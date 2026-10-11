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Erl Happ
Oct 12

“[W]e compare the result of [a theory’s] computation to nature, … compare it directly with observations, to see if it works. If it disagrees with experiment, it is wrong. In that simple statement is the key to science.”— Richard Feynman, The Character of Physical Law (1965), p. 150.

According to NOAA Physical Sciences Laboratory the temperature of the surface of the southern hemisphere oceans in the month of January peaked in the 1970s and again between 2010 and 2020 with the former exceeding the latter. The interannual and whole of period variation is up to 0.7 of a degree. So, it looks as if CO2 goes on holiday in January so far as the southern hemisphere is concerned. It's nonsense. See the data at:

https://psl.noaa.gov/cgi-bin/data/timeseries/timeseries.pl?ntype=1&var=SST&level=2000&lat1=0&lat2=-90&lon1=0&lon2=360&iseas=1&mon1=0&mon2=0&iarea=1&typeout=2&Submit=Create+Timeseries

How could a conscientious observer miss this?

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