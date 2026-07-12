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JOHN SPRITZLER's avatar
JOHN SPRITZLER
3d

I never use AI for my writing, on Substack or my website at PDRBoston.org. I am very happy to see there are lots of similar writers listed here.

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Rob Kay's avatar
Rob Kay
4h

I don't normally use AI on my substack. The reason is that I try and keep my posts really short and to the point anyway and it doesn't take me long to dictate. I use a voice-to-text generator anyway but certainly I don't have a particular objection to AI.

It seems to me that the prejudice against AI is mostly irrational because my head is full of literally millions of pages I've read over the years, full of millions of images I've seen over the years, of millions of experiences, feelings, and so on. My brain is not that dissimilar from my AI. It's able to draw on all this stuff and come up with some reasonable writing and therefore I don't despise my AI when I do use it at all. And if your AI writing is boring then frankly you're boring. If you throw in lots and lots of interesting ideas to your AI then often you'll come up with quite an interesting story as a result of it. AI is just like the guitar. If you can't play the guitar, don't play it. If you can play it then by all means use it.

I often find it quite a helpful tool. It can come up with some interesting solutions to problems and it does actually rely very heavily on my input. It's not as if you can just go into a blank piece of paper and say to an AI, ""Write a story about the Lord of the Isles." That's not how it works really because it would just be boring and bland and sound like a Wikipedia entry, wouldn't it?

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