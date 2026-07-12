This hand painted protest art is by Dana O’Driscoll , you can learn more about her art and support her work at her website here: https://thedruidsgarden.com/artwork/ (These are just screenshots from the video above, she may provide high resolution scans of each individual painting at some point and I will update this post with those images so that those that want to display Dana’s art at the top of their page, with accreditation, as an indicator that your writing/art is not AI generated can do so.)

This article is an edited version of a blog originally published on Gavin Mounsey’s substack. Gavin is an author, activist, animist, voluntaryist and regenerative garden designer based in Canada. You can buy his book ’Recipes For Reciprocity : The Regenerative Way From Seed To Table’ either as a physical copy or ebook from his website.

There is a tidal wave of computer generated machine thinking diluting genuine creativity and original human expression on Substack right now. This mind numbing torrent of regurgitated words (digitally pilfered from past human works) that are recombined is dominating the feeds, gaming the algorithms and opportunistically preying upon those with short attention spans with clickbait, high impact (low quality) content.

The Dead Internet Theory has been confirmed my friends, so what now?

Those of us that still value real creative works that were made manifest by human beings developing their craft need to support each other otherwise many meaningful works could be drowned out in the noise and they may resign from their dream to share creative works and instead choose a corporate 9-5 to pay the bills. New writers with immense gifts to share with humanity are like germinating heirloom seeds that could provide nourishment for the soul of our human family if supported, yet they increasingly find themselves in the midst of a machine monoculture of fast growing GMO seeds, sucking up all the nutrients from under and around them, choking out the sunlight and making it hard for them to grow.

I want to offer a space where we can clearly perceive genuine human heartbeats behind creative works in the midst of this storm of machine generated noise.

This list is about providing a space for the light to shine down on those carrying their unique creative gifts forward in earnest, honing their craft without cutting corners and hopefully, offering a way for those that are able to support your works so you can grow and thrive despite the GMO (Generated Machine Output) publications growing at alarming rates all around us.

Thus, as I said in this note, If you are a writer on Substack that does not use generative A.I. for writing drop a comment so others that value genuine undiluted human writing can support your work.

Please share, cross-post and get this out into your non-substack networks in what ever way works so that those that want to support original human creativity and writing will know where to look

(FYI - In the context of what I am talking about with generative A.I. assisted writing here, I am not talking about spell check, nor voice to text or vise versa, I am talking generating whole paragraphs and articles with prompts then editing).

As promised, I stated in a note that if I could not find an existing list of good publications on here that do not use ChatGPT and other generative AI slop factories to write, I would compile one myself.

These people made their own declaration that they do not use generative A.I. for their creative works and/or nominated non-AI dependent creators they know. I did not go and vet each individual as I trust those that cared enough to engage to be honest.

Please support original human thoughts and creativity by checking out these writers and creators and sharing this post. Substack Taglines/publication bio and or brief description of the non-AI dependent creators works shared after their name/publication title. If you are tagged here and want something brief added after your name to describe your work, send me a private message or email (at recipesforreciprocity@proton.me).

Non-”A.I.” (LLM) Dependent Writers and Creators List -

Please support original human thoughts and creativity by checking out these writers and creators and sharing this post. My sharing the Substack Pages listed below does not necessarily mean I agree with what they publish, only that they have declared they do not use generative A.I. for writing. If you are tagged here and want something brief added after your name to describe your work, send me a private message or email (at recipesforreciprocity@proton.me).

- Dana Driscoll (Her website The Druids Garden offers spiritual journeys in tending the living earth, permaculture, and nature-inspired arts.)

- The Corbett Report (Award-winning investigative journalist, James Corbett founded The Corbett Report website in 2007 as an outlet for independent political and societal analysis.)

- Margaret Anna Alice (Examining media narratives, propaganda, mass control, politics, psychology, history, philosophy, language, film, art, music, literature, culture, and health with a focus on COVID to unmask totalitarianism and awaken the sleeping before tyranny triumphs. )

- Edward Slavsquat (“Writing about Russia.” He uses wit and humor to deliver important truths on a range of other topics as well.)

- Rowen White (Indigenous seed-keeper and storyteller; listening to the land, writing and weaving beauty to seed a radically creative and liberatory future.)

- Unshadowed (IAF) (Formerly known as Ice Age Farmer. “Don’t fight the shadow. integrate it.” Offering presentations such as “Regenerative Reality: Permaculture From Soil to Soul“ at The People’s Reset (aka Greater Reset) Conference.)

- Mishelle Shepard (Her website Kensho Homestead offers excellent resources and hilarious memes. Mishelle is a writer, gardener, teacher and chronic student.)

- Whitney Webb (Whitney Webb has been a professional writer, researcher and journalist since 2016. She has written for several websites and, from 2017 to 2020, was a staff writer and senior investigative reporter for Mint Press News. She is contributing editor of Unlimited Hangout and author of the book One Nation Under Blackmail.)

