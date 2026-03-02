Real Left

Discussion about this post

Rob
3d

Happy Birthday from someone more on the right but who appreciates the honesty and details of your research and articles. As well as sharing some of your analysis of the problems and solutions.

Goblins Under the Apple Tree
3d

Your mention of Simon Elmer brings up one of the more painful episodes of the last 6 years. Simon appeared as one offering the first “materialist analysis” of the covid phenomenon. So said Philip Roddis of Steel City Scribblings although he wasn’t at all happy with the sceptical route Simon took. (Later Simon became far more than sceptical, saying that anyone who persisted in the belief that covid was an authentic pandemic was comparable to one who still believed in Santa Claus.)

I had tremendous admiration for Simon and bought all his books which I still recommend – the earlier ones that is! He was giving us the kind of analysis which Marxists ought to be giving if they were genuine – though ironically, I don’t think Simon ever called himself a Marxist.

After that, the story gets weird and murky. Simon came up with this notion, which is true enough, that under imperialist power, a country is represented by a demographic that is utterly minuscule and “alien” to the population. This holds of India under British rule. But he then pushed it into a kind of “negative” version in which presently, under “woke” rules, the largely white UK population were being represented by ethnic minorities and this was deliberate to create a sense of alienation for that white population.

Now Rusere Shoniwa took Simon to task for that. I figured Rusere had misunderstood Simon’s point but it turned out he hadn’t. Not at all. It wasn’t just that this Elmer meme could be so easily turned into outright racism but that it was Elner himself who did so. He went from seeing these ethnic minorities used as pawns in a greater game to blaming these minorities themselves. And he was soon trafficking in weary Islamophobic rants.

This coincided with an increasing paranoia on his part in which he refused to engage with any discussion at all. He blocked me and also pulled earlier articles from Real Left too. That, by the way, is another stumbling block in this new realm of social media: to adopt a puritanism over this. I admit that’s a different topic.

Upshot: I have no idea what went on with Elmer. I even wonder about the possibility that he was some kind of deep state agent all along.

