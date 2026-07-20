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Nevermind the Molochs's avatar
Nevermind the Molochs
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Maybe I misread the chinamaxxer section but if one has demonstrably poor (financial) credit and yet one aspires to send offspring to expensive schools, it hardly seems punitive to be restrained from doing so. Maps 100% with Western practise, absent fraud. To simplify, in the style of a BBC Verify operative: if one can only afford to buy one sticky bun it doesn't seem unreasonable for the doughnut shop to only sell you one.

+10 for not sneaking in the word normative?

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