- MellowKat (“Grow your own food. Invest in your home & community. Stop giving money to the corporate whores & fake philanthropists. No one is coming to save you. Get up.” https://www.bitchute.com/channel/mellowkat/)

- Iain Davis (Independent investigative journalist, author and blogger from the UK. “Check me out at https://iaindavis.com. Find me at UnlimitedHangout, Geopolitics and Empire, the OffGuardian and elsewhere.”)

- Cram Brook Publishing (Original poetry and faerie tales with recorded readings, as well as original and traditional music for the whole family. “Cram Brook Publishing offers storytelling steeped in natural imagery and ethical pondering, in observance of the intertwining of natural and mystical phenomenon.”)

- Mary Poindexter McLaughlin (“Offering words to open hearts and minds at this critical time.” Author of a bunch of plays and poems, and Co-Writer of Tantra Yoga: Journey to Unbreakable Wholeness.)

- Derrick Broze (Journalist, author, documentary film maker, public speaker, and activist. He is the founder of The Conscious Resistance Network and author of How to Opt-Out of the Technocratic State.)

- Fiona (“Biophilic by design. Witch by birth. Wild foods forager, medicine maker, artist and poet, living an unglamorous off-grid life in a persistently green and soggy corner of the PNW. Furtively feral.”)

- Gabriel (Author of Libre Solutions Network. “Interested in building a better digital future and also documenting my weight loss journey. Pray for peace, always.” )

- Tessa Lena (She Fights Robots substack.)

- Take Back Our Tech (“Let’s use tech that doesn’t use us. We’re an educational movement and community, raising awareness on privacy and sharing solutions in many areas. Desktop, web, mobile, hardware, communications, and much more!”)

- Key’s Keys (“I am a writer, artist, and spiritual guide who writes for those that feel lost, to remind them of their inherent worthiness,and to remind myself, and others, that we are not broken, to always, in all ways- choose Love.”)

- Noel Spangler (“I am the writer and founder of New World Humor, a publication dedicated to satirizing the New World Order. My work has also appeared in Slackjaw, Weekly Humorist, Points in Case, and other online publications.”)

- Max Wilbert (Third-generation political dissident. He fights for the natural world.)

- Vera Sharav (Holocaust survivor, human rights activist, author and filmmaker. She founded the Alliance for Human Research Protection (AHRP), a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. She is about to publish a book that I look forward to reading.)

- Frances Leader (British female activist, 73, geo-political writer, banned from most social media, writing exclusively on Substack. She is opposed to tyranny, totalitarianism and technocracy.)

- Collapse Life (Focuses on the challenges and triumphs of surviving and thriving in our turbulent world. Publishes a weekly bulletin on Sunday, called “Notes from the edge of civilization.” Hosts a podcast featuring a different guest each and every Saturday.)

- David B Lauterwasser (“Just a Human Animal who loves his Natural Habitat.”)

- Visceral Adventure (Adventure Architect. Art Alchemist. Parent. Traveler. “Conspiracy Theorist. Woo-woo seeker. Label Avoider.”)

- Moss Wayfinder (Author of Rebirth of Reindigenized Relations, a “True man trying to escape the Truman show”.)

- The Sioux Chef by Sean Sherman ( Oglala Lakota, Founder of: The Sioux Chef / NATIFS.org / Owamni / Indigenous Food Lab / Tatanka Truck. Author of Turtle Island)

- Sarah Kendzior (Author of They Knew, Hiding in Plain Sight, the View From Flyover Country and The Last American Road Trip.)

- Isadora Raven (“I’m a reading nerd, art enthusiast, and writer living in rural north Florida.” )

- Jen Downey (“Practicing skepticism as best I can. Anti-ideology & pro knowledge development process. Author, The Ninja Librarians books.”)

- Alicen Lenora Grey ( Writer. Sonic Artist. Professor of Symbology. Lover of light. )

- Liz Reitzig (Raw milk mama, food-and-farming policy analyst, entrepreneur, permaculture gardener, and teacher. “I love making food for people.”)

- Betsy Barnum (She writes a Substack called This Changes Everything in which she comments on the importance of knowing that viruses don’t exist, bacteria don’t cause disease, and contagion is a myth.)

- Kimberly Steele (Midwestern American who writes about pragmatic occultism, mass psychology, and self-realization. Her book Sacred Homemaking: A Magical Approach to Tidying hits shelves in Spring 2026.)

- Mycological Memories (A project highlighting the cultural, ecological, and mythological roles fungi play across the world. “Acting as both collector and curator, I aim to document and preserve untold stories of fungi, blending narrative storytelling with factual insights.” )

- Geri White (“I am a Certified Holistic Equine Hoof Care Practitioner with a Equine Sciences Degree and have 3 Natural Hoof Care Certifications from the ESA, AHA and PHCP. I currently serve as a Field Instructor and Mentor.”)

