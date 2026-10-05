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Walking Disease Vector's avatar
Walking Disease Vector
Oct 6

As in any of these manufactured crises, all one needs to do is look at who is: claiming it’s a real “problem”; creating the public “reaction”; and stands to benefit from the proposed “solutions”?

Con-vid, climate apocalypse, AI Skynet scenario, nuclear holocaust, it’s always the same players and playbook. Manipulated fear = manufactured consent = wealth and power for the ruling class.

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Goblins Under the Apple Tree's avatar
Goblins Under the Apple Tree
Oct 7Edited

Oh Gabriel Rockhill! “Human made climate change”. Isn’t it always an eye opener when you can be thoroughly in agreement with most of what some speaker rants on about only to think, “Hang on! Did he really say THAT?”?

I experienced this before with that whole Monthly Review crowd with the occasional burp of transgender sentiment. It’s like listening with gratitude to some marvellously preceptive analysis of woes and then finding a totally non-satirical reference to unicorns!

All of which simply confirms suspicions that climate change is another one of those embedded memes that will just continue to circulate because …well because it just does, because it has been somehow congealed into the conversation through a diligently applied hypnosis.

Though I will be rash enough to do a little prophesying: When one of those compulsively repeated nuggets of a creed finally runs out of steam – not because people finally submit to a reasoned argument (what on earth has reason got to do with it?) but because folk just drop it through a kind of exhausted disinterest – it will be “memory holed” just as covid presently seems to be. “Climate change? What on earth are you on about? Oh, hang on! Yeah that rings a vague bell!”

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