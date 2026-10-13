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Goblins Under the Apple Tree
Oct 13Edited

As always with matters addressing “public opinion” you must take into account the echo chamber tendency of the media. You may very well have a majority of the public who just roll their eyes and get on with their lives without paying much attention. I admit that this is now my default mode. The tsunami of crap initiated by covid is seemingly on an ever-accelerating rush. I love the one about how AI will wipe out the whole of humanity in ten years. The TV could announce an alien invasion and I’d yawn.

The media response to this infuriating cynicism is to produce a desperate Hollywood turkey show like “Don’t Look Up” which is telling us, “It’s all true! It really really really is! And you’re mad if you say otherwise!”

And so a panic gets manufactured and the media only film anything that can contribute to the fear.

Thus, the media will compulsively focus on the public opinions that swallow the shit the media has been shovelling out. Sometimes you can even have a self-reinforcing phenomenon like the rush on toilet paper. It figures. Even small-time supermarkets will likely have a couple of hundred regular customers. And if the amount of most gullible is as little as one percent, that’s two who will raid the toilet paper racks. And then others will see those expanding gaps, panic and join in the rush. The TV cameras film the result and we have a nice self-creating prophecy scam.

The point is that there is a difference between real public opinion and the media presentation of public opinion. Maybe we’re not that dumb?

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ekain3
Oct 24Edited

Climate change? Before long, the West—and beyond—will be a ''wasteland of AI Data Centers and toxic excavation pits monitored by swarms of AI killer drone''. That is the true collapse of life on Earth. Data centers are used for wars and for the minute, precise control of the population.

It will also be the end of life on Earth as we know it, and, obviously, of democracy.

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