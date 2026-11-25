The Global Public-Private Partnership infographic as seen in slide 13 of presentation. For enlargeable version click here .

Transcript

My name is Ian Davis. I’m a journalist and independent author. I write for a number of outlets. Some of you might have been unfortunate enough to read some of the things that I write. I am often accused, as many people are in this space, of being what they call black-pilled. People say that “Oh all you ever to write about is how terrible everything is and isn’t it awful and what are we going to do about it? And you never offer solutions.” Which is a little bit annoying because I have written quite a lot about solutions, but I think perhaps they’re not the solutions that many people want to hear because they’re not the solutions that many people are familiar with perhaps.

So saying that I’m going to talk about solutions, the first thing I’m obviously going to talk about is all the problems again.

So these guys, they did a study and they looked at over 1800 policy decisions taken over a 30 year period in the United States. So they just looked at all different policies in all different policy areas. But they looked at 1800 and covering a 30 year period.

So what they were trying to figure out - in political science there are certain models of what we might call democracy. What you and I are probably familiar with what we think is democracy. So these are Majoritarian Electoral Democracy. So that’s the one that most of us think that we’ve got. That’s the one where we kind of vote for someone and someone is supposed to represent our interests. Then we have Majoritarian Pluralism. So that’s lobbying. But it’s lobbying by us. So we form groups, we form organisations, and we lobby for political decisions and policies. Then there’s economic elite, these are all standard definitions as well in political science, then there’s Economic Elite Domination. So that is oligarchy, basically. That is where the policies are made in the interests of an economic elite. And then there’s Biased Pluralism, which is essentially lobbying by the economic elite, lobbying by multinational corporations, banks and so forth.

And they concluded, having done this multivariant analysis of 1,800 policies over a 30-year period, economic elites and organised groups representing business interests have a substantial independent impact on US government policy, while average citizens and mass-based interest groups have little or no independent influence.

The results provide substantial support for the theories of Economic Elite Domination and Biased Pluralism, but not the theories of Majoritarian Electoral Democracy or Majoritarian Pluralism. So that paper was delivered in 2014.

A few years later, these guys, Professor Fung from Kennedy School and Professor Lessig from Lessing School at Harvard, they revisited Gilen’s and Page’s paper and they both came to the conclusion and they said that it is “One of the most important studies you’ve probably never heard of.” And there’s a reason why you’ve probably never heard of it. And this has been unchallenged, I would say as well, as political science. Nobody has refuted the findings of Gilens and Page because, as Fung and Lessig pointed out, what they described was called a functional oligarchy.

That is to say that the US system of governance, which some people call a republic, a democratic republic, a constitutional republic, but a democratic republic, is actually a functional oligarchy. So there have been other papers that have been produced looking at this information to see if it is plausible. So there have been quite a few studies, and this is just one that I’ve picked, that looked at the influence of multinational corporations on US foreign policy. And essentially, what it amounts to is functional oligarchy. US foreign policy was written in the interests of the lobbying corporations. And obviously, they, the lobbying corporations act in the interests of their beneficial shareholders.

So, you might recognise this guy. This is Rory Stewart, otherwise known as Florence of Arabia. He said a very interesting thing in an interview that he did with an American podcast, a UK version of it, Morning Joe. And he was talking about his time as an MP. I would say, before we go through this, Rory Stewart is the former chairman of an organisation called Le Circle. When it comes to deep state think tanks, they don’t come much deeper than Le Circle. It’s linked to all the Western intelligence agencies. It’s basically largely responsible for the creation of the European Union. It is as deep as they come.

So Rory Stewart, after he was chairman of the circle, Rory Stewart then subsequently became a Member of Parliament. So once Rory Stewart went into parliament, it’s not as if he didn’t know how it operated. But he said, nonetheless, “Politics is based on lies...Most of the time, the MPs have not read the legislation. In fact, when I would go into votes, my colleagues would not even know what we were voting on.”

It’s all pretend, right? So because of one of these lies which basically doesn’t suit the politicians and it often suits the media to pretend that politicians have this kind of clear, decisive power and authority and they know what they’re doing. So essentially, what we’ve got is a functional oligarchy where the people who are supposedly representing our interests don’t read the legislation and don’t know what they’re doing.

