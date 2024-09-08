U.S CDC image of Human infection with ‘mpox-like virus’ in 4 year-old female in Grand Gedeh County, Liberia in 1971.

In a previous piece I wrote about various kinds of deception practiced by the globalists to achieve their nefarious goals. Just after completing it, the Mpox phenomenon – previously called ‘Monkeypox’[RS1] –resurfaced, after briefly appearing in 2022, and then disappearing off the radar. David Bell’s informative recent article has indicated anomalies in the WHO’s declaration that its ‘outbreak’ in the DRC is a ‘Public Health Emergency of International Concern’. One such anomaly is that thousands of people (mainly children) die annually of malaria in the DRC, without necessitating a comparable response by the WHO. The anomaly regarding the number of deaths from Mpox raises legitimate questions about the motives behind the declaration of a health emergency.

There is evidence that the WHO’s emergency declaration rests on its desire to conceal the link between the Covid injections – particularly the mRNA varieties – and what may appear, symptomatically, to be Mpox, but is not. Dr Bell argues that the Mpox cases in the DRC – one of the least vaxxed countries in the world during the Covid ‘pandemic’ – are genuine. But I argue that what appeared in the ‘vaccinated’ in 2022, and seems to be beginning to appear again, in the guise of severe blistering, for example, resembles Mpox symptoms, so calling it by that name is a very handy camouflage for the continuation of vaccine side-effects that began in 2022. This is the first level of deception.

But there is more. The second deception concerns something far more lethal – Mpox mRNA ‘vaccines’. The sleight-of-hand labelling of Mpox as a ‘disease of concern’ has created the opening for getting more needles into arms and my guess is that these will be just as lethal as the covid-19 ‘vaccines’.

Let’s examine the evidence for these claims. A senior Israeli scientist provided a clue to the connection between the covid-19 ‘vaccine’ and Mpox symptoms in 2022. In August 2022, Suzanne Burdick reported as follows on The Defender (keep in mind that this was at a time when Twitter was heavily censored for so-called disinformation, before Elon Musk acquired Twitter and renamed it X):

Twitter last week censored Shmuel Shapira, M.D., MPH, for suggesting a connection between the monkeypox outbreak and mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, according to a Kanekoa’s Newsletter Substack post published Wednesday.

Shapira, who said he was injured after receiving his third dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, said Twitter demanded he remove a tweet that said:

‘Monkey pox cases were rare for years. During the last years a single case was documented in Israel. It is well established the mRNA vaccines affect the natural immune system. A monkey pox outbreak following massive covid vaccination: *Is not a coincidence.’

This claim was repeated many times elsewhere. It is worthwhile reading this report in its entirety, particularly because it underscores the courage of Dr Shapira, a senior medical scientist, who did not hesitate to criticise Covid-19 ‘vaccines’ and the policy of medical authorities responsible for administering them so widely. Small wonder he was unceremoniously silenced.

Perhaps the most persuasive evidence that ‘Mpox’ symptoms are in fact a side-effect of the Covid ‘vaccine’ is found in an excerpt from a confidential Pfizer document on the jab’s known side-effects. The side-effect in question is called ‘autoimmune blistering disease’ and is among the known adverse effects on p. 2 of the Appendix in the 9-page long list. The probable cause of this adverse effect is the destruction of the immune system by the so-called ‘vaccines’. This condition may easily be mistaken for Mpox. For further confirmation, see this article in The Exposé.

This connection between the Covid injections and Mpox symptoms has also been reported in peer-reviewed papers where, paradoxically, after positing the link between the Covid jabs and ‘severe blistering disease’ (which resembles Mpox symptomatically), the researchers urge clinicians to take note of the possible adverse effects of the ‘vaccine,’ but nevertheless encourage patients to ‘obtain the vaccination in order to assist the public health systems to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic.’ Here is the abstract from an article published on Pubmed:

