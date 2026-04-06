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Erl Happ's avatar
Erl Happ
3d

Well done Margaret.

It's fortunate that people do not take up arms to try and enforce adherence to their version of the truth, except of course in the case of the USA as we witness it's aggression against the best part of 100 million people in Iran, on behalf of the Israelis for whom genocide is a legitimate means of securing dominance. The final solution.

American exceptionalism denies responsibility for paying ones way in the world via the rort of inisisting that ones fiat currency is accepted by all other so called sovereign nations. Sovereignty my foot. Arrogance reigns supreme. This is the ultimate free lunch. Can the people of the USA appreciate the point? Afraid not. No embarrassment whatsoever. Slavery was never abolished. The whipping simply takes another form. Reality is comprehsively warped. No moral compass is in evidence in the messages that spew from the mouth of the President of the United States.

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Margaret Anna Alice's avatar
Margaret Anna Alice
4dEdited

Thank you so much for publishing my essay, Real Left! I hope people can use this to help reach those still bamboozled by the climate narrative.

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