Stewart’s not the only one to have said this kind of thing. Dominic Cummings, former Chief Advisor to Boris Johnson, he said this kind of thing you’re probably familiar with. There’s so many quotes from Cummings talking about this kind of thing that it’s difficult to know which one to pick. Nonetheless, I think this one’s quite interesting. “I think people just don’t really realise it’s part of how the whole system has become fake. So you have fake meritocracy, fake responsibility, and then fake cabinet government. It’s all nonsense. The cabinet is just like stage theatre.” And probably famously, Liz Truss said this after being Prime Minister for about 20 minutes, where she said, “What I found when I got to number 10 is that if I got to the top of the tree, I would be able to implement those conservative policies. What I discovered is that I was not holding the levers. The levers were held by the Bank of England and the Office of Budget Responsibility. They were not held by the Prime Minister or the Chancellor.”

Now, I don’t think for one moment that Liz Truss probably had much insight over what, even how, the Cabinet Office works, but nonetheless, what she discovered, to her surprise, was that she wasn’t in charge when she became Prime Minister. Now, obviously, people argue, well, you know, any kind of leadership is done by collaborating with other people, and it shouldn’t be some sort of autocratic, I’m in charge, and you must listen and do whatever I say. Nonetheless, she’s clearly not as high in the pecking order as Prime Minister as she was expecting to be.

So what is the problem? You know, in a nutshell, why am I rambling on about all this? The problem is that we don’t live in a democracy as we understand it. Political Science, unchallenged political science, says that we live in a functional oligarchy. Which is, “Government of the few, especially despotic power exercised by a small and privileged group for corrupt or selfish purposes.” That’s the definition of oligarchy. Oligarchs convert wealth into socio-political power. The question is, what do they then do once they have that socio-political power? What is their agenda?

And we can see this through the mouths of perhaps some politicians who are - at least have some kind of awareness of what they’re supposed to say. Shabana Mahmood: Here she is speaking as Home Secretary, saying that my ultimate - (she was talking about changes to the criminal justice system), but nonetheless, this is what she said: “My ultimate vision for that part of the criminal justice system was to achieve by means of AI and technology what Jeremy Bentham tried to do with his Panopticon. That is that the eyes of the state can be on you at all times.”

Now, when she was talking about the Panopticon, that’s a very interesting kind of analogy, because Bethan’s Panopticon was a prison, a circular prison with glass, I’m sure most of you know what it is, with glass kind of roofs on the cells, with a central observation tower in the middle, from which every cell could be observed. Now the power of the panopticon in his thinking was not that actually every prisoner was being observed but that no prisoner knew whether or not they were being observed. So the point of behavioural control that that put on the prisoner is that prisoners acted at all times as if they were being observed. So it’s not even that we have to be observed under totalitarian control to act as if we are. We just need to believe it.

This guy, Larry Ellison, Tony Blair’s benefactor, head of Oracle, I would call him a neo-nerd, he is a man who is highly influential, obviously, at the moment in the Trump administration. And he was talking about the use of police surveillance cameras, so body-worn cameras by the police. And he said, at the World Government Summit, (who knew there was a World Government?) but he said, “Citizens will be on their best behaviour because we are constantly recording and reporting everything that’s going on.” Now by “we”, Larry Ellison didn’t mean the government, officials, he meant them as well. What he meant was Oracle, Palantir, Anjurin, OpenAI. The companies that he is part of, him and his cohort have formed a network. That is, I argue in my book, practically in control of the US administration at the moment. They are talking about the application of the Panopticon. The Panopticon through digital means.

So, some time ago, when I wrote a book, Pseudopandemic, myself and a guy called Richie D. Hall, he did a graphical representation of the ideas that I presented in the book. And I’m delighted to say that we worked on it together, we came up with this and it’s caught on a bit, which is good. Lots of people use it, which is the point of it. What I’m trying to suggest is how a functional oligarchy operates on a global level. So we think the US administration, the UK government, governments in Europe, the EU, all the evidence indicates that they all operate as functional oligarchies.

So how does that work on a global level? How would that manifest? Well, you’ve got, for me, I would suggest that finance, the monetary system and finances, is like the mycelium-like layer, if you like, that holds the whole thing together. That everybody works through the same financial system.

So at the top - and I’m not talking about secret societies and all that, I don’t know much about that kind of thing - but at the top, for me, of a functional oligarchy, you would have some sort of financial control system. So I’d say the Bank of International Settlements is pretty near the top of that. Then you get the policy makers, the people that come up with the policy agendas. So they get together, the think tanks and the global groups and the Bilderbergers and all these people, they get together and they think where they want the policy to go, the trajectory of the policy.

