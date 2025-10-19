Real Left

JayJay7
5d

Re the last paragraph of the artical about low turnout. It was a much larger march than the lockdown marches had in attendance in the begnning. It took over a year of marching, years 2020/21, to get huge crowds of well over a million people. I remember this very well, I was there.

Stop putting a downer on turn out, it was fantastic for a first major march.

These marches will expand exponentially over the coming months.

Keith has a fight on his hands with this one, and he is going to lose.

Stuffysays
4d

Ethnic minorities didn't take the jab presumably because they don't trust the people in charge of what is not seen as being their country (many Asian communities are so isolated that they are barely aware of the wider country and many Black communities are aware of Africa being used for experimental medicine). Many of those communities only vote in elections for "people like them" and won't adopt digital anything unless their own leaders tell them to.

The native Britons fell hook line and sinker for the Covid crap if they were the same people who fell for the "only a racist xenophobe would vote to leave the EU" line. The people who will merrily take up the digital ID are going to be the educated middle-classes who, ironically, were the very people opposing Tony Blair's original proposals (I had the "No to ID" sticker in my window, given to me by my Guardian-reading, university-educated, pro-EU brother-in-law). Young people might take it but only if they can see a reason to - the idea that just because you sold your soul to Google you might as well also sell it to the government isn't necessarily going to work.

Protests don't work. Petitions don't work. Not unless millions and millions and millions are involved. Tony Blair ignored the protests against Iraq. Non-compliance works but is difficult to do.

