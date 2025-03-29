Registration is now open for our next conference: a one-day event that brings together key campaigners and researchers to discuss the genocide in Palestine, (Syria and Lebanon) and its connection to the global techno-totalitarian agenda. Tickets start from just £15.

Israel’s genocidal attacks in Gaza drove a wedge through the freedom movement as many erstwhile allies of the oppressed lined up behind the Zionist cause. As Israel’s AI-targeted bombs fell, the willingness of some anti-lockdown figures to endorse the slaughter of civilians in the name of Zionism revealed a feeble commitment to the genuine principles of human liberation that unite the 99.9% of humanity through many separate but interlinked struggles against the patriarchal imperialist ruling class empire.

The mass base of the movement, however, recognise a continuity between the repressive politics of the settler colonialist state of Israel and those of lockdowns, mandatory vaccinations and the classist suppression of all individual freedoms so viscerally apparent in the Covid-19 event.

As forensic architecture expert Francesco Sebregondi argues in her 2020 thesis ‘The Smart City of Gaza: Technologies of Containment and the Urban Condition’, Gaza reveals the true application of ‘smartness at urban scale’. That is: to efficiently contain an urban population that is considered as both surplus and threat. This is a prototype with relevance to every citizen worldwide in the Fourth Industrial Revolution era, which threatens full spectrum smart surveillance, mass automation and economic displacement of workers to AI and robotics. In this context the rallying cry of anti-genocide protestors internationally, “we are all Palestinians!” assumes ever greater significance and urgency.

The goal of the conference is to educate, inform and help forge relationships and solidarity between those concerned with either or both issues. Confirmed speakers include:

· Paul Cudenec · Temora Yuile · Piers Robinson · David Hughes · Yael Kahn

Plus a special message from life-long veteran of the class struggle Piers Corbyn and deputy leader of the Workers Party of Great Britain and producer of Palestine Declassified Chris Williamson!

The exact location will be emailed to all ticket holders 48 hours prior to the event. It has disabled access, and is accessible via public transport with no more than a few minutes walking for those with mobility issues.

9.45am registration for 10.15 start.

Get your ticket here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/uniting-the-pro-freedom-pro-palestine-liberation-left-tickets-1259366060789 or register to pay cash on the day at: realleftevents@yahoo.com. If you want to come but genuinely can’t spare £15, there are a limited number of free places available.

Attendees will need to make their own lunch arrangements. Hot drinks and biscuits over the day are included in the ticket price. You are welcome to bring a packed lunch and eat in venue. There are also a number of eat out options very nearby.

For those that wish, there will be a post meeting pub social.