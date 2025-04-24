Tickets are still available for our ‘Uniting the pro freedom and pro Palestine liberation left’ conference in just over a week on Saturday 3 May. For full details and how to buy tickets see here.

We are at the 11th hour on planet Earth. Why? Because, judging by currently available evidence, the agents of the unscrupulous globalist psychopaths have, through their relentless onslaught, not just against humanity (of which they cannot claim membership), but against life itself, brought us to the point where natural ecosystems face imminent collapse. That is, unless concerted action is taken very soon.

Only someone who understands what life is would grasp what is at stake. Although life, or living nature, is resilient, it is also fragile, and when the complex web of interrelated, ecologically interconnected living ecosystems – animal as well as vegetable – is subjected to a relentlessly sustained barrage of destructive processes for so long that it is not allowed time to recover, it could break down, with catastrophic consequences. It is worth taking note of Joel Kovel’s evocative description of the phenomenon of life and of ecosystems in his remarkable book, The Enemy of Nature (2007, pp. 98-113). It is too long to quote here in its entirety, but here are some relevant excerpts which pertain to the theme I wish to address here:

The boundary between the living and the non-living is not sharp, which is to be expected if life is a potential form of being hatched by nature. Nature is formative, that is, it has the dynamic potential to generate particular nodes of existence; and life represents a way-station of its formativeness (p. 98)… Life manifests a kind of being that self-sustains and replicates – that propagates its own form, through the presencing of definite individuals along with the capacity of said individuals to reproduce. But nature is not only formative, it is also dissipative of form – indeed, were it not, form itself could not exist (p. 99)...

Here Kovel is alluding to the Laws of Thermodynamics, of which the First states that ‘matter and energy are conserved in physical systems’ (‘nothing comes of nothing’) and the Second reminds one that these are subject to ‘entropy’ (disorder): ‘…so long as neither energy nor matter is added to said system – that is, so long as the system is “closed” – then its entropy will rise with time.’ In other words, it would tend towards collapse. This is precisely what one is witnessing today, as I shall argue below. Another way of stating that life obtains in the tension field between these two inexorable laws is that (Kovel, 2007, p. 100):

…life stands against certain laws of the universe. Life must be . . . and life cannot remain. Poised between these poles, life must continually struggle for its existence; if it does not, it passes into death...

He quickly reminds one, however, that Darwin overemphasised the ‘struggle for survival,’ or rather that he did not amplify its meaning sufficiently (p. 101):

…the meaning of ‘struggle’ includes forms of cooperation as well as competition and predation, and indeed, the former would be more fundamental than the latter…

Kovel proceeds to articulate the link between living beings and ecosystems, which is particularly pertinent to the topic of this article, ‘the 11th hour’ (p. 102):

All living beings have internal and external relations of parts to wholes. This quality, that life must exist in relation to other life and to nature as a whole if it is to contend with the Second Law, defines the notion of ecosystem, and on a far deeper level than that of a mere collection of bodies. Ecosystems constitute places of ‘putting together.’ They are the sites where creatures interact in ways potentially conducive to their emergence and sustenance. Ecosystems are the loci of nature’s formativity, active ensembles where being comes into existence. Ecology in the larger sense is the discourse of such ensembles, and is built into the fabric of terrestrial life, from the infinitesimal microorganism to the ecosystems now being destabilized.

The miracle of life is evident from Kovel’s characterisation, above, although people whose only acquaintance with living nature is through the mediating function of television programmes, would probably find it hard to appreciate it fully regarding its generative as well as lethal splendour. Both of these are only really experientially accessible through immersing oneself in extensive wilderness sojourns. I recall a student who accompanied me and my partner on a long wilderness hike being in a state of shock after coming across a huge specimen of a very venomous snake on a forest path. Although the reptile did not pose a threat – it simply made off unhurriedly, while the awe-struck humans looked on – it took this young man some time to recover from what he had experienced as a ‘close encounter.’ In the wilderness one witnesses ecosystems in their concrete entanglement. These ecosystems are today at risk of disintegrating. How do we know this?

