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currer
Oct 8

Technologies exist and are being used to create climate extremes that can be blamed on "climate change." The ruling class have the control over a self fulfilling prophecy.

I have myself witnessed cloud seeding by light aircraft over my home in the UK. The excessive wet weather of the past three years can be blamed on this technology.

If they can create cloud and rain, they could ameliorate or eliminate this summer's European "heatwave" with ease.

"Climate change" is a cover for a weapons system that the public cannot recognise as such.

The corporates can bankrupt farmers, get the land cheap and control food supply.

This article from Chatham House treats weather modification as a normal practice.

Published 15 February 2022

https://www.chathamhouse.org/2022/02/geoengineering-reining-weather-warriors

Weather warfare is another military technology they have prepared to use against us. They obviously can modify weather patterns to generate heatwaves and as they are immoral degenerates no doubt love setting fire to things too.

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