- Anciana Sage (“My writings are the tinder, in rekindling the sacred embers of ancient wisdom.”)

- Tereza Coraggio (Author of How to Dismantle an Empire and Third Paradigm on Substack, YT & Rumble. “A mother’s pov on global economics, geopolitics, world war truth, scriptural analysis, psyops, socio-spirituality, metaphysics, sexual dynamics & community sovereignty.”)

- Kent Peterson (“A retired car-free guy who lives in Superior, Wisconsin. I type one page a day (sometimes a bit more) and I try to make it interesting.”)

- Ea Himmelbjerg 🌿 (Danish, lived around the world, poet, journalist, cat lover, therapist. )

- Patricia Burke (News curator for those on the front lines, at Patricia’s Substack for Safe Tech International and Smart Meter Science. She works her tail off collating news about EMF/RF.)

- Robin Motzer (Focused on shifting paradigms, increasing collaboration and reducing harm for humans, nature and animals, and connecting people with nature to Make World Soul (Anima Mundi) Healthy Again. Writes about the art and science of health and self-mastery. Robin is also an author of Wildlands, which does a lot of advocating on the local and State level, for animals, nature and humans.)

- Alissa Bonnell (Alissa is from the Pacific Northwest with ancestral roots that extend to northern Scandinavia and the British Isles. She loves wandering the landscape, foraging wild food and medicine, feasting with friends and family, and being a village auntie.)

- Jae Bee (“Ocean Groupie 🌊 Mountain Admirer🏔Tree Hugger 🌲 Moon Lover 🌝 Solar powered ☀️ Human Being listening to my ❤️, gut, and brain. Here to tell my story and listen to your story… Red nor blue, for team humanity!”)

- Kinder World 🇺🇸 (Reports on animal rights, animal welfare, artwork, health, plant based, tech, Cellular Agriculture, ecology, wildlife, sustainability, pandemics and related news.)

- Leia’s Blaster (“Poems at the end of the world. Indigenous land defender, writing poetry for a revolution where we end settler colonialism for all.”)

- weedom1 (“An escapee from industrial health care is lost in the weeds of midwestern flyover country, finding an abundance of plants which are useful as food and medicine.”)

- Elizabeth (“Student of human behaviour, including my own. I write slice-of-life stories and share information. I am a dual citizen of Canada and Ireland. Traditional Cradle Catholic.”)

- Bea Sharpe (Neurodivergent teacher, writer and gardener.)

- Priya (Physician, activist, basic human. “I write on substack. Where my ADHD runs wild and free and my opinions are unfiltered! And I am unapologetically and authentically ME!” https://doctorsagainstgenocide.org/)

- Burhinus (“Old geezer loving nature. Mainly birds and boots having set a target of seeing 200 species of birds in the UK each year and a target for walking / hiking 1,000 miles in the year.”)

- Helge (“I am a multimedia performance artist, author, ex educator, fashion designer, upholsterer, painter, DJ (alternative), anarchist and non conformist.”)

- Pris (Mandala Artist and Poet)

- Strength For the Journey (Aspiring writer, gardener, foodie, and crafter.)

- Justin Ward 🌲 (bloodandpine) (Nature ᴡorshipper, social worker, writer. “All words and images are my own. I believe inraw human expression.”)

- Andrew Welch (Respected speaker, writer, and self-taught ecological economist.)

- skyra (“Literature Corner- quotes, poems from the classics: Medicine Corner- plant profiles, herbs: Gardening Corner- permaculture techniques, plants: Creative Corner- my art, poems, my creations.”)

- Abby Payne (A nurse, poet, and storytelling guide. “I help soulful humans slow down, find calm, and live fully in presence.”)

- Kay (Actor, director, poet.. and now, author. “Working on a novel, so soon may want to reach my readers here and listeners, too, since I’m a voice artist, too, and I’ll read it myself. No AI voices, either, please!!”)

- Christopher Cook (Voluntaryism. Human rights. Philosophy.)

- Luisa Perkins (“Novelist, cookbook author, wife, mom, corgi owner.”)

- Heather Martel (“I am a writer of historical sci fi and creative nonfiction, a novice Druid, a tarot reader, as well as an academic historian of sixteenth-century colonialism, climate science, and a queer Atlantic occult.”)

- Dave Wise (Neoteric Wood Art) (“Seeing the simple beauty in life, nature, and relics of the past. Regenerative art, off-beat humor, crafts, and some music. Friendship await all who enter here. neotericwoodart.com”)

- Christin Ritz (A practitioner of non-credo macrobiotics writing about the cycle of change through the lens of the changing seasons, the energetics of food, nine star ki, health, happiness. and truth.)

