Jacob Nordangård: The Digital World Brain and the Rise of the Agentic State

Transcript

Thank you very much for inviting me to London and England. It’s actually the first time I’ve been invited here to give a speech. I would say it’s right about time. This is a serious shift going on. I thought it was an excellent speech before on the seriousness of the matter.

So about me, I have a PhD in Technology and Social Change from Linköping University in Sweden. I have a Master of Art in Geography and a Master of Art in Culture and Media Productions. I worked in the academic world until 2020 and you can guess what happened after that.

It wasn’t popular, but even before that I had exposed how the climate agenda, the climate narrative had been manufactured by certain elite circles. These are my books. I’ve written seven books now, but only four in English. And essentially about the kind of system that they want to install. A global management system or maybe I should say a techno-fascist control system. And in order to have it in place we need crisis or they need.

And in this presentation, I will discuss how the United Nations, using the COVID-19 pandemic as a pretext, initiated a process to create what could be called a digital world brain. Powered by artificial intelligence to address global threats such as pandemics and climate change. A global agentic state. And the talk is largely based on my latest book, “The Digital World Brain”. But there is a backstory to this.

At the G8 Summit in Gleneagles in 2005, your former Prime Minister Tony Blair, or maybe I would say Tony Liar would be more fitting, declared that climate change was the most serious threat to the environment and that action was needed. But before the meeting, a position paper had been circulated among the participants with an urgent message. “We have a narrow remaining window to engage global strategic planning and mobilization followed by a maximum of 50 years to achieve a transition to scale down resource usage, to terminate inequitable capital accumulation and to stabilize and begin the long-term reduction of global population.” The author was a government advisor and psychoanalyst, David Wasdell, trained at Tavistock. At the annual meeting of the Club of Rome in the autumn of 2005, he advised the Club of Rome to “declare a planetary emergency”, brand excess CO2 as an ecotoxin. Have you heard such a stupidity? Present the strategy to take the world to zero CO2 and develop institutions for handling the transition. What was needed was Earth stewardship.

As an answer to this, The Stockholm Resilience Center, located at my old university, was launched with a mission to advance the scientific understanding of the complex, dynamic interactions of people and nature in the biosphere. The agronomist, Johan Rockström, was chosen as director. Have anyone heard of Johan Rockström? No one. He’s very, very famous in Sweden. Like for the Swede of the Year, an advisor for Greta Thunberg. Or Greta Thunberg, as you say. In September 2009, Johan Rockström and a team of scientists presented the planetary boundaries framework in nature. This defines nine boundaries for human activities that will trigger dangerous tipping points if overstepped. Have you heard of planetary boundaries? No? Yes. The framework was presented at the Club of Rome’s Global Assembly in October 2009, with attendance from the patron Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands. And you can see the Royal Dutch Shell. She’s also the patron of Royal Dutch Shell, one of the most important powers in the world. The House of Orange that tells something.

And in 2012 an article came out in the scientific journal Science. They always put them in these journals. It’s not scientific articles. But in this article, 32 scientists, including Rockström, demanded a more effective Earth-system governance and planetary stewardship. Shortly thereafter, the Stockholm-based Global Challenges Foundation was set up with a mission to “facilitate the changes needed in global governance to mitigate global catastrophic risks”, founded by the billionaire and financier László Szombatfalvy, with Johan Rockström on the board of trustees. Rockström stated in 2015 that “I cannot see any other way than 200 nations having to surrender some of their decision-making sovereignty to a global institutional administration. We have to work with the institutions we have and there is only one institution that is global, the United Nations.”

In June 2015, the Commission on Global Security, Justice and Governance released their report “Confronting the crisis of global governance” at the Peace Palace in The Hague, in Holland, like the House of Orange and the Royal Dutch. The Commission was headed by former US Secretary of State Madeleine Albright and former Nigerian diplomat Ibrahim Gambari. And presented recommendations on how to better respond to 21st century threats, challenges and opportunities. They wanted to encourage an institutional reform agenda aimed at 2020. Interesting choice of year, maybe?

According to Albright, the world required more capable tools of global governance with different kinds of public, private and mixed institutions designed for 21st century challenges. The project was initiated and supported by The Hague Institute for Global Justice and the Washington-based security think tank, Stimson Center. Two organizations with close ties with the Carnegie Corporation of New York.

