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Goblins Under the Apple Tree's avatar
Goblins Under the Apple Tree
6h

The phrase “pied pipers” reminded me of a worthy new tome called “Who Paid the Pipers of Western Marxism?” By Gabriel Rockhill. More here:

https://monthlyreview.org/9781685901349/

I had a high opinion of it originally until I realised that, true to the spirit of our bold Marxists, it is an example of a supposed “revelation” that comes way too late and which anyone could have seen from the start.

It’s so typical. These “Leftists” can be as “controversial” as they want …as long as it relates to something long ago which nobody cares about apart from this dismal contingent of phony radicals who will no doubt spend the next few years bitterly arguing the pros and cons of The Frankfurt School.

But try and pin any of them down to where they stand on e.g. covid and you’ll get the same duped fear mongering crap.

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