So there are people like the WEF and the Council of Foreign Relations and the Club of Rome and Chatham House and all these kind of groups. Those policies need to then be distributed to nation states. So how do you do that? You haven’t got hard and fast rules, you’ve just got an idea where you want policies to go. So they use things like the International Monetary Fund or the World Bank, the World Health Organization, groups like that to distribute policy agendas to national governments.

Then you get the policy enforcers, the national governments, who convert those policy agendas into hard and fast policies, regulations, rules, laws, that kind of thing. That’s the point at which it impacts us. And in order to convince us to go along with it, we get the policy propagandists, the media, the mainstream media, and some sections of the alternative media - what David Icke called the mainstream alternative media - to sell us the policy ideas. To get us on board with it, because we need to be convinced, and at the bottom, us, the public, the peons, we are the subjects of the policy agenda that was designed at a global central, globalist level that we have got absolutely no control over whatsoever.

That is how I suggest that functional oligarchy works on a global scale. So, what are they doing through their functional oligarchy? In my book, Technocratic Dark State, I explore basically based around what the Trump administration is doing and about this gaggle of Silicon Valley oligarchs that are clearly, well in fact they openly state that they are in control of the Trump administration. And the Trump to me is just a PR guy for the policies that they want to push around the world. And in that book I look at a lot of different countries. There’s a lot of examples in the book. And one of the countries I look at is the Philippines. How is this playing out in the Philippines?

So there’s an organisation called Metropolis Global that has introduced something in the Philippines called the Digital Stack. Now, Metropolis Global was put together and is led by a guy called Patri Friedman. Patri Friedman He’s genuinely a protege of Peter Thiel. I mean, people say, often people say, oh, he’s a protege. Patri Friedman really is a protege of Peter Thiel. He wouldn’t have done anything in his working career were it not for the patronage of Peter Thiel. He is his guy.

So what are they introducing? He’s got something called the Digital Nation Stack that they’re introducing in The Philippines or have introduced in The Philippines. So you have special economic zones or charter zones where companies have deregulated opportunity to basically do whatever they like, with digital corporations setting the agenda for the activity that goes on in the charter zone. And all of that is tied to land and assets. So we can talk all assets. All assets will be tokenized in a digital world. Tied to digital identity, everybody’s digital identity, linked to digital banking, digital finance, digital money.

This is the Nation Stack, Digital Nation Stack, introduced by the global functional oligarchy in The Philippines. People will say, well, that’s The Philippines. Except, if you look, there is the EU Digital Nation Stack. There’s talk of the creation of the British Digital Nation Stack. This is the model, the Stack model, that’s being rolled out everywhere.

So at last, what is the solution? Now this guy, Étienne de La Boétie, he was writing in the middle of the 16th century. So the point is, and the thing that strikes me when I read his work, is that nothing’s changed. He was wrestling with the same problems. He was wrestling with, in his case, a distant royal court that played absolute, that he could neither affect. Nothing that anybody did made any difference to it. So he looked at this from a very different perspective. He looked at it from what we could do about it. And I’d like to read this.

“You let yourselves be deprived before your own eyes, the best part of your revenues. Your fields are plundered, your homes robbed, your family heirlooms taken away. You live in such a way that you cannot claim a single thing as our own. And it would seem that you consider yourselves lucky to be loaned your property, your families, your very lives.” (You will own nothing and you will be happy.)

“Where has he acquired enough eyes to spy on you if you do not provide them yourself? How can he have so many arms to beat you with if he does not borrow them from you? The feet that trample down your cities, where does he get them if they are not your own? How did he have any power over you except through you? How would he dare assail you if he had no cooperation from you?” What could he do to you if you yourselves did not connive with the thief who plunders you, if you were not accomplices of the murderer who kills you, if you were not traitors to yourselves?From all of these indignities, such as the very beasts of the field would not endure, you can deliver yourselves if you try, not by taking action but merely by willing to be free. Resolve to serve no more and you are at once freed. I do not ask that you place your hand upon the tryant to topple him over, but simply that you support him no longer. Then you will behold him like a great Colossus whose pedestal has been pulled away, fall of his own weight and break into pieces.”

Woo! Yes, it’s amazing stuff. Middle of the 16th century but notably, what’s different?

