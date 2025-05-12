The mind’s relationship between reality and perception can be complex and fickle at the best of times. The UK government’s recent announcement to go full steam ahead with stratospheric aerosol injection geoengineering has provided more fodder for abstruse musings about the post-real world being constructed for us by Fourth Industrial revolutionaries. What do I mean by post-real?

I am not using post-real and post-truth interchangeably; they aren’t the same thing. Post-truth is the subordination of verifiable and objective facts and truths to subjective belief and opinion. The liberal intellectuals who coined it would have you believe it is a searing intellectual insight into our current condition. The truth about ‘post-truth’ is that we have always lived in a post-truth world. It was coined in 2016 by hysterical liberals to attack the populist uprising that catapulted Trump into the White House. The irony behind the rapid rise of the term ‘post-truth’ is that liberal intellectuals only acknowledged post-truth because it was their version of the ‘truth’ that was being challenged. Post-truth from a liberal perspective was simply an unconscious recognition that their lies were no longer the dominant ‘truth’.

I am referring to artistic post-realism adapted for the political arena, which I see as a far more deliberate and sinister manipulation of reality than post-truth. It is more elementary in that its focus is ontological as opposed to semantic. And nor am I painting that as a searing intellectual insight into our current condition. I suppose you could point to the System’s handling of Big Events like the JFK assassination and 9/11, and conclude that, in a similar vein to post-truth, we have been living in a post-real world for quite some time now. But I do think that the scale of this post-realist ambition, aided by the advance of information technology, puts us in a next-level realm. So how can we describe this new post-real condition?

The West’s rapid transition from a simulacrum of democracy into neo-liberal feudalism has been marked by the flagrant dismantling of democratic norms, legalisation of censorship under the guise of protecting against ‘online harms’, the erosion of privacy through the public digitalisation of our identity and private data, and a totalitarian war on dissent under the pretext of eradicating ‘disinformation’ or combatting domestic ‘terrorism’.

On the one hand, the state’s objective is to achieve ‘total information awareness’ of the individual by treating them as a fully surveillable information node in a digital matrix controlled by a public-private fascist partnership. On the other hand, the state also seeks to control all information reaching the individual information node by controlling the output from all media sources. Hence the focus on ‘disinformation’, censorship and online ‘harms’.

The scale of ambition implicit in total information control is, by definition, totalitarian. It is a product of the diseased technocratic mind that is currently in control of Zaphod Beeblebrox, aka Donald Trump, and his administration. To make matters worse, the technocrat controllers are also violent genocidal Zionists. Imagine the job on your hands as a psychologist should a Zionist technocrat lie down on your couch and say:

“I want to know what everyone on the planet is doing, thinking and saying from moment to moment, in real time, so that I can correct their behaviour almost instantly … No, I’m not joking. Oh, and I’m actively involved in a campaign to exterminate millions of people whose land was stolen by an ethnic group with which I identify/sympathise and who themselves were the victim of a genocide in World War II. But that’s all by the by. The genocide’s going well, so I don’t need help with that. Let’s deal with this information control stuff. I don’t need personal psychological help with that. What I want is your advice on how to succeed in implementing it.”

At any rate, the ultimate objective of this total information control is that our reality is to be the filtered product of a state-corporate constructed, or curated, reality.

A sure sign of the rapid transition to the curated reality of the post-realist world is that people do not verify the news by checking it against reality. They verify reality by checking it against the news. And the news is always the final arbiter of reality. When I say ‘news’, I include the Silicon Valley technocrats’ AI products as an evolving, fluid arbiter of truth and reality. Tellingly, it is now quite common to read an article, even in the ‘awake’ alternative media, that begins with the sentence: “I asked AI about [insert issue], and you’ll never guess what it said!” AI is the curator of a new reality.

Once the news, the curated reality, becomes the unquestioned reflection of reality, then when the news tells you that there are gale-force winds outside, the obedient automaton will not bother to look outside for verification. The obedient automaton will remain indoors until he is told by something more authoritative than his own mind that it is safe to go outside. A sunny view from the window will be cognitively processed as a lie.

So, how has political post-realism informed the recent gaslighting announcement that chemtrails are to be ‘greenlighted’?

