Real Left

Real Left

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Artep's avatar
Artep
5d

Some of this yes, some of this no, and “So it is entirely reasonable to surmise that they’ve researched the ill effects of the chemicals being liberally sprayed on us, and have concluded that they can somehow avoid them or remove them from the body by accessing treatments, which they will obviously suppress.” No you lose me here. All of these thousands of people have children, sisters, brothers, parents, grandchildren; they aren’t only concerned with themselves per se. They aren’t all psychopaths.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Real Left
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture