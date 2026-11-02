Chuck Fall: Introduction to the Green Liberty Caucus USA and our Revolutionary Strategies’

Hello, I’m Chuck Fall, and I wanna say thank you to, the Real Left, to Emily Garcia, for inviting me, to give a presentation at the Critical Fronts of the Class War in 2026.

And so, what I’d like to do is introduce the website that I post on, and it’s the Green Liberty Caucus website, and I’ll give a tour of that, just some highlights. And then, in the course of that, explain what is Green Liberty, where, what inspired me to coin Green with Liberty and advance a Green Liberty bloc, so it is germane to the question of class war in 2026.

Green Liberty is organizing within the Green Party to form a Liberty Caucus and working outside the Green Party to advance a liberation coalition. The Green Liberty Caucus seeks the liberation of society from oligarchic and corporate domination by working in a liberation coalition to mobilize a mass movement that can transform society. Liberty guards against tyranny, but no individual should have to push for liberty alone. A Green Liberty Caucus functions as a political community that frames liberty in the context of justice, calling out official wrongdoing, defending constitutional rights, and advancing ten key values in the Green Party.

Green Liberty is a demand that state crimes get justice, actors be held accountable, that government conduct itself transparently so that corruption and the impunity it spawns may be stopped. Our job today is to reclaim our republic from a plutocratic oligarchy that solidified its power on November 23rd, 1963. Had JFK, Malcolm X, MLK and RFK, and members of the Black Panthers not been assassinated, history may well have developed toward justice as Dr. King envisioned, but the arc was broken instead.

To correct this, we must speak to this terrible truth. We accept that the country was stolen, figuratively speaking, by deep state operators tied to the plutocratic elite when President Kennedy was killed. His assassination was preceded by the rise of the national security state and the military-industrial complex compounding the loss of Kennedy. The other ‘60s assassinations and the September 11th false flag events have been crushing blows to our democracy as the power of the national security state increased with each crime.

Green Liberty strives to build a movement that rallies the people to mobilize and organize to transform society. As a vanguard, Green Liberty Caucus provides a collective voice that bears witness to the state crimes against our democracy and demands justice and transformation of the governmental system.

We resist censorship and advance the Green project as the antidote to the poison of a corrupt power structure that is increasing its domination in society. So the mission reads, “The Green Liberty Caucus brings together skeptics, truth and justice advocates, and other critical and dissident voices to energize the Green Party by forming a caucus to direct the party to promote the Green mission so that we can build a truly free and just society by calling out the problem of chronic corruption reflected in regulatory capture of state agencies by the power elite and by demanding accountability for crimes against our democracy committed by deep state actors who have acted with absolute impunity. For liberation, we denounce corruption and demand justice and promote the Green way.”

Our goals are to organize within the Green Party, establish the caucus within every state, organize outside the Green Party and seek alliances that with others with like-minded organizations to adopt Green Liberty as a value proposition for solidarity, and the goal is to introduce Green Liberty to other major and minor political parties, advance a liberation coalition project to spread the idea of a liberation movement, advance a program to create unity and shared objectives around liberation.

That’s the homepage there, and that’s what this project is about. And it’s my passion. It’s what I believe is, a good way to go. And basically, I’m an anarchist, and I believe in good government. So I’m a pragmatist first. Ideologically, I believe in the people, and part of, what I’ve adopted in my evolution, I became friends with John Spritzler, and he’s a radical egalitarian, basically an anarchist also, and does extensive writing on the history, he cites the Spanish, Civil War. There are, we’re building them, chapters are still getting developed. But the goal is that we form, to use the language of the egalitarians, we wanna form local assemblies of egalitarians so that we can start speaking forthrightly, intentionally about, transforming society, liberating from plutocracy and creating real democracy.

Okay, so a foundational document is The Liberation Coalition. This is a manifesto to call to action in a grand civil and political and economic rights struggle for the reclamation of our republic.

