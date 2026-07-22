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Rob (c137)'s avatar
Rob (c137)
13h

"The agent settled all outstanding amounts, but the matter of evicting the noodle-maker remained unresolved. Rather than ask the courts to settle that aspect of the dispute, the landlord simply applied to have the agent put on a blacklist, claiming that it was the agent’s responsibility to evict the noodle-maker, and not the landlord’s. The agent, who runs a tour business, absurdly found himself banned from buying high-speed train tickets and plane tickets, and wasn’t allowed to accompany one of his tour groups on a boat cruise."

I cannot find whether the Landlord agreed to the sublet but let's assume he did.

The agent rightfully paid the rent owed as he is responsible for the rent and collecting from his sublet.

First of all, the agent was responsible for evicting the Noodle guy because the agent was the tenant of record.

If he doesn't evict the noodle guy the agent is still responsible for paying the rent in the contract. If he pays, the landlord cannot evict him.

The landlord can later evict both if there is no payment of rent but until that the courts cannot do anything.

As for the social credit system, it should have abilities to dispute things. Sadly in this case it was used to impose the will of the landlord and the agent had no dispute process not unlike our western credit system which also is used to clamp down on people. How did the landlord have the ability to put him on the blocklist? What stops anyone from putting their competitors on a blocklist? Clearly the landlord had some corrupt connections.

We see the same issue with western credit reports, where a record that is incorrect was difficult to dispute. Nowadays error credit is easier to dispute as records are electronic and can prove or disprove debt.

Same happens to their system. People complain and the system adapts.

But the social credit system does have an interesting positive. Wealthy people in China that skirt paying taxes or exploit loopholes cannot be forced to make amends. But in the social credit system they are banned from things like the agent was.

Mr Business asshole is free to not pay his debts cause he has good lawyers but the state runs transportation and they banned him which forces his hand to either pay his debts or leave the country. At least they know why they are banned unlike the war on terror no fly lists which will not frakking tell you are even on a list or how to make amends!

BTW, the Hong Kong protests were against the ability of the Chinese government to extradite those who went there to escape the judicial system. Somehow "working class people" cared about it so much that they became violent and they had some funding from wealthy groups. Hmm, how is it that a crowd rioting and attacking police in Hong Kong is ok but a peaceful protest in the western capitalist nations justifies excessive force by the police?

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Nevermind the Molochs's avatar
Nevermind the Molochs
13h

Thank you Rushere for this very thoughtful piece. The similarities and consistencies between our "rival" technocracies are very clear.

The example of the landlord choking off his tenant's income to coerce them was a good one because although the apparatuses slot together in different ways there can't be much doubt that the same apparatus is being assembled, perfected.

I had to laugh at most of the Human Rights Watch garbage but the use of bum bailiffs really had me howling.

(Often used by landlords against tenants, bum bailiffs would take up residence in the tenant's rented house as another mouth to feed, until the landlord got what he wanted. Whether they inspected the empties or monitored disloyalty I couldn't say.)

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