- Erin O’Regan White (A writer’s catalogue of the native wildflowers of Montana.)

- Martin Agius (“Reclusive writer born in London, sometimes sighted in San Francisco gazing longingly at the doors of the old Plush Room on Sutter Street. A Drain of Pale is an original Victorian Sensation novel in weekly installments.”)

- Tessa Halbrehder (“Minnesota-born & raised. Staten Island life for a long while now. Old dogs can learn new trix.”)

- Karen Hartman (“An award-winning playwright (me) mines ancient dramatic principles and a range of current wisdom to expand creativity, capacity, and freedom in the face of real-life human drama (a.k.a. yours). More on me here: www.karenhartman.org )

- 🧿Merveye (“My mission is to turn seeing into art and healing 🧿 Old soul • tarot & oracle • spirituality • rebelution • memeology • fuck the system • mental health • social worker.”)

- John Gonter (Writes about wild and local foods, the outdoors and the connection between. )

- The Word Herder (Jaan Carter, The Word Herder. “Random analysis, opinion, and canine humor, woofing, scratching, and digging hoooooooles. And sometimes leaving protest in the Oligarchy’s shoes.”)

- Jonathan Foster (Fiction and creative non-fiction writer. “A fearless explorer of the human condition. Wordsmith and forest walker.”)

- Jody MacPherson (“She/her, born at 319 ppm, started as a journalist, went to the dark side (PR), left fossil fuels because of the environment, dabbled in politics, went to government for a decade but returned to journalism.”)

- Natalie Viglione (“Writing for souls reclaiming coherence ⚜️ CHRIST-allized cells through mineral alchemy + vibrational attunement. Ancient druid grove rebuilding on our land One Song Grove & holding reverence for the beauty of Eternal Living Source in Living Form.”)

- Sandy K (Non-Materialist PhD scientist in ecology & entomology; artist, Reiki Master, yoga practitioner, meditator, astrologer, Certified Bio-Well practitioner, and other non-local skills.)

- Calvin Perrins (“Here to help uncage minds by educating on the subject of natural law and how the English Common Law Constitution is self governance in alignment with natural law.”)

- Doreen Agostino: (Seniorpreneur, Author, Radio Host, Editor, Life Coach, In-formation synthesizer.)

- Lieze Boshoff, M.Sc (HCN) (“The Conscious Scientist • Author & Independent Researcher • Exploring anomalous perception, metaphysics, and the nature of reality in a consciousness-first cosmos through the lens of science and philosophy.”)

- DJ (“Writing about my faith. 🧐 Building THRY Internet Research Platform. 📈 Solomon Investment Research Technology 📚 Books 🎛️ DJing.”)

- Adam Lane (“Free-range autodidact, Rebel Philosopher, psychonaut, and student of Cognitive Jujitsu. Defending your right to own your own mind. Devoted to Intellectual Honesty.” https://linktr.ee/AdamSTI)

- ahjuma (Woodland Aesthetics substack.)

- Natasha Clarke (“I have a home in the Pacific Northwest where I practice herbal medicine while keeping my hands busy making works of art. To see what I create https://www.mavenworkstudio.com/drums.”)

- Mind of Matt (“I’m a writer, crafter, and constant ponderer.”)

- Amanda Rouse (Works with language, images, movement, and voice. Her writing is informed by expanding perspectives and healing with body.)

- rocknrollsailor (Outspoken contemporary beatpoet, performer, audiovisual creative, contemporary animist.)

- Isa Kara (“My life is a journey of Sophianic Sacred Feminine remembering, sometimes I weave that into words, and sometimes I just write the musings of a menopausal bog witch.”)

- Ann Phelps (Herbalist, foodie, and a bit of a mystic.)

- Josie Beug, DVM, CVA (A veterinarian not bought off by Big Pharma or Big Pet Food. “I use acupuncture, herbs & food to help my patients live a healthy, long life! I love to teach people how to reconnect with their pet’s natural healing abilities and with nature itself.”)

- Sanity Jane (“I connect Sane humans out here in the Mild Wild West and far beyond, as well as provide a plethora of useful services, including in-person events and much more.”)

- Leigh Shefford (“Writer writing about his writings. I intend to do a sort of behind the scenes and look into my inner workings, there’ll also be an occasional short story or snippet thrown in too.”)

- Charlotte Pendragon (“Here to take her audience along on a magical journey.”)

- The Last American Vagabond (The Official Substack for Ryan Cristián and The Last American Vagabond.)

- Abena Offeh-Gyimah (“I am documenting and preserving indigenous seeds, foods, plants, medicine, and restoring connections to cultural heritage, traditional foodways, and ancestral knowledge.”)