The past is not certain; give us time to work it out

Maintaining your sanity in the coming weeks and months will depend on your appreciation that the surreal phenomenon of chemtrails, which you think happened in the past, did not actually happen, but will happen in the future. And when chemtrails do ‘start’ to happen, you will perceive them in exactly the same way you had conjured them in your mind’s eye, thus imbuing the past fictitious perception with a confusing verisimilitude. The French have just two tiny words for the seventy-one words I have just written – déjà vu. But such concision does not, in my humble opinion, do justice to the deception at play.

This uncanny similarity between the real present and the imagined past will have the maddening effect of making you question whether the real present is indeed the continuation of a real past, not a fictitious one. Do not let this doubt take hold in your mind. That way lies madness. The smearing of chemical-grey shit in our skies over the past however-many years did not happen. I know you’re convinced it did, but it didn’t. You saw condensation trails (contrails), not chemtrails.

Aptly in the digital age, this particular deception seems to have been borrowed from digital editing. Following the digital recording of events in the correct chronological order, an editor steps in and splices the first 10 minutes of the footage and places it at the end of the video, thus creating a whole new interpretation of the recorded reality. If you didn’t participate in the actual event itself, or if you did participate but weren’t paying attention, how would you know that the edited version isn’t the truth?

So, chemtrails will happen, and very soon too. And they will look exactly like the contrails you saw, except now they will be chemtrails. Therefore, you ain’t seen the chemtrails yet. What’s more, if you thought that you’d had enough of last summer’s persistent chemical-grey gridlines and smears that you erroneously thought were chemtrails, you ain’t seen nothing yet. In light of the government’s recent “greenlighting” of chemtrails, this summer’s real chemtrails will be far more impressive than last summer’s imagined chemtrails. So much so that I am predicting that there may well be no sky to see this summer. In fact there will probably be no summer this summer.

Yes, it’s official. Chemtrails, though ‘controversial’ (more about that word later), are a ‘good thing’. And the silver lining on imminent chemtrail clouds is that there will be no more ‘conspiracy theories’ about them. Sure, everyone knew chemtrails were theoretically possible, even desired by some climate-alarmist zealots. But insisting that the phenomenon was actually happening, and had been happening for decades, made you a ‘conspiracy theorist’ and a grave threat to our glorious democracy.

We must concede that the latest move to ‘greenlight’ chemtrails is spectacular post-realist legerdemain. Back-of-the-net stuff, as Alan Partridge would say. It essentially amounts to greenlighting a past that should not have happened but did. Applying the maxim that it is easier to seek forgiveness than to seek permission, this greenlighting crucially marks a self-pardoning for past chemtrails. If it’s all right to do it now, it must have been all right to do it in the past … even though it never happened until now.

Post-realist sorcery alchemises an inherently evil act into something tolerable, perhaps even commendable, to the post-realist masses. We may find ourselves honouring the greenlighting with an annual “Chemtrail Day” coinciding with the summer solstice, on which the most concerted attempt to block out the sun will take place. Humans will show that bloody great ball of fire who’s really in charge of the planetary systems.

How to launder dirty chemtrails

Another important and calculated consequence of greenlighting might be to shift the dynamic of the argument between realists (you and me) and post-realists (the former chemtrail deniers soon-to-be chemtrail lovers). The argument used to go something like this:

The laconic realist said:

Chemtrails are real and very bad for us. Look up in the sky. You can’t deny it.

To which the verbose post-realist replied:

No they’re not real. They’re just contrails. Besides, the government would never secretly do bad things to us. Mistakes will happen, but there’s no malice. Our glorious democracy is not perfect. In any case, what would they have to gain from poisoning themselves? Your cynicism and disinformation are destroying our peaceful and harmonious society. I hope they pass laws to lock you up.

Very soon, a slightly less laconic realist will say:

It makes no sense to poison the ecosphere with toxic heavy metals in order to dim the sun. Both the act itself and its purported objective of blocking the source of life on earth are plainly stupid and evil. This is an experiment the scale and likes of which have never been conducted before. If it goes wrong, and it will, the effects may be irreversible for the planet and humanity.

To which a loquacious post-realist will reply:

The fact that we’ve never done anything as stupendously stupid as this before means there is no empirical evidence that it will go wrong. So, once again you are just theorising. Conspiracy theorising. Besides, the news, the Science™ and ChatGPT tell us that this is the only way to combat the ravages of planet-boiling carbon dioxide. And the news also tells us that this will reduce your exposure to the sun’s harmful rays. And we will save enormous sums of money on sunscreen. And your refusal to believe the news is having a destructive effect on our peaceful and harmonious society. And I hope they pass laws to lock you up.

