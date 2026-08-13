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Ouessante's avatar
Ouessante
1d

Thanks. Keep up the struggle. My old university friends are complacently living in the past, unable to see how class has been squeezed out by identity. Frustratingly, they still think they are socialists while swallowing the confection pushed out by financial capitalism's gauleiters and doing their bidding.

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includeMeOut's avatar
includeMeOut
1d

I was shouted down publicly and kicked out of a Left party ( I will not name them, but you would know them if I did) for questioning the COVID narrative, specifically the PCR case-demic and college vax mandates. And was told that “vaccine passports” were a Conspiracy Theory.

They promote vaccine salesman Peter Hotez as a beacon of science.

We can question the dynamics of monopoly Capitalism but the pharma industry gets a pass cause “SCIENCE”.

A longstanding member of the party was likely killed by the quaxx, “died suddenly”.

Truly appalling.

I would not trust these folks to caretake my pet chicken.

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