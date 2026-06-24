Wikimedia Commons : A New Left Conspiracy Realist discussing Technocracy

Originally published on A Plague on Both Houses substack.

Have you noticed the emergence of a New Left Conspiracy Realist movement? Diving down hitherto prohibited rabbit holes, and generally sounding very awake as they stick it to The Man. The JFK assassination? Tick. 9-11? Tick. CIA/Mafia drug-running? Tick. It’s as if they’ve been bingeing on James Corbett and Whitney Webb videos. And about time, right? Finally, the Left is catching up with Bastards Inc.’s game plan.

Not so fast, though. Something’s not quite right with the New Left Conspiracy Realists. It’s not what they’re saying; it’s what they’re studiously not saying.

Coming to a town near you – The New Left Conspiracy Realists

The poster boy for the school of New Left Conspiracy Realists – for my money anyway – is a chap by the name of Aaron Good. Mr Good has a PhD in … something, but in the interests of being catty, I’ll just say he has a PhD in Conspiracy Realism since he was tutored by one of the best – Peter Dale Scott.

If Mr Good is my selected poster boy for the school of New Left Conspiracy Realists, then the poster platform for the likes of Mr Good is Pascal Lottaz’s Neutrality Studies.

Now, before I ramble on any further, I want to make it perfectly clear that this is not a witch-hunt. Readers know very well that when I disagree with someone on the facts, I’m not shy to roll up sleeves and rebut … when I think it matters. On this occasion, I am not pointing a crooked Maoist finger at those in need of re-education. I am attempting to highlight what I see as an interesting phenomenon. And in the typical manner of a professional self-aggrandising Conspiracy Realist, I am giving this phenomenon an important-sounding technical name – Mainstream Alternative Media Convergence. Just because individuals are named, it doesn’t mean the names have sinned. They are just part of a trend that I’ve noticed. That’s all. I have no way of knowing whether they are acting in good or bad faith, and I couldn’t give two hoots. What’s interesting to me is the bigger phenomenon of which they seem to be a part.

With that disclaimer out the way, here is Pascal Lottaz and Alexander Mercouris broadcasting from a bus somewhere between Pskov and Moscow. Funny how the Russian political system welcomes influencers from Switzerland and Britain to speak their minds while it passes draconian legislation to silence dissent from Russian citizens abroad. Iurie Rosca informs us that the Russian legislation coming into effect in September 2026 tackles urgent matters such as “abuse of freedom of the media”, “public equating of actions and decisions of the leadership of the USSR with those of Nazi Germany”, and the most spellbinding of all: “minor hooliganism with special characteristics”. The Chairman of the State Duma has warned Russian citizens living abroad:

“This is about protecting the interests of our country. And those who left and continue to harm the Russian Federation, making insulting statements about the defenders of Russia or discrediting our country, may find themselves without property after the adoption of the proposed law for the third reading.”

Mr Lottaz and Mr Mercouris have much to say about declining free speech in their own countries, but are decidedly reticent about free speech suppression in the BRICS-led countries of China and Russia. Or perhaps they do have something to say about Russia’s clampdown on people “making insulting statements about the defenders of Russia”, but I imagine there’s a time and place for criticising Russia, and a coach to Moscow in the middle of summer is neither the time nor place.

Discerning readers will have noted that I have refrained from making libellous insinuations about why the influencers, Mr Lottaz and Mr Mercouris, are on a coach trip in Russia. For all I know, they are good friends who have decided to holiday in Russia together. I will not allow myself to engage in baseless speculation about the possibility of them being on one of those all-expenses paid jaunts to learn about how amazing the Russian state is. We simply can’t know these things, and we must be responsible. It would help though if Mr Lottaz had explained the nature of the Russian coach trip. But, again, I must emphasise – he is under no obligation to do so!

Back to Mr Good. I have been following his exposés for a good few months now, and it pains me to have to confess that I am now in the yawn-suppressing phase. He knows everything there is to know about the JFK assassination, and is an expert on the declining American empire. However, I have been waiting for him to utter just one little sentence about the greatest medical fraud in history that was used to shut down the planet and wage war on humanity – the Covid psyop. Crickets. With all that political criminology on his CV, he ought to know what the Covid years really meant. Then again, if your gallery is packed to the rafters with the mask-wearing cult, then the truth will have to be patient and just wait a little longer.

He also has nothing to say about the threat of the interlocking digital surveillance state and programmable digital currencies. Nothing to say about climate alarmism and the UN’s corporate Sustainable Development agenda.

Aaron Good has written a book about the shadowy nexus of the US corporatocracy, organised crime, and the security state, and the role this nexus has played in numerous State Crimes Against Democracy. Like so many scholars of his ilk, he acknowledges the immense power of the transnational oligarchy and yet, frustratingly, does not seem to know how to factor this immense power into geopolitical analysis. But it must be factored in – it is transnational political power that, by definition, has to play a role in geopolitics.

For Mr Good, it’s all about the declining American empire. The corollary of that blinkered view is that it wouldn’t be such a bad thing to march towards the sunlit uplands of the emerging Multipolar World Order (MWO), led by the leaders in Technocracy – China – and the leaders in protecting the state from insulting statements – Russia.