Nothing. Now we’re going to go even further back. So Plato - this will come across - I’m not a big fan of Plato. But basically there’s some interesting things. So he talks about the society in the Republic being put into a tripartate system. So the artisans are producers, the auxiliaries, (the military) and the guardians, the rulers. This is a reasonable way to look at how things happened in ancient Greece. Now, Plato very much argued that the guardian should be in charge, but he would because he was one of them. So basically what he was arguing for is that we should have all the privileges, all the rights, that society should feed all its resources to us because we are the philosopher Kings and only we can guide you. Me and my mates ought to be in charge, basically.

Along comes Aristotle, having listened to Plato, and he’s thinking about what Plato’s been talking about. And he tries to refine this idea, he comes up with the idea of politics. And he sees it as monarchy, the rule of one, aristocracy, the rule of the few, and polity, the rule of the many. But he thought that each of these, what he called true forms of government, could be corrupted. Monarchy could be converted - corrupted - into a tyranny, which for Aristotle was as bad as it gets. Aristocracy could be perverted into oligarchy, the rule of the few for themselves, for their own interests. Polity could be perverted into democracy. Aristotle was not a fan of democracy. He thought it was essentially mob rule. And a lot of people might think, maybe he had a point.

For Aristotle, he was opposed to all of these things, but Aristotle had got democracy wrong. Aristotle was working on the assumption of something called Demokratia, which is what we would call representative democracy. But that is not democracy. Democracy is one thing and one thing only. It is governance by trial by jury. That’s it. There’s no representative democracy. That is not democracy. There’s no direct democracy. That is not democracy. Democracy is one thing. Governance by the rule of law. That is it.

This guy, Cleisthenes, who predates Plato by about 100 years or so. Now, as you can tell straight away, Cleisthenes is obviously cooler than Plato and Aristotle. He’s got much more of a David Duchovny about him than the other two. And he was cooler. He came up with the thing that they called Demokratia, although Cleisthenes didn’t call it Demokratia. But it just meant - translated - rule by the people. This is important. It’s not rule through the people of the people. It is rule by the people.

So what was democracy? So he came up with this system. You’ve got the Dikesteria: the courts, the judiciary. You’ve got the Ecclesia: the assembly, the legislator. And the Boule: the senate, the executive. So, you may have spotted, this is the division of powers, separation of powers, and the advantage we have with a democracy is that should we, perhaps, think that democracy is a good idea, we don’t have to reinvent the wheel. Because this is supposedly what our representative democracy is supposed to be based upon.

We have the separation of powers. But here’s the key difference. The members of all parts of government, specifically the judiciary, we’ll get to that in a moment, were selected through random sortition of the people. So the legislature, parliament, random sortition of the people. The executive and the courts, random sortition of the people. So people would be chosen at random to sit for a temporary period of time in one of these assemblies, we’ll get to the courts in a minute, and they would deliberate on legislation. They would deliberate on what needed to be done. But once they served their term, or perhaps they, you know, were looking at a specific issue, for whatever reason that they did their stint, in part of the executive or the legislator, they then return to their normal lives, waiting for the next group of people to come along when they were needed.

Key, in the Dikesteria, the jury, anywhere, could annul any and all legislation. That is, if that legislation was found wanting in a court, in a jury trial, they could annul it. Any Dikesteria could annul the whole legislation, which means that it would have to go back to the Ecclesia and the Boule to be reconsidered or perhaps abandoned. That is democracy. That is Cleisthenes’s model of democracy. Democracy is governance by trial by jury or governance of the rule of law.

Which brings us to the question, if we are living in a functional oligarchy, what is the point of law? What is the point of it if that too can be corrupted by what Gilens and Page called the economic elite? Because law is not arbitrarily decided. Law is a naturally occurring phenomenon we call justice or natural law. Therefore the jury’s duty in the Dikesteria is to restore justice when a wrong is committed. That’s it. That is it. That’s all it’s interested in. Restoring justice. It doesn’t care about legislation. It cares about justice. It cares about right. It cares about wrong.