We do not count on elected officials to do the right thing for the country. They won’t act until they feel safe or forced by a mass mobilization of “we the people”. We envision a struggle involving consumer boycotts, petitions of grievance, acts of civil disobedience, assemblies of protest, petitioning for grand jury investigations, speaking in protests, all culminating in tactical strikes and a grand strategic general strike to force change.

In fact, all of the above is already in play, but without a concerted coalition pushing coherently for mass mobilization, the freedom movement will remain siloed in individual particular projects. A liberation coalition endeavors to build a mass unity movement that speaks in a common voice and that seeks the revamping of our constitutional republic, and this is actually a global call for egalitarian, revolution.

Developing our common voice will require conferences, white papers, and an engaged vanguard of concerned citizens willing to talk together to forge the way forward. Chief among our demands is freedom from state and corporate domination. In addition, as a general objective, we seek reforms that ensure human dignity and a basic right capacity to live life fully to the best of one’s potential.

Any liberation coalition worth its salt must stand for the preservation and restoration, of Earth’s ecosphere. And then libertarian municipalism is the ideas of, Murray Bookchin, and, this is a few links to give you information about what is libertarian municipalism, and libertarian municipalism is, basically, states, cities, forming egalitarian, entities as democracies and, and then confederating. And this confederal system, will still have, will be the agency of state that can, essentially, take power from the rotten state, if you will. And this is a program of citizen empowerment, popular front, can this be done?

Okay, so let’s take a moment here, and I’m gonna read this essay, and this will be my presentation, then I’ll end. So, “Breaking out of our silos and forming a popular front, can this be done?”

The theme of this essay is about freedom and the necessity to forge a popular front out of our shared interests. I take inspiration from Abby Martin, filmmaker, journalist, and revolutionist. Why hasn’t a popular front uprising already happened given our present circumstances? So in a recent interview podcast with Danny Haiphong and Low Key, Abby Martin, filmmaker-journalist, lamented that there is not a mass peace movement. She reflects on the lack of collective indignation, especially in the context of the Gaza genocide, the Maduro kidnapping, the crushing of Cuba, and so on. These acts of imperial domination should drive people to turn against empire, she observes, but it hasn’t.

Abby Martin made a movie about the destructiveness of the military system. Her documentary exposes the vast damage the U.S. military inflicts on nature and society. It is the world’s worst polluter and destroyer of life. If people knew the truth about the military, this would be a galvanizing factor to collectively resist. And her movie is “Earth’s Greatest Enemy”. You can see that at, earthsgreatestenemy.com.

Martin wants to make a better society, but she knows it will take a collective fight from a movement, a bloc, to rein in the military industrial complex and tame the ruling class, and ultimately remove them entirely from power. On what point of agreement could a majority form a popular front?

Let’s consider a list of grievances from which we seek redress pursuant to First Amendment right. President Trump’s endless abuse of power since he took office. Trump has profited from the presidency. He has broken the law by kidnapping President Maduro and his wife. He is stealing Venezuelan oil. He enables the Gaza, Israeli Gaza genocide. He conducts the war against Iran. He enables a slew of other corrupt acts. Working class people are suffering under stagnated wage levels, high housing costs, high cost medical care, while executive salaries rose with the CPI, and they’ve gone into the stratosphere. The ecology of the earth has been degraded to catastrophic levels. The Epstein files redactions show impunity of the billionaire class. Artificial intelligence is a threat to human labor and further empowers the emerging technocracy. Most egregious, the government lied to us about the Sept- September 11 attacks, which spawned forever wars. And we are now six years past the COVID, and there has not been justice nor accountability for either of these deep state crimes.

The people do know and understand that there is a powerful ruling elite. They are the billionaire class, plutocrats. What people may not know is that democracy is captured. And I have an essay, “The Crisis of Citizenship, Delusion of Democracy.” It’s at the Green Liberty Caucus site.

So why aren’t people planning a revolution given how bad things are? I can’t say I have a solid answer, but I can share some insights. First of all, to forge a popular front, which is what a revolution requires, we activists will need to break out of our silos of what we think is the most important thing to do, and find common cause by rallying around a clear intention and purpose for a popular front.