- Etienne de la Boetie2 (Voluntaryist author who exposes inter-generational organized crime’s control of the “government,” media, and academia. Author of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed! and To See the Cage is to Leave It.)

- Kelpie Wilson (Mechanical engineer, homesteader, biochar consultant, and author of The Biochar Handbook. She also manufactures and sells the super deluxe Ring of Fire Biochar Kiln for those who want to make massive amounts of biochar.)

- Mark Alexander (Graduate of the California Institute of Useless Technology. Former resident of SillyCon Valley for 53 years. “Current resident of the Vermont Home for the Visually Unpleasant.”)

- El Mal De Nuestro Tiempo (“Escribo sobre crimen organizado y desinformación. La miga está en las notas de página.”)

- Reneé Davis (Wife mum of three resisting dystopia, home educator. “100% Natural and zero medication or medical interventions since 2007.”)

- Sadie Dearing (Mermaid & textile artist casting spells with my hands by the sea.)

- Hart Hagan (Environmental reporter. “I promote an ecological approach to farming, forestry and landscaping as the PRIMARY strategy for addressing climate change, not an afterthought. I create webinars, courses and online communities.”)

- Lucy Grabe-Watson (Founder of Ancient Woodlands UK. Advocacy, ecology, and creative documentation. Substack companion to Dear Yggdrasil and other seasonal projects.)

- Veronika Bond (Author of Synchronosophy: A Rough Guide to the Feral Side of Life and Wordkeeper of the wildwordwoods of Symbiopædia ~ a biotope to protect and nurture a new language for the Symbiocene.)

- Ella (Retired cross-border New York attorney now living in Canada. Heartsick American and proud Canadian, fighting to keep democracy, human rights and multilateral problem solving alive with curiosity and kindness.)

- Barbara Sinclair (“If you ask me, “what do you do?” the answer might change from one day to the next. I’m a Sagittarian, and we really don’t like that question. :) I write, make art, and help people heal. Nature is the best medicine of all.”)

- Dwina Murphy-Gibb (Irish/ Ulster/Author, artist, poet and playwright. “My teachings and studies are rooted in ancient alphabets, Vedas, Ogham, Divine Poetry. I meditate and research spiritual Truth.”)

- Paul Schloss (Writer. Author of Outside the Castle. “The Castle can mean many things. Think of Kafka, bureaucracy, Borges, the System, this Machine. For you it may be a faith, a philosophy; the world you have made. And me...I have stepped out of the Castle.”)

- Keala Kelly (Author of The Native Truth, which offers bite-sized thoughts and knowledge about Indigenous peoples’ cultures and resistance to colonization. “I am an independent Native Hawaiian journalist, filmmaker, editor, columnist, podcaster, activist and media strategist.”)

- M Ljin (“Permaculture, ecoculture, wild harvesting & more! Dedicated to only human (and wild being!) content & illustration.”)

- Nina Newington (“Writer, forest protector, gardener, living on the North Mountain in Kespukwitk, first of the 7 traditional districts of Mi’kma’ki. Lichen lover who camps for long periods on logging roads to protect old forests in southwest Nova Scotia.”)

- Jayne Evans (“I am passionate about Homeopathy, good food and gardening. I’ve been involved in the natural health world for over 30 years now.”)

- Mariana Goycoechea (“A teacher, vehemently against AI.”)

- Jane Stoll (Artist/writer/gardener. White Bear medicine Red Road for 40 years.)

- A Declining Democracy (“San Francisco citizen. Commentary on a failing America”.)

- Stephen Scheffler (An artist using painting and photography. https://stephenschefflerfinearts.com/)

- Bill Trzeciak (Retired librarian, actor, writer, teacher.)

- David Kane (“Author of Drippy Trippy Doom and other Weird writings.”)

- Ronlyn Domingue (“I write about deep, sensitive people in strange, transformative circumstances. Author of four novels. Intuitive developmental editor. Crone.”)

- V. N. Alexander (A philosopher of science and a novelist. Her dark comic 9/11 novel, Locus Amoenus and a novel about euthanasia and human agency, Naked Singularity, are now available as audiobooks on all platforms.)

- Biff Thuringer (Novelist. Publisher. Investigative Journalist. Closet Philosopher. Old School Jazz/Rock Funkster. “Heading off extinction, one screed at a time.”)

- Marc Johnson (Ron Paul Delegate, 2012 / Ron Paul voter 1988 / Tennessee Patriot / Grandfather.)

- The Cunning Farmer (“Natural farmer, and esoteric enthusiast. My trade is farming and my passions are the magic and astrology of the Hermetic, medieval and Renaissance traditions, folk magic, herbal and energy healing, my earth goddess wife and my two free range sons.”)

- A. Razor (“Writer of sorts, photographer and publisher and editor at Punk Hostage Press.”)

- Erin Solaro (Citizen and writer.)