Madeleine Albright: Madeleine Albright’s mentor was the US strategist and security advisor, Zbigniew Brzezinski, the co-founder of the Trilateral Commission together with David Rockefeller. In Brzezinski,’s 1997 book, “The Grand Chessboard”, he concluded that it was United States’ role to “create a geopolitical framework that can absorb the inevitable shocks and strains of social-political change.” An upgraded United Nations system would gradually assume the mantle from the current regime, United States. It was Albright’s role to carry out this mission. In September 2015, the United Nations Agenda 2030, with its 17 global goals for sustainable development, was adopted by the UN member states.

How many here knew about this when it happened? The adoption of its 17 goals? I didn’t. And I’m a researcher in these topics I didn’t know at the time. I knew some months later. It’s always the case. It was followed by the signing of the Paris Climate Agreement during the 21st UN Climate Meeting in Paris in December 2015. I think everyone knew about this.

All this talk about climate at that time. But not this. And the Declaration of the Fourth Industrial Revolution by World Economic Forum’s Chairman, Klaus Schwab, in early 2016. Actually, he had an article in the Council of Foreign Relations journal, the same, exactly the same day as the Paris Agreement was signed. This 2018 follow-up book, the detailed and ambitious plan to shape the world with the help of AI, Internet of Things, Neurotechnology and Geoengineering. Yeah, that was a real shock when I read this the first time. Couldn’t believe my eyes.

As an answer to the Albright- Gambari report, a draft resolution called the “Strengthening of United Nations System” was submitted to the UN by the General Assembly President Maria Fernanda Espinosa on June 11, 2019. Two years later, the World Economic Forum signed a formal partnership with the United Nations, followed by the adoption of a dual resolution on the following day. This meant that a powerful alliance was forged to accelerate the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals, a global public-private partnership to reshape the world of humanity itself.

WEF president Børge Brende, former foreign minister of Norway, had a dinner with Jeffrey Epstein that same evening. Epstein had the previous year suggested that Davos could replace the UN in a mail to Brende. Yep. G20 in Japan introduced the Society 5.0 concept fusing United Nations Agenda 2030 with the World Economic Forum’s Fourth Industrial Revolution. This included developing early warning alert system for the prevention of infectious disease by combining different types of monitoring data. In January 2020, the WEF presented a vision of how Big Tech could assist to achieving the global goals. The declaration of a global health emergency by WHO on March 11, 2020 would set the plan in motion. Three months later, The Great Reset was declared by Schwab, António Guterres and Prince Charles. The message was that the global system needed to be redesigned to better cope with crisis like COVID-19.

In September 2020, the UN75 Global Governance Forum was held virtually with the slogan, “Designing a roadmap to the future we want, the UN we need”, under the supervision of the Stimson Center. And the participation of former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, as well as Albright and Gambari from the Commission on Global Security, Justice and Governance. During this meeting the project the Climate Governance Commission was launched with a mission to advance effective, science-based global governance solutions to address the climate emergency and broader Earth system risks. Which is basically us, I think. This group is essentially a lobbying group for World Federation with close links to the Global Philanthropic and Business Network, as I have outlined in my previous book, “Rockefeller Controlling the Game”, including the Rockefeller Foundation, the Stimson Center, the Club of Rome, the Trilateral Commission, and of course, the World Economic Forum. This commission would come to play an important role during the UN negotiations that followed. Former Irish president Mary Robinson was later chosen to share the group together with Maria Fernanda Espinosa and the co-director of the Potsdam Institute, Johan Rockström. Groff, Maja Groff, a lawyer at The Hague, was the executive director of this. She was one of the winners of the New Shape Prize in 2018, an initiative launched by the Swedish Global Challenge Foundation, as I mentioned before.

This prize was according to Johan Rockström “The first ever attempt to invite the whole world to come up with the best possibly innovative ideas of how we can find a new world order.” He said this at the World Economic Forum. Her winning proposal developed in collaboration with Arthur Dahl and Augusto López Claros formed the basis for the Climate Governance Commission in which Dahl and Lopez serve as experts and members of the steering committee.