Why is this not happening? We revolutionists have failed to establish a common cause. Many recall the Occupy Wall Street rally in 2011. It started as a low-key protest and morphed into a heartfelt rejection of corporate domination of society and the economy. Perhaps its failure to advance an overarching goal clipped the movement’s wings. Occupy didn’t expand beyond occupying Wall Street. It failed to grow into a bigger movement that would advance demands for systemic change. Perhaps the same could be said about the protests at college campuses against the Gaza genocide and the Israeli apartheid system that oppresses Palestinians. Young people do connect the genocide with Israel and empire. Many have paid or are paying a steep price for exercising First Amendment rights to protest empire, Israel, and genocide, but they did not make demand for systemic change, one that sets a north star for an egalitarian society.

Meanwhile, we revolutionists, freedom advocates, need to put together a coherent program to advance a popular front. I suggest we need to get out of our silos and collectively focus on and explicitly criticize plutocracy as a juggernaut of power, the driver of empire, and the destroyer of life.

A solid majority of Americans are against empire and the wars it generates. A majority want peace. A majority have turned against Israel for its Gaza genocide and warmongering against Iran and Lebanon. A majority want the environment and natural ecosystem protected from pollution and wanton waste. A solid majority want the Epstein files unredacted and fully disclosed and revealed as the law calls for, and they want accountability and justice. And a majority support a single-payer national healthcare system. A majority want campaign finance reform and to end the legal farce that money is speech and a corporation is a person. Furthermore, a majority agree on basic democratic principles like we have in the Constitution.

Most recently, the reaction against flock cameras and the installation of AI server farms show people are anxious and taking action. So this is the time to strike, to organize into a popular front. Yet, for all this agreement on principles, there remains a lack of coherent response to the abuse of power by the plutocracy.

Given that a majority share common values on a wide range of issues, what keeps people from forming a liberation coalition and fighting for a better society? My friend John Spritzler suggests people think they are alone in wanting to make a better society. Though a majority of people he canvasses readily accept the revolutionary proposition to remove the rich from power so we can have real and not fake democracy, they don’t turn out for a meeting. Very likely there is a sense of futility that nothing can be done about the problem, and this causes people not to engage, or people are too busy with other stuff, family, and work. In any case, John suggests people need to hear others stating the intention or talking about the idea that we could have a society not ruled by plutocracy. If others heard more people accepting the proposition to ditch the rich and transform society, then a movement could grow conceivably. And I cite a, “Ditch the Rich” campaign.

I have an essay, on the Green Liberty site. Essentially, the inertia of inaction fostered by lack of coherent revolutionary theory, combined with a sense of hopelessness that anyone, much less a mass movement, could make a difference, reinforces the sense of futility, perhaps. In the face of this, John invites all people to identify as egalitarians and adopt and advance the intention that society become egalitarian by removing the rich from power, thus defining the north star for the movement. The how of removing the rich from power is the topic for another essay, but John Spritzler goes into this at his website and Substack, JOHN SPRITZLER | Substack. You can find his work there. So this is a meanwhile.

Now, meanwhile, I am active in the truth community, and the chief demand, generally speaking, is accountability and justice for a category of events that qualify as state crimes against democracy, a term coined by Lance de Haven-Smith. This is not a shallow demand, but it can’t be achieved without boots on the ground making the truth movement a political act. Cynthia McKinney, in the lecture of the 9/11 Law- Li- Lawyers for 9/11 Inquiry, 20th anniversary of September 11th, appeals to the lawyers to run for office on a truth ticket.

Meanwhile, truth advocates criticize the state and the media for covering up and committing what are essentially deep state crimes like the JFK assassination, the other ‘60s assassinations, the Watergate, up to Iran-Contra, the Octopus murders of Danny Casolaro and others, and of course, September 11, the COVID event, and we should include the Israel’s 10/7 false flag event, which rationalized the genocide in Gaza. But the truth activists don’t make indictments of these events as state crimes. Instead, they stoop to the rhetorical low bar of demanding investigation, but don’t make a criminal allegation against the plutocratic dark cabal that runs the deep state.

