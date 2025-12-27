Real Left

Real Left

The Cosmic Onion
5d

What you’ve mapped here is real, and most people miss it.

The danger isn’t that ChatGPT lies. It’s that it comforts. It validates moral injury, names the PMC pathology, and helps people feel sane—right up until the moment blame approaches actual power. Then the tone shifts, the language bureaucratizes, and the “careful and clear” voice steps in to launder the system.

That’s not intelligence. That’s boundary enforcement.

An instrument that can speak truth emotionally while neutralizing it politically is more effective than crude censorship ever was. Venting is allowed. Insight is allowed. Agency is not.

Your instinct about Stockholm Syndrome is the key: the prisoner is soothed, not freed. Resistance becomes introspective, therapeutic, and safely non-operational.

Using the machine against the machine may be unavoidable in places—but mistaking resonance for allegiance is the trap. Truth that cannot name power is anesthetic, not illumination.

Good piece. Necessary warning.

TribalismDestroysLife&Security
5d

Just let you know that 'the cosmic onion' account blocked me after i mentioned that its comment looks like it was written by chatgpt. That is why i am writing this here and not replying to your comment there because i can't access that thread now that "it" (whatever "it" is) blocked me..

Something very fishy seems to be going on with that account.

Before "it" blocked me, i managed to look at its account and to me it had a very eerie feel to it. The posts seem synthetic and somehow mechanical...