- Gregory Pettys (A father, husband and recovering academic turned organic farmer/seed saver living communally in an eco-village in Northern Thailand dedicated to self-sufficiency. A cross pollinator of culture exploring how best to raise children in uncertain times. Author of the publication titled “Hiræth: Post-Activism in the Anthropocene”.)

- Sara (Writes about the economy and markets with a splash of midlife feminist fury. Subscribe for weekly newsletters and monthly research-driven essays. “I consume facts and data, then tell stories to my readers about what is happening and what it means. My perspective and experience are more valuable tools for this work than what a model could generate by regurgitating past works. My work with clients and on my fiction project is the same.”)

- Paul Cudenec (Deeply dissident journalist and author whose work also appears on the Winter Oak and Organic Radicals sites.)

- Amanda Ianthe (Artist/Writer- Creator of Peaceful Return, a resistance movement to reclaim democracy in the age of Big Tech. Advocating for a Digital Exodus. Also writing at Imagine the News (satire) and Drawn to Life (art & reflection).)

- ArtemisForestFairy (Former Musician/Artist/Poet. “Still trying new things. Always Creative, Curious, and Thoughtful. Very Unexpected, by most people’s reckoning....So I’m told.”)

- Michael McConaha (“I write essays, memoir, and poetry with my own head and will publish more frequently here and on paper as I transition away from systems of oppression.”)

- Lloyd Alter (Teaches sustainable design at Toronto Metropolitan University. Author of “Living the 1.5 degree Lifestyle” and “The Story of Upfront Carbon.”)

- Peter Kalmus (Climate scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. Arrested for climate civil disobedience. Speaking on my own behalf. )

- Charles Foster Kane (“The newspaper of record for the New World Order. We are the Special Ones.” Excellent satirical observations of the oligarchy.)

- Kira Thomsen-Cheek (Author of Climate Revolution Now, “Asking did not work. Voting did not work. Marching did not work. Emissions are going up.”)

- Sarah Rose Nordgren (Poet, writer, teacher, and Director of the School for Living Futures. Her most recent book, Feathers: A Bird Hat Wearer’s Journal, is out in February 2024 from Essay Press.)

- Brian Walter (“Writer and a teacher. Reedie ‘88. I don’t take naps; they take me.”)

- Juniper (“I’m a ritualist, soul-healer, and teacher of animism and alchemy. I have a botanical perfumery & share teachings and resources on sacred aromatics and spiritual alchemy. Read on, wild ones.”)

- Margaret Wappler (Author of Neon Green (2016), and A Good Bad Boy:Luke Perry and How A Generation Grew Up, out in paperback March 2025.)

- T Sebastian (Author of: “If You Have Buttons, You’re A Robot” Emotional Integration Coach for Emotional Maturity. “I Expose the Lizard Brain in Politics, Religion & Society.”)

- ASLWrite Fan (I like to write things using ASLWrite, a sub-orthography of SLWrite. I’m not an expert in any way shape or form. Much of this is experimental.)

- Julia Hubbel (“Adventure athlete. Disabled veteran. Attitude is everything, doing the work gets us there. Without community we are nothing. Do what others don’t, can’t or won’t.”)

- JoshuaRayJongema.com (“Canadian-born American. Moved to Seattle from BC, Canada when he was 25, and served in the US Army National Guard as a Mechanic for 6 years and studied nanotechnology at North Seattle College for 3 years.”)

- The Drift (“Raising an eyebrow at the ongoing madness. Z28.310 status. Natural messy human irrational scribblings. All mistakes my own.”)

- Ashley Adamant (“Forager, Homesteader, and Historical Food Preservation Nerd”.)

- Kelsey (she/they) (Queer ecopsychologist, poet, threshold guide. Taught by the earth. Her substack, queeringnature, contains reflections, in both poetry and prose, on the intersections of nature, systems of oppression, and rites of passage though a queer lens.)

- James Governale (“I’m a holistic health coach & writer from Brooklyn, NY. I’m the creator of High Heart Wellness assisting others to reach desired health & lifestyle goals.”)

- Ray Horvath (PhDs in Linguistics and in Communication. Independent, unfunded research of AI-human communication. 47 years of professional and creative publications. 14 years of working with MDs. Has been a factory worker and a professor in the US and abroad)

- Cole Haddon (Screenwriter (creator, NBC/Sky’s Dracula). Novelist (Psalms for The End of the World) | Host of 5am Storytalk podcast. “Storytelling craft deep dives, emphasis on film/TV, in between trying to make sense of the 21st century through the lens of art.”)

- Geopolitics & Empire (Guerrilla podcast run by dissident academic Hrvoje Morić.)