The meeting was followed by a resolution in the UN General Assembly where Member States asked Secretary General Antonio Guterres to report back before the end of the 75th session of the General Assembly with recommendations on how to respond to current and future challenges. A year later, Guterres’ report, “Our Common Agenda”, was published where he stated that we were at an inflection point in history. And that humanity faced the choice between breakdown or breakthrough. How many knew that this report was coming out at that time? Nobody told you? I’m surprised. It’s an important report. Well, it contained 12 concrete proposals to achieve a new multilateral order, World Order with muscles.

This was followed by consultations and negotiations with member states and other stakeholders. Between March and September 2023, 11 policy briefs were published, including key recommendations and what to be included in the outcome document. You didn’t know about that? No? Nobody asked you? Strange. In September 2024, the Summit of the Future was held with hardly any coverage in mainstream media. I really tried to look into this when it happened. And it was, I think, the same day the Swedish government issued a press release that one of the ministers would go to this meeting. Nothing else. I don’t think you heard that much about it either. During the meeting, the outcome document Pact for the Future was adopted with the first paragraph establishing that the goal was to protect the needs and interests of present and future generations. That’s you and your children. The prescribed cure: a digital future for all. The annex Declaration of Future Generations acknowledge the responsibility of the governments to implement commitments to safeguard future generations by “leveraging science, data, statistics and strategic foresight to ensure long-term thinking and planning” and make the necessary institutional reforms.

In the annex Global Digital Compact, the immense potential of artificial intelligence systems to accelerate progress across all the Sustainable Development Goals was recognized. One of the more controversial parts of the pact was the action to strengthen the international response to complex global shocks. And this is very, very interesting to watch these seven complex shocks that we were talking about. Also regarding about the current - the speaker before talked about war, what happens in a war situation, maybe. All of this can happen. A proposed emergency platform, a network of state and non-state actors that would be automatically convened in the event of a global shock, had been scrapped at the last minute, due to objectives from certain member states which considered that it would undermine member state sovereignty. And I just want to say this emergency platform, if convened, it would be essentially martial law on a global level. This was much to the dismay of the Climate Governance Commission, who had called for a declaration of planetary emergency and the activation of an emergency platform during the summit of the future.

However, work on implementing the digital agenda had already begun. In Dubai, United Arab Emirates, the World Government Summit, has been held since 2013 with a purpose to form a knowledge platform at the intersection between government, futurism, technology and innovation. Here government officials meet with CEOs from the global business community to discuss the future of government. Both Antonio Guterres and former WEF chairman Klaus Schwab have been frequent participants. As well as the techno-kings like Elon Musk, Larry Ellison and OpenAI’s Sam Altman. The initiative was launched by the WEF and has various United Nations agencies as strategic partners. Their mission is to harnessing innovation and technology to solve the universal challenges facing humanity. Through their interactive tool, Technology Radar, it has been possible to get an insight into the future and how far technological development has come in a number of different areas.

As you can see the wheel reads like a map over every dystopian science fiction concept ever envisioned with subheadings like Big Brother, Virtual Matrix and Post Human Citizen. Here more than 150 emerging technologies are identified, mapped out each position to indicate its stage of maturity. This includes a social credit system that evaluates and ranks citizen behavior linked to a permanent record accessed by governments and private companies. Different surveillance systems could immediately flag citizens with low scores, following them more closely than citizens with high scores. Any misbehavior, no matter the severity, would be noted and immediately punished with the help of robot police audits. Nice vision for the future, isn’t it?

And the next thing, the concept of an AI singleton, a single decision-making agent, with omnipresent power formed by an artificial super intelligent entity, a human league of governance or a mix of synthetic and human forces. The one who came up with this concept, a singleton, is also from Sweden, Nick Boström.

During India’s G20 presidency in 2023, a digital public infrastructure was proposed to accelerate the SDGs. This included digital identity systems. In October 2024, this is right after the Pact for the Future, World Economic Forum’s Global Government Technology Center in Berlin was launched followed by a sister center in Kiev, Ukraine in December that same year. Their GovTech network seems to fast track the digital transformation of governments and public services. A part of this is the development of the Agentic State.

