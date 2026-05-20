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Rusere Shoniwa's avatar
Rusere Shoniwa
6d

Bravo. This piece improves with each reading, and it was great at the first one.

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Nevermind the Molochs's avatar
Nevermind the Molochs
6d

I don't know anything about the authors discussed in this piece, and I can't afford to frequent bookshops though I never saw Foucault prominently displayed when I did, That aside, nice one Goblins.

This piece should be read alongside any serious research into the bought-and-paid-for academic publishing racket which, to no one's surprise, was right in the vanguard of the flu d'etat of 2021.

These days it counts as Left, apparently, to pearl clutch endlessly at D J Trump while hunched over your burning dining table thinking "Everything's fine!"

All this time the Top were crushing the Bottom, and when mildly intelligible squawks of performative outrage cease to be a human intelligence asset - these have been thoroughly trained into the LLMs by now - the murky infighting will really get vicious.

Bring it on.

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