Lysander Spooner: famous for being a postmaster. He’s famous for more than that, perhaps. He described this as the science of justice. Natural law is the science of justice. Because it can be understood. We can understand it, just as we understand various aspects of our society at the moment; how the courts work or how, you know, the legislative process, many people are capable of understanding that. So too can we understand natural law. And he said

“The science of mine and thine, the science of justice, is the science of all human rights, of all man’s rights of persons and property, of all his rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. It is the science which alone can tell any man what he can and cannot do, what he can and cannot have, what he can and cannot say, without infringing the rights of any other person. It is the science of peace. It is the only science of peace since it is the science which alone can tell us what conditions mankind can live in peace, or ought to live in peace with each other. These conditions are simply these vis-à-vis, first, each man shall do towards every other all that justice requires him to do. As for example, that he shall pay his debts, that he shall return borrowed or stolen property to its owner, that he shall make preparations for any injury he may have done to the personal property of another. The second condition is that each man shall abstain from doing to another anything which justice forbids him to do, as for example that he should abstain from committing theft, robbery, arson, murder or any other crime against the person or property of another. So long as these conditions are fulfilled, men are at peace and ought to remain at peace with each other. But when either of these conditions is violated, men are at war and they must necessarily remain at war until justice is re-established. Through all times, authorities can inform us wherever mankind are attempting to live in peace with each other, both the natural instincts and the collective wisdom of the human race have acknowledged and prescribed, as an indispensable condition, obedience to this one universal obligation vis-à-vis that each should live honestly towards every other. The ancient maxim makes the sum of man’s legal duty to his fellow man to be simply this. To live honestly, to hurt no one, to give to everyone his due. This entire maxim is really expressed by a single word, to live honestly, since to live honestly is to hurt no one and to give everyone his due.”

And Spooner’s not the only person who has spoken about this. Other people, John Locke - no one ought to harm another of life, health, liberty or possession. Murray Rothbard: no one may threaten or commit violence, aggress against another man’s personal property. So Spooner’s not the only one. Lots of people have considered what we might call the non-aggression principle.

Then we get to how a system based upon something like the non-aggression principle, a system of democracy, might function with the courts who are trying to judge what is just. How do they know what is just? If this thing can be understood, what is it? What is this thing that we can have?

Now, this guy, Mark Passio, is not everybody’s cup of tea. Personally, I quite like him, but a lot of people don’t. Nonetheless, he came up with some pretty good points. He pointed out that if we look at basically Christian society, we have this notion of deadly sins: pride, envy, wrath, gluttony, loss, sloth and greed, which is all very well, but how do you judge that in accord? How can you tell whether someone’s guilty of sloth? How can you tell whether someone’s guilty of gluttony? You can’t, it’s totally subjective, you can’t judge that.

The seven objective immoral acts: murder, assault, rape, theft, trespass, coercion and deception, all of these can be tested by the evidence. We contest whether someone’s committed murder, rape, theft, trespass. This can be proven or disproven. Someone can be found guilty or not guilty of one of those. Now, nearly every crime - not nearly - every crime that’s ever been committed is based upon one of those or a combination of two or more of those. Otherwise it isn’t a crime.

So then we get to this very confusing notion of human rights and inalienable rights. Now bear in mind what Passio just said about what are the objectively moral rights, things to do. Human rights. We’re always banging on about human rights. Human rights, as set in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, starts with a very interesting - in the preamble, this is very interesting - “recognition of the inherent dignity of the equal and inalienable rights of all members of the human family is the foundation of freedom, justice and peace in the world.” Quite right, it is. That’s what Lysander Spooner was talking about. That is how we maintain freedom, justice and peace in the world. The Declaration of Human Rights never mentions inalienable rights ever again anywhere in the document.

The rest of the document has got some lovely ideas in it. We should all have free speech. We should all have freedom to express ourselves. We should have all these wonderful human rights. Apart from, Article 29, those rights, those human rights, “shall be subject to such limitations as are determined by law.” Whose law determines when our rights are applicable and when they’re not? “For the purpose of meeting the just requirements of public order, the general welfare in a democratic society.” Well, for a start, we don’t live in democratic societies. So who defines this democratic society? The UN. And this is the kicker. “These rights and freedoms may in no case be exercised contrary to the purposes and principles of the United Nations.” So you’ve got human rights until we decide you haven’t. And then you haven’t got any. They are - human rights - are worthless. Totally, utterly worthless.