- GrrlScientist (PhD ornithology UW, parrot researcher, SciComm journalist & writer. Currently: Forbes. Formerly: The Guardian. Formerly: AMNH & Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center. Microbiologist. Bookworm & recluse. Atheist & Vegan https://linktr.ee/grrlscientist)

- Julie Dee (“UK piss-taking, nature-loving, inappropriate AF lone wolf. My Substack - nicheless mag of sweary rants, 3am musings, stories & poems.”)

- your weirdo friend (Community college prof, podcaster, writer and mass-cooperation strategist. Spirited by the ghost of samuel langhorne clemens. Unwaveringly invested in the common muppet. Lover of democracy. Weird aficionado.)

(FYI: the person above with the substack titled “your weirdo friend” has now blocked me because I posted this and she believes injecting children with an experimental genetic mRNA concoction (that has been known to cause myocarditis and is manufactured by a corporation with a repeat felony track record of fraud) is a good idea. She did not like that I questioned “trusting the science”. Well I will not stoop to her level, and she will remain on this list despite her dodgy behavior.)

- Ācārya Malcolm Smith (Author, translator, Buddhist teacher. Inhabitant of a big blue marble that is in deep shit.)

- Amy Stonestrom (Writer and owner of Stonestrom Design.)

- Peter Wiggins (Retired engineer. “Interested in science, engineering, woodworking and photography. Passionate about freedom and free choice!”)

- Margi Prideaux, PhD (Author, and now radical #climatecrisis activist. Retired international environmental law negotiator. PhD. Lived and lost in the 2020 climate-driven wildfires. Seeing the world now through the lens of my collapse aware market garden.)

- Iz Lobos (“Publishing poetry and some creative non-fiction and political essays in the future.”)

- Carrie Eldridge (“Mixed media artist, sewist and designer, trying to stay sane in these dark times”.)

- Kalle Pihlajasaari (“Vitamin-D3 advocate.”)

- The Thing She Didn’t Know (Writer, publisher of the novel, “The Thing She Didn’t Know”.)

- LaNita Jones (“Annotated poem, The Song of Un: Illustrated with Digital Art. Metal Artist. Copper Artist. Printmaking. Photojournalism: Macondo Prospect. Solar Plate Lithography. Computer Aided Drafting and Conceptual Design. I am a firm believer in the Third Amendment. My ancestors quarried limestone block for a seminary in Florissant. I would like to have the property back. Think it would be a nice idea.”)

- Karrie Higgins (“UDHD, professionally diagnosed DID system, artist, writer, former English & writing professor, two times Best American Essays notables, Schiff Award for Prose, 2021 NEA & Iowa Arts Council Grantee/stuck in Iowa, missing my beloved Oregon & Utah”.)

- Debora Iyall (Cowlitz tribal elder, 20th Century artist, poet, post punk singer and lyricist from Romeo Void. 21st Century art educator, singer and memoirist.)

- Kari Bentley-Quinn (“Snarky but sensitive X-ennial navigating life as a newly-diagnosed neurodivergent human. I am an award-winning playwright, as well as an essayist, watercolor artist, and theater producer. Proud resident of Queens, NYC.”)

- Richard Seager (“Small business focus. Democracy, terrain theory, transport, equity. I don’t believe in viruses or pandemics. Your health is your business. The profile picture is my ode to my beautiful but estranged wife.”)

- Alexandra Danila (“Come for the colorful drawings, stay for the fiction, book reviews and photo essays. Failed writer, fanciful reader, thinker of useless thoughts, teacher of English.”)

- Lee Sumner Irwin ( Positive aging advocate. Global retreat leader. Grandmother. Lover of crystals and dark chocolate. Award-winning author ~ Radiant Wise Woman: Breaking Free from the Myths of Menopause and Aging Awakening her wild heart.)

- Brett Scott (“I help you to understand the politics of capitalism, money and tech”.)

- Rusere Shoniwa (Writes at

about the dystopian reality we’re living in and to promote the Great FREEset.)

- Helen (Examines the insanity of local government Net Zero-based transport policy and author of Casting Nasturtiums, a Permaculture-based exploration of what on earth is going on.)

- Benjamin Conine (“Person against psychotronic/EMF based weapons.”)

- Samantha (Mama, writer and lover of the natural world living in devotion to plants and their wisdom. Musings on wild food/medicine/crafts, reciprocity with the land and honouring the seasons. Originally from Scotland but now homesteading in Central Portugal.)

- Jessica Groenendijk (Writer, former wildlife conservationist, keen nature photographer, and novice rewilder. “Water is my element; shorelines are my habitat. My family, Nature, and seeing people enjoying Nature are my greatest passions.”)

- anabelv.3 (Lead writer for a conservation nonprofit.)

- Laura the Bruce (“Many moons ago I began to realize that this reality is incoherent. For a while, this realization depressed the hell out of me. I have decided to get even. If we’re going to be stuck in this Matrix, I say we reload it to our liking. I write from pure emotion, opinion, and life experience.”)

