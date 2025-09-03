Real Left

Rob (c137)
2d

I have a co worker that's into the sovereign citizen idea.

I've asked him to explain things to me and it was full of assumptions. But he was convinced.

So I decided to play like he's correct and bring up how exactly can this succeed.

How can we get corrupt judges and officials to respect this?

His only answer was that being a sovereign citizen protects you from them.

So I asked how can one stop being arrested or convicted and he was not forthcoming.

From your article, now I see what is the next step in their belief- fighting back. But we know how that ends.