Inalienable rights; the basis, as the UN admits, of the very foundation of justice and peace in the world. And the UN knows it. Inalienable rights: everyone gets very, very confused about inalienable rights. How can we possibly have rights that aren’t written down, that aren’t enforced? How is this possible? Rights only exist if they’re enforceable. They are enforceable, we’ll get to that, but they are very easy to understand. We have objectively immoral acts: murder, assault, rape, theft, trespass, coercion and deception. These are wrong, morally wrong. Every other act that is not, is therefore morally right. We have the equal and inalienable right, the UN says it, to do anything that is morally right. These are our equal inalienable rights. They’re not difficult to understand. They’re very simple to understand. If we live our lives as honourable people, we are within our right, our inalienable right to live that way.

So, pulling all this together, we’ve got the notion of Demokratia as designed by Cleisthenes. We’ve got this notion of basically governance by rule by law, we’ve got this notion of us living as honourable people. But how do we put that together? What does that become? Well, I’ve suggested something called voluntary democracy.

Now, I am not saying that I have all the answers and that I know what ‘the’ solution is. I’m merely suggesting some of the things that we might start thinking about. This is more about thinking about the questions, really, of which I don’t know all of them, or indeed many of them.

The first thing we need is a revolution of the mind, which goes back to the politics of obedience. It was written about Étienne de La Boétie. We need to not think in terms of obedience to authority, because it is obedience to authority that has brought us to this point. Therefore, we need to start thinking about responsibility. Not obedience, responsibility. Now, in a system where there is no authority that you obey, that means that who is responsible? Who? We are. There isn’t anybody else. If you’re going to accept that there’s no authority, then you are responsible for everything. But if we could live a system of democracy, Demokratia, is life without rules, rulers, not life without rules, we can develop a system whereby we live.

Now, what could we do with that system? Say we were living in voluntary democracies in small pockets, parallel societies, if you like. Could we expand that network? We have modern technology, do we not? Why do we have to be subjected to modern technology? Why don’t we use it? Could we expand into wider jurisdictions?

Now, this book, The Network State, was written by a guy called Balaji Srinivasan, who personally I blame for all the problems in the world. That’s a bit harsh; he’s one of them. But there are some concepts in it that are quite interesting. Now, for Srinivasan, The Network State is the pathway of techno-feudalism with him in charge. We don’t have to use it for those purposes, obviously. And he said

“Our idea is to proceed crowd first, land last. Rather than starting with the physical territory, we start with digital community. We create a startup society, organize it into a network union, crowdfund the physical node of a network archipelago, and in the fullness of time, eventually negotiate for diplomatic recognition to become a true Network State. So a network archipelago need not acquire all its territory in one place at one time. It can connect a thousand apartments, a hundred houses, a dozen cul-de-sacs in different cities into new kinds of fractal polity with its capital in the cloud. Community members migrate between these enclaves and crowd from territory nearby. For every individual dwelling and group house represents an independent opportunity for expansion. The Network State is a reverse diaspora, a community that forms first on the internet, builds a culture online and only then comes together in person to build dwellings and structures.”

So I’m quite interested by this idea. I’m not saying that we can rely on the internet. We certainly can’t, we need to have alternative ways of communicating, but the idea of building enclaves around a country and networking them, to maybe do things like crowdfund expansion, crowdfund maybe the acquisition of a bit more land, working together to do that, to build some sort of in parallel jurisdiction, could we do that? Could that be done? A lot of people are speaking about the same kind of things.

So, at the moment we use these things (smartphones) don’t we. And going back to the point that I made earlier, we don’t have to. Now, I often advocate that people don’t. But one of the things that we could do if we are going to use them is use the technology in a way that is better for us. We don’t have to use the technology in a way that serves them. There are other operating systems and things like that that we could use that use what they call a non-executable shell. So this is software that nobody can insert an app and give it free range of permissions to do whatever it likes because the shell of the software doesn’t enable that to happen, or rather it gives you control over what the apps do.

But better, why not just use one of these? (Non smart mobile.) I understand that people need things like smartphones for businesses and stuff like that. But we don’t, most of us don’t, I don’t, that’s what I’ve got. We don’t need phones of that ilk. We can use more simple technology. Then we get to the notion of mass non-compliance. How are we gonna start building this thing? How are we gonna start resisting what is happening? Well, mass non-compliance, in my view, doesn’t mean necessarily going out on the street and waving banners and protesting and things like that. I’m not saying that these things are not important. I think they are important. They express, at least give us the opportunity to have a voice.