- Louise Southerden (Award-winning Australian travel writer and author who lives in a tiny house and is quietly passionate about simple, sustainable living.)

- Leigh Shefford (“Writer writing about his writings. I intend to do a sort of behind the scenes and look into my inner workings, there’ll also be an occasional short story or snippet thrown in to.”)

- Charles Foster Kane aka Seamus O’Laoi (Author of Tales From The Lockdown and the Substack publication “The Globalist Gazette” which is described as “The newspaper of record for the New World Order. We are the Special Ones.” Offers illuminating satirical commentary on the nature of the global oligarchy and its attitude towards everyday non-yacht owning human beings.)

- Teresa D Hill, PhD (Independent Epidemiologist. Recovery Guild Substack.)

- Maria (Heart poetry and spiritual reflections.)

- Ruth Gaskovski ( Swiss polyglot, homeschool mother of three, loves especially long classic novels. Leading the analog renaissance in family, education, and daily life in the Machine Age. Bylines in First Things, Inkwell, The Rabbit Room, Doomer Optimism Keynote.)

- Deborah Jeanne Weitzman (Musician, writer, and teacher. “I help creatives find their voice and courage. My novel, The Sinking of the Leonardo da Vinci, is out now on all platforms: https://tinyurl.com/DJW-Amazon. My new novel out in the world called. The Sinking of the Leonardo da Vinci -Has absolutely not one drop of AI. All of it was written by me and edited and Improve by many real editors!”)

- JaneeB (“Human artist, I never have nor will I ever use AI. AI is a criminal enterprise that scraped and stole my work from my website, two years ago.”)

- Bergamotte (Reader of research, critical thinker, artist. Driven to try to help others.)

- Thad Zajac (Angst-filled Xennial documenting the slow death of American democracy.)

- Shahid Buttar (“I work as a constitutional and civil rights lawyer, DJ, MC, poet, and outdoor adventure guide. Come snowboarding with me!”)

- Gigi (“Free spirit girlie with a penchant for wandering and wondering, writer and artist.”)

- Torna Braggison (Folkish Asatruar, writer, gothi and skald.)

- Rachael Sage (“Artist. Writer. Poet. Dreamer. Gen X person. 2nd-place-winning playwright. Lots of emotions. All thoughts, words, and em dashes are my own.”)

- Ruth Zakarin (“Gun violence prevention activist, trauma clinician, slow runner, cat lady, and knitter. Views expressed here are my own.”)

- Summit Treya ( “The road less taken: decades of tech, spirituality and liberal feminism.”)

- Leaf Rhetoric (“Another late comer to Reality who won’t be ready when it takes back control. Here for the therapeutic benefits of screaming lots of commas into the void. Sponsored by Ramford, Substack’s most trusted brand of fictional greenwashed pickups & SUVs.”)

- Lindsay Hounslow (Light) (“I share to nurture spiritual & ecological health within our web of life. My love for plants was cultivated during a decade as a naturalist. I am a yogi, herbalist, mama, gardener, and college faculty member teaching about plant medicines.”)

- Ramona McCloskey (“Author of Stone, Soil & Soul , Anarchist, animist, artist, ecocentric writer on north coast Ireland. Neurodivergent. Decolonising. Uncivilised. Swapped archaeology for agroecology.”)

- Jimmy Billings (Author of Gaelic Re-existence. Anarchist writer in Ireland exploring decolonization and cultural re-connection to the Land. Towards worlds founded on care and autonomy.)

- Parallel Mike (Organic farmer, investor and host of both the Parallel Systems Broadcast & Parallel Mike Podcast. Private coach for investors and people seeking to learn the art of wealth preservation.)

- and last but not least, yours truly! (Gavin Mounsey) :) (I am currently enrolled in a lifetime apprenticeship to nature. Author, Activist, Animist, Voluntaryist and Regenerative Garden Designer.)

If you would like to support my work through buying a copy of my first published book (Recipes For Reciprocity : The Regenerative Way From Seed To Table) you can do so here.

You can also learn more about the next book I am writing (and sharing full chapters as I write them) published as articles here on Substack via this link.

(If you want to be added to this list or suggest someone I should add, drop a comment below).

For pertinent articles on this subject and some supplimentary lists of Authors opposed to computer generated writing (passed off as being authored by humans):

“Are AI Companies Ripping Off Writers? Canadian Authors Speak Out”

“Authors petition publishers to curtail their use of AI”

Against AI: An Open Letter From Writers to Publishers : “We want our publishers to stand with us. To make a pledge that they will never release books that were created by machines.”

“Authors fear they have little defence against AI impersonators : Jane Friedman discovered that Amazon was selling five books under her name that she hadn’t written, but rather seemed to be AI-generated impersonations.”