Thus, chemtrails could be laundered so that they can get another 20 years out of them.

Let’s take a look at how The Telegraph is laundering toxic chemtrails in a recent piece announcing that sun-dimming ‘experiments’ will be given the “green light” within weeks.

It starts with the obligatory bogeyman of ‘global warming’ presented as the justification for ‘experiments’ to block out the sun. It’s hard to find an analogy for this because both sides of the equation are so evil and stupid. The analogy of decapitation to cure a headache doesn’t work because at least in that instance there is a real problem – you have a headache. It’s just that the solution is comically extreme.

With climate alarmism, the problem is an imagined one. The alarmists have never proven that most ‘global warming’ is man made, or that it will reach temperatures which prove fatal to humanity. They have simply never proven that carbon emissions, though a slight contributor to a ‘green-house’ effect, are the bete noir ravaging the earth. So something that is not a problem is being used as the pretext to cause irreparable harm to this planet while going to war with our solar system’s only star – the sun: a ball of fire, with a core temperature of 15 million degrees Celsius, 109 times the diameter of the Earth and into which you could fit 1.3 million Earths.

But it gets worse. The sun is unequivocally vital to life on earth. As NASA put it[i]:

“Nothing is more important to us on Earth than the Sun. Without the Sun's heat and light, the Earth would be a lifeless ball of ice-coated rock. The Sun warms our seas, stirs our atmosphere, generates our weather patterns, and gives energy to the growing green plants that provide the food and oxygen for life on Earth.” [emphasis added]

Even if the substances being sprayed into the atmosphere were harmless – and they’re not – it would still be no exaggeration to say we are being held captive by a death cult.

How does The Telegraph telegraph to us that sun dimming is so unfathomably stupid and evil that there isn’t even a name for it in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders? The mainstream media codeword for diabolically evil is “controversial”. When you see words like “controversial”, “moral hazard”, and “audacious” being bandied about to describe the antics of the pathocracy, this means the plan of action was hatched in the very bowels of hell.

So although it’s “controversial”, we must all accept that sun dimming is really a ‘good thing’. All options, including extinguishing life on earth, are on the table. How else are we to fight “runaway climate change”? The possibility that the real problem is a runaway death cult is not on the table for the ‘science’ editor at The Telegraph.

One of the runaway death cult ‘scientists’ quoted by The Telegraph promises that they “won’t be funding the release of any toxic substances to the environment.” Unsurprisingly, there is no disclosure in the article of the composition of the actual substances they have used, and intend to use. The most we get in the way of disclosure is that they are “tiny particles”. And what will these “small particles” do? They’re going to “brighten” the clouds to reflect “sunlight back out to space”. Who could possibly object to ‘brighter’ clouds?

And of course, no chemtrails promo would be complete without the obligatory sophistry of suggesting that what is being proposed is no different to the perfectly natural phenomenon of an erupting volcano.

The Telegraph’s bottom line: they are hopeful that these experiments will be “scaled up and implemented in 10 years.”

The chemical-grey gridlines are dividing the climate cult

There are, however, signs of division in climate-alarmist Bedlam. Two cult high priests have published a piece in The Guardian expressing consternation about fighting the ravages of carbon dioxide with the ravages of aluminium, barium, strontium (and God knows what else). Providing some evidence that their grey cells have not been completely ravaged by the ideological global warming virus, they say: “injecting pollutants into the atmosphere to reflect the sun would be extremely dangerous”. Too bloody right.

I long to see clear skies again, but it is somewhat of a quandary to find yourself cheering for cultists who will, on the one hand ardently defend modern history’s greatest scientific fraud with their dying breath, but on the other hand, oppose chemtrails as a solution. It feels as though we’ve been sentenced to death by a Kangaroo court and are now watching the insane judges argue over the precise details of how to administer the penalty.

Putting chemtrails into perspective.

On its face, the plan to deploy chemtrails is idiocy on steroids. The inventors of the climate change scam obviously know it’s a scam. After all it’s their scam. How do we know they know it’s a scam? Because they said so. In 1990, one of the global pathocracy’s most important ‘think tanks’, The Club of Rome, documented its train of thought as it applied itself to the extremely disconcerting problem of a world no longer at war. These global think tanks are dedicated to one purpose – inventing global problems requiring global solutions. It’s therefore hardly surprising that peace, of all things, could be framed as problematic. In their report titled The First Global Revolution, they discussed this horrific problem under the heading – The Vacuum.

