that many have forgotten the state of the world at that time. It was post Occupy Wall Street, and the Yellow Vests were protesting in France weekly (I lived there at the time). There were protests growing about the globe in fact against the ever increasing wealth disparity that savage neoliberalism was foisting on an ever more resistant world. We had "Trump-#1" imploding the Republican Party, and Bernie Sanders-#1 polling as the only candidate that could beat the Trump-meister. It was part of a HUGE POPULIST UPRISING about the globe - that came to a crashing halt in relatively short order. Redirected as it were. The Democrats themselves sabotaged the Sander's campaign and in the process derailed the populist dreams being expressed in many places. The Wikileaks documents from within the DNC showed the utter corruption of the Democratic Party - and then of course the fatuous - "Russiagate" - narrative was all the rage through "Trump-#1's" first term - effectively sabotaging any hopes of some normalized relations with Russia - and setting the stage for Ukraine in the next administration.

I don't pretend to be able to describe accurately what the larger image of the "puzzle" shows - but I do take pride in more diligently studying the available "puzzle pieces" than most people I know. What is clear is that at a very real societal level many Americans are unable to feel comfortable sharing their honest opinions on just about anything and everything. We have lost the ability to "talk with each other" - "reality test together" - and form new conclusions. This is a huge loss. I suspect this was the ultimate "purpose" of the promotion of "identity politics" out of academia for decades now. That is the splintering of the populace - foreclosing any true coalition building and thus preventing a true "populism" that might challenge power. A populace in which the most educated among us claim with a straight face that they somehow cannot - "define what a woman is" - clearly poses no threat to those in the halls of power.

The following quote on the "identity politics" concept of "intersectionality" nicely sums up the heart of the matter I think:

(“Intersectionality: A process of dividing ourselves by ever-more-parsed grievances, effacing our common humanity, until we are 7.6 billion factions-of-one calling each other toxic. It is the literal opposite of successful politics.”)

- Uta Johansdottir (Twitter comment - referenced from the book Gender-Critical Feminism by Holly Lawford-Smith

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