But mass non-compliance is the things that we do every day mindfully. The things that we decide we are going to do and what we are not willing to do, every day, mindfully, with an objective in mind that we wish to be free. So things like don’t install government apps, stop using biometric checks. This guide is found on this website, Mass Noncompliance. Again, that’s written by, oh, I’ve forgotten her name. Someone else said that she sometimes rubs people up the wrong way, but nonetheless, the guide she’s put together is pretty useful. So we can take these small decisions that we take every day if we are consistent, right? Because they always try to change our behavior, right? So why are they trying to change our behavior? Because it’s our behavior makes massive difference. They’re trying to control our behavior because it is through our behavior that we can completely ignore their system.

So this guy, Samuel Edward Konkin III, (SEK3), he tried to put this together into some sort of functioning kind of approach to how we might do this mass non-compliance thing.

Now, he argued that economics was basically pseudo-science. And what we should really be looking forward to doing, he didn’t use the word cattalaxy, but what he was describing was called a cattalaxy. So a cattalaxy is a system of economic exchange that is not based on some preconceived notion of how commerce should work. There’s no central planning, there’s no economic theory, it’s just us trading with each other. It was - exactly as we would be left to do - if we wanted to barter and trade with each other. So there’s some key concepts to how things might work. A voluntary exchange. Transactions without any third party. A withdrawal from the regulatory system. Now, I’m not advocating that anybody breaks the law, heaven forbid. But there are forms of non-violent resistance against a functional oligarchy that might exploit things like operating in the grey or black market, that kind of thing. Now, I know that some people work for things like cash in hand. Imagine if the number of people that work cash in hand increased by 15% in a year. What kind of impact do you think that might have?

So... A strategic solution. Bringing all this stuff together. What might we be kind of thinking of something that we could possibly do? So we would have Demokratia: democracy, based upon the rule of law. Not a rule of law that is defined by some distant body sitting in New York or some quango somewhere. Not rule of law that is defined by a judge. A rule of law that exists, that is justice, that we judge based on the evidence and objective morality.

Counter economics. SEK3, what SEK3 is talking about: mass non-compliance, mass resistance, developing alternative systems of trade and commerce, rejecting technology that is used to oppress us. And all of that based upon our awareness of our equal inalienable rights. That we are all absolutely equal in every respect. Now, people go, oh, how’s that going to work? No one’s going to do that because the government will just send the tanks in or we’ll get arrested or something. These are the sort of examples of people doing things with just saying no, basically. I don’t know if you remember, but during COVID, there was the 100K nurses, 100K movement. I’m very proud to say my partner was one of those nurses. She was prepared to lose her job rather than be jabbed up. And what they did when the government came saying, we’re going to do it, we’re going to sack you, we are, is they looked them in the eye and said, go on then, do it. Because we’re not going to capitulate. We will not capitulate.

Now, in Mexico. . . Round of applause for the 100K! Then we’ve got our current situation. Now, this is ongoing. I’m not pretending for one minute that the Mexican government has given up because it hasn’t. But they were demanding - and this was of June of this year - they were demanding that all Mexicans basically sign up for digital ID and use a smartphone, fundamentally. So far, they’ve got just over 30% of the Mexican population who’ve got smartphones have agreed to do it. 70%, nearly, of Mexicans have just gone, no.

Here’s another one. We’re all being forced into using Digital ID. Now for a while they’ve had Making Tax Digital for Income Tax, (MTDITSA). Now this is for people that own businesses that have got quite a lot, you know, reasonable size, not a massive business, 50k or more a year. So these are still small, medium-sized enterprises as well. And they’ve had to register for their tax through the government’s new tax system, which basically is another gateway to digital ID. So far, 65% of accountants have reported that 65% of people just go no we’re not doing it. Leaving the government with a system it can’t use. Not a system it can’t use, it’s a system it cannot use because we don’t use it.

That sort of concludes what I’ve been presenting. And my hope, we’ve seen the presentations already talking on a similar theme. And I’m sure all you people are here today to think about these things and start thinking how we could do something. But it can be done. We can do it. And if with any luck, Étienne de La Boétie will be proven right.

I do not ask that you, we don’t have to fight these bastards, we have to ignore them into non-existence. “I do not ask that you place your hands upon the tyrant to topple him over, but simply that you support him no longer, then you will behold him like a great colossus whose pedestal has been pulled away, full of his own weight and break into pieces.” That’s all we need to do. Thank you very much.