Some time ago already, commenting on a 2013 keynote address by Kovel in which he spoke about the ‘epoch of radical crisis’ in which we live (even then), I had reason to discuss one of the tell-tale, symptomatic phenomena as far as this looming ecological cataclysm goes. This was the threat – referred to by Kovel – of nicotinamide pesticides to the survival of honey bees. That was more than ten years ago, and now, again, the continued existence of the bees is at stake, but because of a different, even more lethal threat, to wit, chemtrails and climate- or geoengineering.

In an interview with Dane Wigington, lead researcher of Geoengineering Watch, on Clayton and Natali Morris’s alternative news website, Redacted, the news has surfaced that the fallout from ‘chemtrails’ across America has led to a situation where the number of bees has dwindled to alarmingly low levels (8 min. 40s into the video) – apparently around 65% of bee populations have been lost, which is put in a more worrying perspective when one learns that this is 65% of the 20% that remained of the number that predated the initial destruction of this ecologically important insect through the use of pesticides like nicotinamides. Judging by peer-reviewed studies, the main culprit that is affecting bees is ‘aluminum exposure,’ the effect of which on bees, said Wigington, is comparable to Alzheimer’s disease and dementia in humans – so much so that bees cannot even find their way back to the hive any longer. As he observed, this should be headline news everywhere, in light of its implications for the long-term survival of living species on planet Earth. Why is it not, and what hides behind the on-going practice of spraying dangerous chemicals over populated areas? I shall get back to this.

Wigington tied the information, alluded to above, to the effect that aluminium (aluminum), among other toxic substances sprayed over the continent and elsewhere – supposedly for weather-related reasons – has had on bee populations. Other substances scattered over the country from airplanes include ‘manufactured particles’ of polymer fibers, graphene, barium, strontium, manganese, mercury and cesium, all of which have a severely deleterious effect on the health of human and other living beings, according to Wigington, considering that between forty and sixty million tonnes of these rain down on living creatures in nano-particle form annually. In his words, it is ‘quite a plethora of toxic elements that we are sucking in with every breath’ – which can be linked to degenerative and neurological diseases – and MAHA means ‘nothing,’ unless this unabated poisoning is dealt with first. This is especially urgent given that, while all these elements are ‘toxic by themselves,’ when combined, they yield ‘synergistic toxicity.’ For example, if mercury is combined with aluminium (which is toxic to all living creatures), the combined toxicity escalates by as much as 10000%.

Wigington further pointed out that the consequences of this hitherto unchecked practice stretch much further than decimating bees, however. The very fabric of life-systems has been affected so badly that, increasingly, the roots of trees are no longer capable of anchoring them securely in the soil, with incidents of trees simply falling over when the wind blows being reported. Another manifestation of the degeneration of life-systems, which only people who frequent forests would notice, is the fact that forests no longer emit a characteristic smell, that of old leaves and fallen trees decomposing. The toxicity levels from aluminium and other chemicals in these are so severe that the entropic process of decay has been arrested. If this does not raise one’s concern about the future prospects of our, and other species, it is a moot question what would do so.

Honey bees comprise the proverbial canary in the coal mine, however. Why? A statement attributed to Albert Einstein – but allegedly apocryphal – ‘If the bee disappeared off the surface of the globe, then man would have only four years of life left,’ conveys the seriousness of the situation, insofar as the decline in numbers of this pollinating insect is symptomatic of the general state of ecosystems, not only in the US, but in several other areas of the globe, too. This is probably the case because chemtrails is a commonly perceived phenomenon in Europe and countries such as South Africa, and although so-called ‘fact-checkers’ have strenuously denied that these contain harmful substances – insisting that they are merely ‘contrails’ (caused by vapour condensation forming on the wing-tips of airplanes) – there is incontrovertible evidence (in addition to the Redacted video linked above) that the worst-case scenario is actually the case.

I said earlier that I would return to the question, raised by Clayton Morris in the video, above, why something that should ring alarm bells for every person who is aware of chemtrails criss-crossing our skies seems to leave most people unconcerned, and – perhaps more important – what the motivation of those behind their omni-presence could be. When Clayton noted aloud that people writing on their online chatgroup were suggesting that the toxic rain was a sign of a depopulation agenda, Wigington agreed, but reminded them of the complexity of this statement, in the sense that chemtrails and the climate- or geoengineering of flash floods, earthquakes and the like are part of a much more variegated depopulation agenda, which goes back decades, and which includes the covid injections.