Amid the oceans of drivel in the report, we get a clear view of the report’s purpose when the authors’ ask: “Can we live without enemies?” The disappointing but unsurprising answer is: “New enemies have to be identified, new strategies imagined, and new weapons devised.”

The rare moments of lucidity in the report are to be found when the authors reveal their master plan, and their true values. The plan:

“In searching for a common enemy against whom we can unite, we came up with the idea that pollution, the threat of global warming, water shortages, famine and the like would fit the bill […] But in designating these dangers as the enemy, we fall into the trap […] [of] mistaking symptoms for causes. All these dangers are caused by human intervention in natural processes, and it is only through changed attitudes and behaviour that they can be overcome. The real enemy then is humanity itself.”[ii] [emphasis added]

As to the authors’ values, these are revealed when they discuss the imperative of ditching democracy if there is to be any possibility of achieving the plan:

“Democracy […] cannot organise everything and it is unaware of its own limits. These facts must be faced squarely, sacrilegious though this may sound. In its present form, democracy is no longer suited for the tasks ahead… The real question is, is the new world we find ourselves in governable?”[iii] [emphasis added]

Our trusty Club members have the answer – “global governance”. This term is explained as “institutions set up for cooperation, coordination, and common action between durable sovereign states. The encouraging news for the authors is that:

“people and nations are reaching a consensus by practical procedures rather than by formal voting of governmental representatives; […] many international functions … can be carried out through non-governmental arrangements”.[iv]

It is clear then that the genesis of anthropogenic global warming is global governance, not the CO2 molecule. This has been borne out by the rotten science and the corruption that inevitably accompanies such scams. Writing in Forbes Magazine in 2011 about the leaked Climategate emails, James Taylor summarized the state of The Science™ on man-made global warming:

“Three themes are emerging from the newly released emails: (1) prominent scientists central to the global warming debate are taking measures to conceal rather than disseminate underlying data and discussions; (2) these scientists view global warming as a political “cause” rather than a balanced scientific inquiry and (3) many of these scientists frankly admit to each other that much of the science is weak and dependent on deliberate manipulation of facts and data.”

I will defer to Daniel Margrain's succinct summary of the whole filthy scheme:

“Man-made climate change is one of those plain sight conspiracies like the Covid ‘pandemic’, where the primary movers hardly bother to conceal the contrived nature of the project, or the vast sums of money they make from it.”

Anthropogenic global warming is like an enormous shopping trolley for the global scammers. And chemtrails is just one of many ‘solutions’ that have been thrown into that trolley. All ‘solutions’ ultimately lead to one checkout called Controlling and Culling the Herd While Making Loads of Money.

But why would they harm themselves?

There are of course many useful idiots in the climate cult who truly believe that dimming the sun is a grand idea. The scam could obviously not succeed without them. But the inventors of the Big Lie into which chemtrails is nestled couldn’t care less about whether the sun is dimmed or not. They think it’s quite hilarious that there will always be an abundant supply of people with PhD’s willing to stake their careers on a heady cocktail of scientific barbarism and stupidity. So what’s in it for the owners of the scam, and why would they harm themselves?

To the first question, chemtrails is just another experiment of many they routinely conduct on populations to find out how they can control us. They did it with the Tuskegee trials, they did it with MK-Ultra mind control experiments, they did it in Norwich in 1964 when the MoD carried out a test of germ warfare aerial spraying over Norwich, they did it to a village in the South of France in 1951 when they dosed them with LSD. This is only the tip of the iceberg. And they’re doing it now, but on a global scale. Because they can, because we let them, because they’re psychopaths, and because that’s what psychopaths with power do.

This is mass experimentation, no different from the 2021 mass ‘vaccination’ experiment. Now, as then, they want to find out how the human body reacts when exposed to certain chemical or biological agents. They have a plan to administer those substances for specific control purposes (behavioural and otherwise), and it is highly likely that they have already tested them on a smaller scale. But they need to know if it works at the global scale. So, the whole planet is politely participating in their grand experiment. If it works, fantastic. If it doesn’t, they go back to the drawing board, or the lab in this case. Far from being a novel tactic, this is all in a day’s work for the so-called five eyes intelligence network. It’s mind-bogglingly demonic, and I call the psychology of getting away with it ‘kicking Bishop Brennan up the arse’.