In a white paper, their vision of an AI government future is presented. The main author is Lukas Ilves, a Stanford University graduate with a background as the chief information officer of the government of Estonia. And if you know anything about Estonia, they have been very, very quick in implementing the e-government format. They’re kind of an experimental country for this. Ilves, he’s also the founder of the Tech Green Pledge, a network of tech companies committed to combating climate change. His focus areas have included digital sovereignty, Cloud adaption and areas of strategic importance such as trustworthy AI and the response to COVID-19. How about sovereignty? The choice of type is quite revealing.

The term Agentic State has a dual meaning. The original definition by Stanley Milgram was a state of mind which once becomes a willing or unwitting agent for an authority. Okay, something we could witness during the COVID-19 lockdowns and the madness. Stanley Milgram and the Milgram tests as you may know with the electroshocks that they were experimenting to see how willing people were to just trust in authority to give more and more shocks to people. The second is a state run by or with artificial intelligence. The Agentic State is basically a recipe for large-scale population control with little or no human agency.

As stated in the paper, the Agentic State signifies a fundamental shift in governments where AI systems can perceive, reason and act with minimal human interventions to deliver public value. Ten functional layers of government is discussed. For this the chapters on Crisis Response and Compliance are of utmost importance in understanding the diabolical nature of this new government regime. The white paper concludes that our world isn’t prepared or equipped for a world of cascading geopolitical, technological, environmental and social shocks. A phenomenon that is labelled as a polycrisis.

This polycrisis scenario is essentially what the actors like the frequent WEF attendee Johan Rockström constantly have warned about. Here during a talk at this year’s annual meeting in Davos, where we refer to the current WEF co-chair with other role member André Hoffman as a dear friend and colleague. As of August 2025, André Hoffman, of Switzerland’s richest family, And BlackRock’s, Larry Fink, are new co-chairs, succeeding Klaus Schwab.

André Hoffman is also the honorary chair of the Global Footprint Network, but calculates our individual footprints and the Earth Overshoot Day. Okay, and I just wondered, this is how many of I have, when I’ve done this test. And I wonder, André Hoffman, has he done the test, or Larry Fink? This is essentially impossible to do this test without coming up with four Earths or five or six.

When Hoffman received the David Rockefeller Bridging Leadership Award in 2022, he told the story that illustrates the views of this bunch of ultra rich people. “Planet Earth goes on holiday. Planet Earth has had enough. Planet Earth travels out in the cosmos. It crosses another planet. The other planet says, hey, how are you? And the planet Earth replies, I’ve got a bad case of Homo sapiens.” Funny. I’m sure he doesn’t consider himself as a part of the disease. He is one of the doctors delivering the cure. An automatic totalitarian management system.

The agentic government means to equip the state with intelligent systems that can anticipate, respond and adapt across the entire crisis life cycle. AI could deliver a coordinated machine speed response. Predictive early warnings will be possible through training on global and local data streams. A part of this is simulation infrastructure with a claimed ability to predict the future. Everything we do will be analyzed and simulated with the help of virtual twins. When a crisis begins to unfold, AI initiates the first steps in crisis response before human-in-the-loop structures have time to react. The AI agents will work together with autonomous physical systems such as drones and robots forming the backbone of a responsive adaptive crisis infrastructure. Yeah, just like Skynet in the movie Terminator, the machines will take the first step in order to solve the crisis while predetermined protocols will ensure cohesive and coordinated crisis management. What could possibly go wrong? This means that human oversight will go from making decisions to supervising them.

Another part is compliance monitoring, which will be a live reflection of the present instead of a retrospective snapshot. This can be applied to domains like health, safety, financial, environmental, cybersecurity and ethics. The authors rightly conclude that this new regime challenges contemporary notions of inclusion and participatory decision making, But they don’t think it has to be less democratic. So how do we think democracy and citizen participation should be accommodated? Any guess? The solution, I would say, has a kind of bitter taste of co-logical technocratic efficiency. As it basically means that we humans will be connected to a cybernetic system that can detect and analyze human responses and adjust its decision based on the feedback loops.

As Larry Ellison said in 2024, “Citizens will be on their best behavior because we’re constantly recording and reporting everything that’s going on.” Ilves stated that “Generative AI presents a new phase in humanity’s technological journey.” Those who master it to use fastest will have a profound leg up. His mission is to make sure that the good guys win this race. According to Ilves, the good guys are those who stand for public good or tackle tricky societal challenges. Like Klaus Schwab, maybe, who said in 2023 that who masters those technologies in some way will be the master of the world.