In short, he’s anti-imperialist, but not too fussed if the world slips from control under a Western empire to an Eastern empire. Hey ho, yin and yang, and all that. The pendulum must swing, and if we’re fed up of the current empire, the only thing to do is to try a new one. I mean, we’ve only been doing this for about 10,000 years, give or take a thousand. Eventually the right Empire is bound to come along, right?

When I initially encountered Mr Good and his fresh-faced crew of Lefty Conspiracy Realists, I thought to myself: there just might be hope for the Left. But after listening to them for a couple of months, it has become clear to me that the lumbering Left still has two left feet.

But wait, there’s more.

China-maxxing and Putinolatry

The furore over UK Column’s China-maxxing scandal will not have escaped readers’ attention. Iain Davis, who I regard as one of the most astute and independent commentators on this subject, has characterised the concern as follows: “following investment from Jahnke, UKC, for the first time, started China-maxxing and began to broadcast multipolar global governance propaganda.” In other words, there is concern over how an increase in UKC’s China-maxxing content coincided with an injection of capital from a large investor, although of course UKC insist they are not subject to editorial control from anyone. It seems, or rather it is alleged – I repeat alleged – that shortly after the large investor invested his large investment, UKC was infected by a South African China-maxxing germ, spelt Jerm if you are South African. Any connection between the China-maxxing germ and the large investment is strenuously denied.

Iain Davis’s definition of China-maxxing is also helpful: “the clear shift in Western media and social media narratives away from blanket vilification of China and its government toward uncritical promotion of Chinese government initiatives.” To which he rightly adds – we should reject both positions.

I am fully aware that I have often bandied about the aphorism: he who pays the piper calls the tune. But I now find myself thinking man cannot live on aphorisms alone. We must be prepared to make exceptions to pithy rules of thumb. I mean, we’re talking about UK Column here – a pillar so upright that it makes A Plague on Both Houses look like the Leaning Tower of Pisa. This grubby purchasing of editorial lines is for the likes of Jeff Bezos and his Washington Post. I just don’t see how it could happen in the Mainstream Alternative Media (MAM), overflowing as it is with torchbearers of truth and justice.

When looking at the right-leaning Mainstream Alternative Media (MAM), even more prevalent than China-maxxing is what Iurie Rosca has poetically labelled “Putinolatry – the disease of puerile anti-globalists”. It entails painting Russia as the victim of Western aggression while studiously ignoring that it: went full tilt on the Covid pseudo-pandemic; is now going full tilt on Agenda 2030, the digital agenda, and the Fourth Industrial Revolution, and; has no problems in confiscating the property of those who say or write bad words about Russia. And the corollary of Putinolatry is: bring on the Multipolar World Order!

Left and Right MAM both love Big Brother…just like Left and Right MSM

It appears to me, then, that the Left and Right of the MAM are now becoming strange bedfellows. Both are converging on anti-imperialist, anti-war, anti-Zionist themes. Good thing I say. But crucially, both are converging on a pro-Multipolar World Order (MWO) stance, and both are very shy to tackle the techno-fascist endgame to which that very same MWO is leading us. The Left and Right MAM are converging on the most important and non-negotiable issues that the Owners and Controllers need to coral us into the digital gulag. The MAM is the new Mainstream Media, and it only took five years for that to happen.

Of course they are at loggerheads over issues designed to create the illusion of a binary, like immigration. But that is the whole point – unity while operating under the illusion of a binary.

I must add that I’d welcome unity if everyone was united against all the things we need to be united against – list to follow. But will either side ditch party politics for a real revolution? No. They’ll look for a new saviour party, and the controllers will provide one. Reform’s job is to Trump the UK – give the Right a party that will accelerate the journey to Technocracy, because the mainstream Left are pretty happy with, or oblivious to, that destination anyway. It’s the ‘freedom’ loving right that needs to be hoodwinked into loving Big Brother by a traditionalist, flag-waving, anti-immigrant regime.

How does one resist the irresistible pull of Convergence? It’s not that difficult really. Just be Anti-Everything! Allow me to run through the Anti-Everything list. Any Conspiracy pundit who studiously avoids any of the antis in this list may well be a Pied Piper, whether they know it or not. You must be:

Anti-imperialist; anti-colonialist; anti-System; anti-Establishment; anti New World Order; anti-Multipolar World Order; anti-UN; anti-Sustainability agenda; anti-Zionist; anti-Covidian; anti-Pandemic ‘awareness’; anti-medical coercion of any kind; anti-Left/Right Punch and Judy show; anti-Climate Alarmism; anti-Geoengineering; anti Digital ID; anti-CBDCs and all crypto currencies; anti-AI; anti-Fourth Industrial Revolution; anti-all political parties and anti-voting unless voting in the Voluntaryist Revolution for truly independent MPs whose hands will be tied by a Voluntaryist Charter (phew! that was a mouthful), and; anti-tomfoolery.

I have inserted the last one as a catch-all for anything I’ve missed, and I reserve the right to define tomfoolery in the comments section or subsequent articles, if and when challenged by a reader on some material omission.

In articles coming soon, I will re-focus on the looming Techno-fascist threat in order to reinforce what the endgame is.

If you liked this article but don’t want to commit to a paid subscription, please consider rewarding my writing using the BuyMeACoffee link below. Thank you!

Buy Me A Coffee