To the second question – why would they risk harming themselves – the people orchestrating this diabolical nonsense quite simply don’t believe they actually are harming themselves. They are nothing if not utter cowards. They assiduously avoid all the poisons in which they drench the masses, ‘vaccines’ being their favourite one; they’ve built nuclear bunkers in case a mad general presses the wrong button; many of them are members of a cult that fantasises about living forever by uploading their sick and degenerate neurons to a techno-digital singularity; and centuries of inbreeding have honed their instinct for enjoying a life of comfort by being parasitic leeches. So it is entirely reasonable to surmise that they’ve researched the ill effects of the chemicals being liberally sprayed on us, and have concluded that they can somehow avoid them or remove them from the body by accessing treatments, which they will obviously suppress.

Even if hoi polloi got wind of the treatments for detoxing from heavy metals (and God knows what else), imagine the premium that would accrue to these treatments. They would be unaffordable and unattainable. Remember, the inventors of the scam are eugenicists who believe in ‘survival of the fittest’. They operate with the unshakeable belief that they have acquired the vast resources at their disposal because they are humanity’s finest, as opposed to the real reason, which is that they’re humanity’s worst. They believe that if you don’t have the money, time and acumen to figure it all out and access the treatments, then you don’t deserve to live.

So, here we are, yet again, trying to figure out how to survive the latest onslaught of mass poisoning by our oligarchic overlords. They’ve really upped the ante this time. There’s no escaping the daily aerial bombardment by the monkeys in planes following orders. Imagine a situation in which we figure out the ‘antidote’ to aluminium, barium, strontium (and God knows what else), and there’s a mass stampede to get our hands on it. What would it say about a population that rushes to avail itself of a treatment for poisoning by its own government, while ignoring the necessity of imprisoning the psychopaths who orchestrated the spraying?

Which brings me to the final and most urgent point of this piece – the spiritual condition we’re in.

The state we’re in

Our overlords have deftly solved the problem of the lack of awareness of chemtrails. Some campaigners I’ve talked to were convinced this was the problem. Solve the awareness conundrum, they said, and the masses would rise up. However, it’s become apparent to me that the lack of chemtrails awareness has not been a stumbling block for some time now. While foraging for nuggets for this piece, I stumbled on evidence for mass chemtrail awareness that has existed for some time now.

A Lana Del Rey YouTube music video posted four years ago – Chemtrails Over The Country Club – got 47 million views on a channel with 17.2 million subscribers. The video gets increasingly disturbing towards the end with dark occult imagery usurping its initial serenity. It doesn’t look like a protest against chemtrails and I’m sure Mark Devlin would have a field day dissecting this one. A Deadly Hunta video posted 7 years ago on a channel of 2 million subscribers got 67 thousand views. US Secretary of Health RFK Jnr., whose eclectic politics simultaneously embrace genocide and health promotion, appeared on the Dr Phil Prime talk show to reassure the audience that he would pull out all the stops to end chemtrails. He caveated any chances of success with some hand-wringing about the source of this evil in the US, saying: “it’s done, we think, by DARPA”. In other words, not me guv.

The tipping point of chemtrail awareness was probably reached years ago. It’s been a problem of apathy and powerlessness for quite some time now. But some sort of anti-chemtrail momentum was starting to build up, which is why the bastards in the UK are switching tack. They had to make chemtrails official. They had no choice. As I’ve tried to argue, greenlighting chemtrails is an attempt to launder them, and to gaslight us into accepting that it’s a new and giant leap forward in fighting the ravages of carbon dioxide.

Our abject apathy towards, and powerlessness to reject, in-your-face mass poisoning in a so-called democracy is indeed a sign that we are being held captive by a death cult. But the problem is not that we don’t know how to break free. The problem is that there aren’t yet enough of us who want to break free. And to the extent that people don’t want to break free, we are not captive; we are complicit. Our own collective spiritual death and low levels of consciousness are at the root of our imprisonment and impotence.

The good news is that knowledge of our true condition, and an accompanying desire to break out, is gaining momentum. How can we be sure? The pathocracy has a name for building our bio-digital prison camp at breakneck speed. It’s called ‘accelerationism’. They are in no doubt about the imperative to press hard on the accelerator of our control grid, as signified by brazen acts such as the ‘greenlighting’ of mass experimentation with chemtrails. But the increasing audacity of their programme signifies desperation rather than confidence. The desperadoes know that more and more of us do want to break free.