The problem with this thinking lies in the tendency of individuals with personality traits associated with the dark triad to rise to the top. Such an AI-powered system would be irresistible to a Machiavellian seeking to wield total power. However, the technologies are still reported to be in its infancy.

In a 2026 report the Global Government Technology Center lists government functions by readiness area, with emergency preparedness, risk mitigation and crisis response in the low area. However, technologies involving AI-based decision making such as Palantir’s Gotham system have already been deployed by defense, intelligence and law enforcement agencies and used by the Israeli military and the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement to identify targets. Rebuilding of Gaza is planned as a smart city where the new technologies can be deployed and tested, aided by tech billionaires like Palantir’s Peter Thiel and Larry Ellison in partnership with Tony Lyra.

The construction of a surveillance state has intensified since the declaration of a pandemic, now with crime detection and prevention as a pretext. And this is some examples from my own town, Sweden, notionally. The construction of new AI data centers or beast buildings to analyze data has skyrocketed all over the world, fueling an increased demand for electricity, as well as an increased global demand for critical minerals.

In December 2025 Donald Trump announced that the goals for the G20 Group during United States chairmanship 2026 would be to remove regulatory burdens and unlock affordable and secure energy supply chains to support AI and emerging technologies. The AI arms race will certainly create new environmental problems. Ironically, it seems like the crisis management system has an insatiable appetite for the same natural resources it has been assigned to protect.

In April this year, seven policy briefs were published by the Climate Governance Commission with the aim to promote changes of the global governance system. Their proposed policy changes resemble many of the proposals in Our Common Agenda and the Climate Governance Commission’s 23 report governing a planetary emergency. These proposals were however not included in the 2024 UN agreement Pact for the Future. Despite intense lobbying from the network as well as a deep involvement in the policy process. Apart from issuing a UN General Assembly declaration on the human induced triple planetary crisis, they call for an international earth system crisis response mechanism, international Earth System Monitoring and that the science of planetary boundaries shapes the political center of the UN climate agenda.

And last, they want to establish a UN envoy for future generations and repurpose the United Nations Trusteeship Council to exercise an overarching stewardship role for the planetary commons. An old goal of the Trilateral Commission, which has been repeated since the 1990s. This will undoubtedly be integrated into an AI government system, a global Agentic State.

The Millennium Project, a global futures think tank, has proposed that the envoy should consist of a team including the UN Secretary General when he retires, and/or a person from each continent working together, even including a trusted artificial intelligence. As Sofia has said, (she’s maybe more competent than our leaders that we have) the solution to the crisis of global governance is for us to be managed in an automated global control system. This is from my book, how they view this mechanism and how they function. This has been achieved by successfully controlling the left-right dichotomy, where the left creates problems for the right to solve and vice versa. And, as if this madness isn’t enough, the transformation might come at an even higher price. During a webinar called “Time to Rethink the United Nations”, Arthur Doyle from the Climate Governance Commission discussed the possibilities that could arise in connection with a new devastating event. As we discussed, the World War I resulted in the League of Nations. And the World War II resulted in the United Nations. Doyle suggested that a new major crisis could transform the United Nations into a world organization more suitable for our times. He then continued that maybe the best solution to climate change would be a nuclear winter for a few years to cool down the planet very quickly and in the longer term it would be in our best interest than any other solution tried.

Present at this meeting was the co-chair Maria Fernanda Espinosa. It was she who had initiated the reform process at the United Nations. She is now a candidate for a position as the new secretary general of the United Nations. However, to conclude, their megalomanical system has not yet been completed.

My prediction is that their grand project will ultimately fail. These techno-utopia and sci-fi ideas are unproven and based on unrealistic hopes regarding what is actually possible. Despite all the progress of hundreds of billions, AI superintelligence remains a fantasy. People are tired of AI slop, large companies are rehiring real people, and leading AI companies are on the verge of bankruptcy.

Yet, we still have to work to do in exposing these forces, striving for dominance and control. To break free from our digital shackles, we need to return to the physical world, place human intelligence and creativity at the center once again and foster a society that creates meaning where each human is valued for their unique gifts rather than be seen as a burden. I say let’s create the future we want. Thank you.