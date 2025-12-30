Originally published on Goblins Under the Apple Tree substack.

By this time, it has become screamingly obvious that there are certain topics and certain angles on those topics that are forever enshrined in the media firmament and no amount of critique or protest or even the most glaring absurdity is going to change that. I think of the “infernal trinity” of covid, climate change and transgenderism. But you can also add the Zionist psychopathology too.

And the ferocious dogmatism of these presuppositions prompts the following questions:

How the fuck did all this crap start?

Why the fuck did it stick?

And most importantly

Why the fuck are we still talking about it?

Of course, the “we” in the last question must be scrutinized. Because the wretched media always likes to generate topics and then give the impression that everyone is talking about them. The whole world just needs to know about some celeb’s private life, the whole world is up in arms about global warming or cooling or whatever it is this week, the whole world is hunkering down to hide from monkeypox or camelpox etc.

There is a fundamental two-pronged strategy here which can be described as follows:

The Stopped Clock

The rulers have plans. All of their plans are focused on their own power, domination and wealth – on maintaining or extending these factors. All of this is done at our expense. But ever since we evolved the notion of “democracy”, all of these vampiric plans have to be couched in the rhetoric of “popularity”. We have to be sold stuff which, if presented openly, we wouldn’t touch with the proverbial barge pole.

Thus, the rulers need spin. Lots of it.

So, their legions of hack propagandists are paid to embroider, invent, cajole, fabricate and basically lie, lie, lie.

And once they have spun a lie, they repeat it and repeat it. Should the strain of repetition prove too severe, they will abandon it and effectively erase it from history. At least for some of the time. Thus, schizophrenia is the natural mode for this discourse.

Covid is a perfect example:

Sudden announcement: The end of the world, deadly plague, you’re all going to die etc. This gets rammed down your throat as the background to devastating assaults on life, family, jobs, sociality etc.

Then: Oh, we’ll treat it just like the regular flu (which is what it always was anyway). Never mind. Nothing to see here etc. (But keep spook sites simmering the paranoia in the background because it might be needed again.)

I refer to the initial phase as “the stopped clock” because the marvellous tale emerges fully formed at the beginning, the consequences are drummed out nonstop and the wheels on the bus go round and round, though, as it were, rolling on the spot which never changes location.

Covid was particularly notable in this regard owing to the audacious obviousness of it all. Spring 2020, the show was announced with maximum hysteria and right away we had the remarkable prophecy that this would change everything, that nothing would ever be the same, and, most notoriously, that we had to adapt to a new normal!

In any world with a critically functioning populace the whole scam would never have had a chance. How could such an unprecedently deadly virus have led to such blasé nonchalant certainty about the outcome?

The answer to that was of course due to the fact that the entire story was scripted. And the ultimate bummer was how eagerly most of the population fell into line behind this direction. Just push the memes out and watch them take flight!

Of course there were some who actually thought about it, who were actually paying attention, who noticed the discrepancy between the claims and the statistics, who noticed the random linkages so stridently applied, the illegitimate connections etc. But it didn’t matter. The stopped clock dominated all.

The transgender matter was even easier due to its brazen absurdity. The risk lay in the initial insanity of the claim that a man could “really be a woman” and vice versa. Once again, a critically functioning population (or even a population with that much maligned minimal common sense) would have obliterated such drivel by the simple expedient of refusing to even acknowledge it.

But here is the genius of the manoeuvre: Once that initial step is accepted, you are already at the bottom of the rabbit hole.

For example, imagine someone makes the claim that you personally are not a real human being at all but some strange species of watermelon. If you had any sense at all you’d just ignore that. But to grant this nonsense any leeway at all – even to strenuously deny it – is to give credence to it. And the next thing you know, the media is talking about running “watermelon detection tests” on you!

Thus transgenderism. For even those resistant to the idiocy to employ the same degraded terminology is to give in to it. And you can have any number of CASS reports to prove what didn’t need proving in the first place. The stopped clock feeds off the gobbledygook.

Such is the first prong of the strategy: the freezing of time, the indifference to all development, the draconian repetition of the well-prepared script. Here’s the second prong:

The Horse’s Head

You need to ensure that you have an army of media voices to “stop the clock”. You need to ensure that the most visible public figures are recruited into the programme. And such recruitment is dependent on said figures fully understanding “what is at stake for them” should they prove recalcitrant.

This isn’t quite a matter of delivering an actual horse’s head into the silken sheets of our pampered performers as in The Godfather. No need to be so crude even though that would be rather fun for our psychotic overlords.

No, the celebs know only too well that they owe their continued favourable reputation to the ever-withdrawable generosity of that unavoidable media. And so, there are only two options open to them should they value their current high standing: to totally capitulate to the demands of the latest manufactured infatuation or, if they want to retain some self-respect, to say nothing at all. And the latter option is a little risky as the surrounding agents will make clear. The policy of “no comment” is dangerous. It might be construed as an indication of “hidden hatefulness”.

In any case, the course of totally rejecting the requisite “edification” is career suicide. And the only way that J K Rowling managed to dodge the worst effects of her “trans apostasy” is that she was in the enviable position of being too loaded from her literary success to have to worry. Though even then, she was, and continues to be, massacred by the press.

On the other hand, the fate of the young Harry Potter actors was a grim demonstration of callow cowardice. They jumped on the plastic “civil rights” trans ship. And, make no mistake, their positive involvement in the scam was absolutely essential, what with Potter being the entertainment juggernaut it was and having the impressionable young audience that it had. Had JK secured a united front from those young thespians, the entire trans trip would have faced serious jeopardy.

Similarly, the trans resistant comedy writer Graham Linehan had his career and marriage obliterated. His former acquaintance Bill Bailey sagely shook his head with a “Oh Graham, why did you have to get involved?” No horse’s head for Bill!

And at the other extreme, the rewards of compliance are considerable. Look at David Tennant drowning in self-adulation on Graham Norton’s chat show and soaking up the plaudits for his loving embrace of “diversity”. Good old Dave swimming in the orgasmic waters of the new polymorphous paradise!

And then with covid, you have that awful Van Morrison raising the middle digit to the lockdown and the vax. The entire “Rock” press went into meltdown over this despicable irresponsible display of regressive “Right Wing” reaction. So much wiser for Neil Young to bare his arm for the needle and the damage done! Not to mention Nick Cave who seems to be considering inserting himself into a permanent oxygen tent whilst booking his next tour to Israel.

Conclusion

Ultimately, it’s as simple as it is undeniable. And the impossibility of denial (for non-normies anyway) was demonstrated unmistakably with covid. I refer to the impossibility to deny that the media is unified to a degree scarcely conceivable to pre-2020 notions. And when a small group has control of the media it can very easily carry out the following operations:

1. Blasé application of the most ridiculous claims which can be repeated as often and as long as you want. (Eventual rejection by a majority is no problem as the claims can be “disappeared” and then reintroduced with suitable modification later.)

2. A suitably impressive array of public figures can be coerced into supporting the claims through the threat of bad publicity or even career suicide.