Moreover, he reminded everyone that there are hundreds of biolabs in the world, where pathogens have been produced, and released for some time. In his opinion, though, climate- or geoengineering is the single most important lethal strategy among all those employed by the enemy of humankind, because it targets life-support systems as such, as evident in what was mentioned earlier concerning forests and trees. Add to this that stomata (the respiratory ports in crops and other plants) are shutting down, preventing the absorption of carbon dioxide and the release of oxygen (so that there is at present a noticeable decrease in oxygen levels), and that climate engineering is systematically (and intentionally) destroying the ozone layer – perceptible in the apparent increase in the heat of the sun – then it should be evident to any attentive observer that we are approaching ecosystem collapse. This gives credence to Wigington’s insistence that, unless MAHA, with Robert Kennedy Jr. at the helm, tackles this multi-pronged attack on all living beings on Earth, the ‘weather, chemical and biological warfare’ from which we cannot escape, will be the end of us.

Although it would require a new article to do justice to it, as a friend has reminded me, I should briefly add that the relentless ‘warfare’ discussed above is not all that one has to contend with today. As if that were not enough, the ever-increasing EMF (Electro-magnetic frequency) radiation surrounding us, together with electro-magnetic pollution – in the words of Jimmie Schwinn on The Commonsense Show (9 min. 03 sec. into video) – is:

…eating up our atmosphere…we’ve got the chemtrails putting all kinds of nastiness into our environment, into our air, it’s going into the rain, it’s going into the ground, it’s saturating this planet, right, the people and the planet, and then we have EMF radiation coming out of wi-fi, television, all the electrical stuff in your home, pretty much everything, everything…and the big problem, now 5G’s come out…you can see these towers going up everywhere…and they’re just multiplying…4G went to the bone marrow; 5G penetrates the blood, in the cells…and it shuts down the ATP channel in the cell, that brings in the…good nutrition and brings the waste out…it shuts it down completely, which kills the cell.

Needless to say, all of this is beyond disturbing. I know people who are aware of what’s happening, but shrug it off fatalistically, with one of them – a good friend of mine – flatly stating that we (the human species) deserve to be wiped out because we are a ‘cancer’ on the planet. While I am far from blind to the self-destructive character of Homo and Gyna sapiens – in fact, I have written on it several times – I believe that it is only one side to our complex profile, the side called Thanatos (the destructive death drive) by Freud. But there is another side too, namely Eros or the constructive life-drive, and while the death drive seems to have the upper hand at present, it is up to people like Wigington and those who support him to activate the former, engaging Thanatos as represented by the WEF and the WHO in battle. It is worth the effort, particularly if we keep in mind the many beautiful and good things worth rescuing, from nature in all her splendour to the joys of love and friendship, and the edifying experiences afforded by human culture in the guise of the arts and sciences.

Elaborating on the time following the emergence of Homo and Gyna sapiens some 150,000 to 180,000 years ago, Leonard Shlain, one of the most poetically and scientifically articulate authors I have had the privilege to read, sums this paradoxical state of affairs up in the following passage from his splendid book, Sex, Time and Power (Viking Books, 2003, p. 11-12):

Our ancestors would then bring about the greatest mass extinction of large animals since the dinosaurs abruptly disappeared sixty-five million years ago. Through their ever-burgeoning technological prowess, humans would plant crops, tend herds, invent writing, build the Parthenon, discover gunpowder, transform the ceiling in the Sistine Chapel, compose the Eroica Symphony, and eventually evolve into a biological force capable of influencing the very climate of the earth. Eve’s descendants have steadily accumulated the power to destroy each other in an unholy Armageddon and, like sleepwalkers, are shuffling toward a planetary ecological disaster. How could a slight, five-foot-tall, two-legged animal create such sublimity and yet wreak so much havoc in so minuscule an interval of earth’s history?

The book is an answer to the question framed above, and is thoroughly worth reading, if only to inspire the reader with the same creative spirit that animated Shlain when he wrote this, and his other, equally marvellous books. It is through creative endeavour that we shall defeat the enemies of life.