Background: Cases of severe autoimmune blistering diseases (AIBDs) have recently been reported in association with the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) vaccination. Aims: To describe a report of oropharyngeal Pemphigus Vulgaris (OPV) triggered by the mRNABNT162b2 vaccine (Comirnaty®/ Pfizer/ BioNTech) and to analyze the clinical and immunological characteristics of the AIBDs cases reported following the SARS-CoV-2 vaccination. Methods: The clinical and immunological features of our case of OPV were documented. A review of the literature was conducted and only cases of AIBDs arising after the SARS-CoV-2 vaccination were included. Case report: A 60-year old female patients [sic] developed oropharyngeal and nasal bullous lesions seven days after the administration of a second dose of the mRNABNT162b2 vaccine (Comirnaty®/ Pfizer/BioNtech). According to the histology and direct immunofluorescence findings showing the presence of supra-basal blister and intercellular staining of IgG antibodies and the presence of a high level of anti-Dsg-3 antibodies (80 U/ml; normal < 7 U/ml) in the serum of the patients, a diagnosis of oropharyngeal Pemphigus Vulgaris was made. Review: A total of 35 AIBDs cases triggered by the SARS-CoV-2 vaccination were found (including our report). 26 (74.3%) were diagnosed as Bullous Pemphigoid, 2 (5.7%) as Linear IgA Bullous Dermatosis, 6 (17.1%) as Pemphigus Vulgaris and 1 (2.9%) as Pemphigus Foliaceus. The mean age of the sample was 72.8 years and there was a predominance of males over females (F:M=1:1.7). In 22 (62.9%) cases, the disease developed after Pfizer vaccine administration, 6 (17.1%) after Moderna, 3 (8.6%) after AstraZeneca, 3 (8.6%) after CoronaVac (one was not specified). All patients were treated with topical and/or systemic corticosteroids, with or without the addition of immunosuppressive drugs, with a good clinical response in every case. Conclusion: Clinicians should be aware of the potential, though rare, occurrence of AIBDs as a possible adverse event after the SARS-CoV-2 vaccination. However, notwithstanding, they should encourage their patients to obtain the vaccination in order to assist the public health systems to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic.

This study therefore raises the possibility that there is an unquantified incidence of people presenting with Mpox symptoms following Covid ‘vaccination’.

This should be considered a key factor driving the blatant attempt to whip up hysteria over a supposed ‘Mpox outbreak’ – a term which stretches the meaning of this word – in the DRC, where around 500 people have died of (endemic) Mpox this year.

The other driving force behind Mpox hysteria is of course the inexorable logic of the burgeoning pandemic industry. As David Bell explains, the WHO and the international public health industry “now work for a pandemic industrial complex, built by private and political interests on the ashes of international public health… Thus, we now have thousands of public health functionaries, from the WHO to research institutes to non-government organizations, commercial companies, and private foundations, primarily dedicated to finding targets for Pharma, purloining public funding, and then developing and selling the cure.” Already there are indications that Mpox ‘vaccines’ are being manufactured, with pandemic industry participants claiming that African countries may need an estimated 10 million doses. As the article linked here indicates, at least one person has recently been diagnosed with ‘Mpox’ in Sweden. If this should ‘spread’ further to other European countries, millions more ‘vaccine’ doses would be made available. My hunch is that these should be avoided at all costs.

To be clear: I do not deny that ‘endemic’ Mpox exists in Africa. I have drawn on scientific studies that have demonstrated the symptomatic resemblance between Mpox and ‘severe blistering disease’ caused by the Covid jab, making the two indistinguishable. This is what the WHO is trying to cover up. I don’t think those scientific studies and Pfizer documents on side effects can be ignored.

The lesson to be drawn from this latest effort by the bio-medical fascists to gain advantage from deception is that we cannot afford to relax our vigilance under any circumstances. But that is not enough. We should also be angry. In a recent article, Haley Kynefin, building upon an excerpt from a book by Julie Ponesse, wrote persuasively about various aspects of anger. Anger is not always justified, but today it is more than justified in the face of the injustices and deceptions committed by the globalists.

Through his conception of the human soul (psuche), the ancient Greek thinker, Plato, has given us important insight into the function of justified anger. He divided the soul into three parts – reason, spirit and appetite or passion – and attributed different functions and virtues to each. That of reason is wisdom, of spirit (thumos) it is courage, and of appetite, it is temperance or moderation. Regarding spirit or thumos, Plato emphasised the connection between injustice and anger: when one witnesses an injustice being perpetrated, righteous and justified anger should manifest. If it does not, thumos is absent from the soul.

The fact that we are expected to credulously swallow the WHO’s claim of an Mpox ‘public health emergency’ while the real health emergency concerns the lethal nature of the bioweapons they mislabel ‘vaccines,’ is not only an insult to one’s intelligence; it is cause for justified anger, as long as one remembers that Plato linked anger, as a function of the spirited part of the soul, to courage and determination. Anger at the multiple ways in which we are being deceived, manipulated, and assaulted, should fuel our courage and determination to resist, and overcome the sub-humans who are an insult to our humanity.