I’m involved with a group called Truth Action Project, and they’ve upped the truther game by alleging the September 11 attacks are deep state crimes. The COVID event qualifies as deep state crime. So people in the truth community bear witness to these crimes. They know the official narrative is false, and they know the Democratic-Republican two-party system is actually a duopoly of power. The truth community knows this but doesn’t find common ground around political approaches to dealing with what they witness. Many in the truth movement are conservative and subscribe to traditional values. Others are basic progressives. Can they find political common ground? This is the challenge for the popular front.

As an aside, Tucker Carlson is talking about forming a new party to run against the duopoly. Abby Martin doubts that Carlson could lead a movement to make a better society on account he doesn’t critique empire, he doesn’t critique the plutocracy, nor does he seek an end to the ruling power structure, nor does he advocate for a true democracy.

The concern of this essay is to unite people in a popular front. A liberation coalition popular front will be defined by the issues it advances, but it needs an overarching goal like ending plutocracy and making an egalitarian society. Key issues for inspiring unity, I hope, would come from a concern about solving social and ecological problems, opposing empire and war, opposing Israel’s genocide, and demanding full transparency of the Epstein files and justice for the alleged criminals implicated in the files Indeed, Caitlin Johnson argues that opposing empire is the most important stance anyone can take given the Israeli genocide and the Sudanese genocide too.

But to form a popular front, we need to break out of our silos and agree on a game plan and a body of ideas. So a silo is what an individual thinks is most important to get done if we, the people in society, wanna make a difference. The key silos that I encounter among my fellow freedom-fighting activists are anti-war and pro-peace, monetary reformers. They wanna democratize the money supply so that the bankers don’t own our money. Banking reform, essentially state banks, national- state banks, I think. Georgia’s land tax, Marxist Leninist workers revolutionaries, radical egalitarianism. I meet free market libertarian types, basic progressive liberals who don’t believe their government would commit a state crime. I meet others with conservative and traditional values, but do accept that the state would commit a state crime. There is the silo that holds that if only the Zionists were all gone, then things would be made right.

To varying degrees, all these claims have value and a place in a popular front. John Spritzler, my comrade, has done extensive first-person research on the popular attitude about removing the rich so we can have real and not a fake democracy, and building a society based on egalitarian values. The majority support the proposition. John is in a silo of this truth. If we would only make a collective intention to remove the rich from power and make this the primary target of popular will, the chances of success go up. He writes about this possibility at length. He supports demanding reforms, too, but reform is secondary to the ultimate aim of ending plutocracy. This requires, he insists, that we, the people, frame our demand for immediate reforms with the general and broad aim of making an egalitarian society where there is no rich and no poor. Meanwhile, a popular front will need to advance a program with a platform of ideas that define and describe the ambition for society.

In an open letter to Howard Schweitzer, the Green Liberty Caucus endorses the monetary reform as the tip of the spear, a lead issue for making an egalitarian society, and there’s a link, in this post. We need to find common cause by rallying around a clear intention and purpose.

Maybe this hasn’t happened yet because a compelling story of a revolutionary possibility hasn’t been told. Many recall the Occupy Wall Street protest in 2011. Perhaps its failure to advance an overarching goal the north star of removing the rich from power, that this lack of a north star precluded the movement from expanding beyond Occupy and into a bigger movement seeking systemic change.

So thank you very much, Emily, for inviting me. I hope this is, can be included in the conference. You can find information, I have a Substack called Chuck Fall, and you can make comments to this post that I just read, at the Substack and at the greenlibertycaucus.org website. Click on articles and scroll, and you could find this.

So, good luck everyone, in the UK, building a movement to, end plutocracy and res- and transform the world, so it’s beautiful and not dominated by people that make it ugly. So thank you very much.